Chicago, IL

Miami Dolphins vs. Chicago Bears picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 9 game?

By Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 4 days ago
The Miami Dolphins and Chicago Bears play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 9 schedule.

Which team will get the victory?

NFL Week 9 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 11 a.m. MST on CBS.

The Dolphins are a 4.5-point favorite in the game.

For subscribers:NFL Week 9 picks, predictions: Who wins each game on the Week 9 NFL schedule?

The Arizona Republic: Dolphins 27, Bears 17

Jeremy Cluff writes: "Tyreek Hill is putting up impressive numbers this season, especially with Tua Tagovailoa as his QB. How many yards could he have in Chicago?"

Bookies.com: Bet the over in Dolphins vs. Bears game

Bill Speros writes: "Ty Hill and Jaylen Waddle are the best 1-2 WR tandem in the NFL (at least until the return of Ja'Marr Chase from his injury). The Bears tried to keep pace with Dallas but went into hibernation in the fourth quarter. Both offenses can devour yards and produce points. This total should be higher."

NFL Week 9 odds:

ESPN: Dolphins have a 67.3% chance to win the Week 9 game

The site's Football Power Index gives the Bears a 32.4% chance to get the victory.

Draft Kings: Take the Dolphins to cover vs. Bears

It writes: "The Bears have shown signs of life over the last two weeks, with Justin Fields playing well. However, Miami’s offense with Tua Tagovailoa is too good for Chicago to keep up. Back the Dolphins to win and cover in this one."

How to watch:NFL Week 9 schedule, television information

Sports Betting Dime: Bears 17, Dolphins 15.3

The site's formula predicts that the Bears will win the Week 9 NFL game.

Fan Duel: Go with the Dolphins to cover vs. Bears

Isaiah De Los Santos writes: "Oddsmakers and ESPN are giving Miami the edge in this contest. It's not hard to see why, considering this electric offense and star wide receivers. The Dolphins have torn up opposing defenses, averaging the third-most passing yards per game over the first eight weeks. Chicago's at the other end, averaging the fewest passing YPG. It's hard to see the Bears' run-first mentality keeping things close in this one."

NFL power rankings:Eagles, Vikings, Titans, Bills continue impressive win streaks

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

