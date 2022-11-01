ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More than corn dogs and turkey legs: Here are different foods at the Louisiana State Fair

By Meredith G. White, Shreveport Times
 4 days ago
One of the best parts of any carnival or fair is definitely the food. It's a day when calories aren't counted and the greasier the better, but outside of traditional corn dogs, turkey legs and deep-fried Oreos what other strange food can you find at the Louisiana State Fair?

Starting off with something pretty typical to the outside of the fair, but not usually seen within its gates is rolled ice cream. This sweet treat is like dessert hibachi where you get to watch your cream, chosen additions like cookies, candies and more all get tossed and chopped up on an anti-griddle then spread in an even layer and rolled up and placed in a cup with additional toppings.

With all of the greasy, fried foods surrounding you sometimes you want something refreshing to beat the heat at the fair. Something that will hit the spot is the Aguas frescas fruit cups that are filled to the brim with fresh-cut fruit and can even be spiced up with a little tajin.

Moving on to something that tastes familiar but is in a strange format is the porky's parfait at the barbecue stand. Grab a cup filled to the brim with layers of savory pulled pork or chicken in a signature barbecue sauce and buttery mashed potatoes for the perfect on-the-go meal.

While many people in Louisiana consider gator a cuisine staple, for those who are headed to the fair for a jumbo turkey leg or corn dog may be shocked to see the bayou state's delicacy served on a stick. Don't worry, this local stand has other options like shrimp on a stick, boudin balls, Cajun pistolettes and crawfish nachos if gator isn't your cup of tea.

Covering any dish in cheese immediately makes it better, but what about an entire stand dedicated to deep frying different types of cheeses? The Wisconsin Cheese stand is frying up freshly battered mozzarella sticks and cheddar nuggets that you can wash down with a strawberry smoothie.

While you'll find many types of pizza at the fair in various forms - personal sized, by the slice and even on a stick - there's one pizza spot that is perfect for the more adventurous eater. While you can get your classic slices topped with pepperoni, sausage, cheese and more you can also pick up a slice crawling with mealworms, crickets and even scorpions. Don't worry, if you sit somewhere in between the basic and extreme culinary palate and love pickles then you can also try a cheesy slice topped with them.

Meredith G. White is the arts and culture reporter for the Shreveport Times. You can find her on Facebook as Meredith G. White, on Instagram and Twitter as @meredithgwhite, and email her at mgwhite@gannett.com.

