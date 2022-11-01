Silver Alert Canceled, 80-Year-Old Muskogee Woman Found Safe

Update 11/1/22 2 PM: Muskogee Police said Carolyn Maines has been found safe and the Silver Alert is canceled.

A Silver Alert has been issued for 80-year-old Carolyn Maines by Muskogee Police.

According to MPD, Maines was last seen Monday night at her home. Maines has brown hair and blue eyes. She is wearing gray pants, a gray shirt, and black shoes. Police say she wears glasses and walks with a cane. Police say Maines suffers from dementia and left her home driving a 2019 white Hyundai Kona. They say she may be trying to drive to California.

The tag on the vehicle is Oklahoma IDZ959.