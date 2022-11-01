ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local News Briefs

By Zanesville Times Recorder
 4 days ago
Republican bus tour in Zanesville

ZANESVILLE − The Ohio Republican Party Fighting and Winning for Ohio Bus Tour will have a Get Out the Vote Rally at noon Thursday at Bryan Place, 49 N. Sixth St.

Participating will be Gov. Mike DeWine, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, Attorney General Dave Yost, Secretary of State Frank LaRose, Auditor Keith Faber, Congressman Troy Balderson, senate candidate JD Vance, Ohio GOP Chairman Bob Paduchik and Ohio Supreme Court Justices Sharon Kennedy, Pat DeWine and Pat Fischer.

Water assistance available

ZANEVILLE − The Ohio Department of Development and MEOAG Community Action Agency of Muskingum County is offering water and wastewater assistance to low income eligible Ohioans.

Assistance in paying water and wastewater bills is available for those at or below 175% of the federal poverty guidelines. Households must have been disconnected, have a disconnect notice or be establishing new or transference of services.

One must provide copies of their most recent water and wastewater bills and a list of all household members with proof of income for the last 30 days or 12 months. Everyone over the age of 18 must have proof of citizenship or legal residency, social security number, proof of disability if applicable, proof of address and photo identification.

For more information on the program, contact MEOAG at 740-453-5703, ext. 109, or go to energyhelp.ohio.gov.

MLK Scholarship applications extended

ZANESVILLE − The Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship application deadline through the Muskingum County Community Foundation has been extended to 5 p.m. Nov. 4.

The scholarship is open to minority seniors from Muskingum County pursuing higher education at a two- or four-year college or university. Multiple $500 awards for books will be given in 2023, divided into two payments of $250.

For more information, contact Andrea Polen at apolen@mccf.org or call 740-453-5192. Applications are available at mccf.org.

Salvation Army Auxiliary meeting

ZANESVILLE − The Muskingum County Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary will meet in regular session at noon Nov. 7 at the annex, 515 Putnam Ave. Lunch will be served. Members can register for Christ service projects, Kettle Day, Angel Tree and food distribution days.

Poker tournaments set for Black Friday

ZANESVILLE − Black Friday poker tournament benefiting West Muskingum Local Schools sports programs will be Nov. 25 at the booster hall, 2170 Highland Road. Doors open at 9:30 a.m.

Tournaments are at 11 a.m. and 3 and 7 p.m. with $35 buy-ins. Cash tables and sit-and-go also planned. Concessions will be available.

Locals achieve at OU

ATHENS − Colton Hanson of McConnelsville, Katelyn Harvel of Zanesville, Laine Welker of Nashport and Cassie Weissenburger of Frazyesburg were named to the summer semester dean's list at Ohio University.

Graduating for the summer semester were Jeffrey Hicks of New Lexington; Greg Schultz, Brody Camp and Jesie Roser of Frazeysburg; Courtney Brown, Elizabeth Wolfe, Simon Murdock, Chandler Acheson and Charity Conn of Thornville; Lakyn German, Destiny Holbert and Alyson Williams of Crooksville; Elizabeth Crace and Maggie Hill of Junction City; Jodie Butler of Philo; Payden Wisecarver and Sierra Elliott of New Concord; Brittni Dickson of Norwich; Kristin Rectenwald and Hannah Ramirez of Somerset; Shae Burkhart of Dresden; Vaughn Garrett and Colton Hanson of McConnelsville; Toby Roe and Laura Davis of Stockport; Ean Schultz of Glenford; and Justin Steigler, Christina Sands, Kilee Samson, Abigail Deam, Ryan Eckelberry, Connor Counterman, Chad Williams, Kelsie Farmer, Sarah Ladner, Rachel Hampp , Lori Baker, Tina Tanner, Kelly West, Preston Frick and Britney Hunter of Zanesville.

Three graduate from KSU

KENT − Dalton Hardwick, Ian Myers and Avery Van Reeth of Zanesville graduated from Kent State University during the summer semester.

