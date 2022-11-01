Man Shot in Astoria Early Tuesday, Feet From Scene of Fatal December Shooting

A man was shot in Astoria early Tuesday — just feet from the scene where a woman was fatally gunned down last year (Photos: Google Maps (L) and CItizen (R))

A man was shot in Astoria early Tuesday — just feet from the scene where a woman was fatally gunned down last year.

This morning’s victim was shot by an unidentified suspect near the intersection of Astoria Boulevard North and Steinway Street at around 1:30 a.m., according to police. The incident took place across from Solletto, a nightclub located at 23-66 Steinway St.

The 27-year-old victim was hit in the leg, arm and buttocks after the gunman fired off six shots, police said.

He was transported to Elmhurst Hospital and is expected to survive, police said.

The suspect fled the scene in a white-colored Dodge Durango southbound on Steinway Street. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black hat and blue jeans, police said.

Video posted to Citizen shows police cordoning off part of the intersection after the shooting. No arrests have been made.

It is unclear what sparked the incident or whether the men were inside the nightclub before the shooting took place.

In December, Mye Johnson, an NYPD school safety officer, was fatally shot outside Solletto while her twin sister and a friend were also shot and injured.