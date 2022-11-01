Read full article on original website
New Hampshire 2022 ballot questions explained
CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire voters will weigh in on two ballot questions this general election. The first question is a constitutional amendment regarding registers of probate in the state. It reads as follows:. "Are you in favor of amending articles 71 and 81 of the second part of...
LIVE now: 1st District Rep. Chris Pappas, Karoline Leavitt to take stage at Granite State Debate
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A race that is being closely watched nationally takes center stage Thursday night in New Hampshire at the latest Granite State Debate. The candidates in the 1st Congressional District — Democratic Rep. Chris Pappas and Republican Karoline Leavitt -- will take the debate stage at 8 p.m.
Dog hikes the NH 48
SARGENT'S PURCHASE, N.H. — A woman finished hiking the NH 48 with her father and her furry friend. Alanna Grondine said she hiked New Hampshire's 4,000-foot mountains with her dad and 14-year-old dog, Bear. Grondine said Bear is trained for hiking and enjoys accompanying her on trails. Bear started...
How much would the $1.6 billion Powerball winner take home in New Hampshire?
MANCHESTER, N.H. — It's not too late to buy a lottery ticket and try to win it big. Saturday's Powerball drawing is worth $1.6 billion — the largest in history. The cash option is $782.4 million. There are two options when you win the lottery: Get a lump...
Who makes the best pie in New Hampshire?
Each week, we look for the best New Hampshire has to offer in our Viewers' Choice feature. This week, we're trying to plan for Thanksgiving. It's the perfect time to be with friends and family and enjoy a nice meal -- with some pie for dessert!. But if you're not...
Granite Staters buy into highest lottery jackpot in history
Granite Staters are trying their luck in hopes of winning the largest lottery prize in U.S. history. Saturday's Powerball jackpot is up to $1.6 billion, and the cash option is $780 million. The odds of winning the jackpot is 1 in 292.2 million. New Hampshire Lottery executive director Charlie McIntyre...
CASA of New Hampshire - Hearing Need, Creating Legacy
CASA volunteers speak about what makes them passionate about the work of helping children in abuse and neglect court cases. One recounts a story of how her intervention helped a child regain his hearing.
What’s happening, New Hampshire? Things to do Nov. 5-6, 2022
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Looking for something fun to do? Here's a look at what's happening around the Granite State this weekend. New Hampshire's annual Native American Storytelling Festival is back in Portsmouth. Dawnland Storyfest features storytelling "concerts" or performances by five experienced indigenous storytellers and a keynote address. The...
Why is it so warm in New Hampshire in early November? Something is happening in the atmosphere
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire's weather pattern keeps things quiet into the weekend, but it also keeps things very warm. There is a strong ridge in the jet stream built overhead, otherwise known as an elongated area of high pressure, allowing for the warm air to the south to be transported north.
NH Chronicle: Safeguarding our Cemeteries
Tonight, we give special attention and thanks to those who have served our country. This week as part of an annual tradition volunteers placed thousands of flags at the graves of service members at the State Veteran's Cemetery in Boscawen. Sean McDonald takes us inside some local cemeteries to see some of the work most people never see.
Fireballs captured on video streaking across New Hampshire sky
MANCHESTER, N.H. — At least two fireballs lit up New Hampshire skies Thursday night. The fireballs were caught on separate cameras arcing across the sky. The first one was captured on a dash cam at 9:14 p.m. in Dover. The video, courtesy of Rob Wright Images, shows a brightening streak that flashes green before disappearing.
NH Chronicle: The art of a live wedding painter
Wednesday, November 9th — Tonight, we introduce you to an artist who is a pro at painting under pressure. Carol Lake is a live event painter and when hired by brides and grooms she isn't just creating a keepsake, she is part of the entertainment. Plus, trail cams are...
Drug cartels use new tactics to try to reach more users in New Hampshire, officials say
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Federal drug officials are warning that Mexican drug cartels are using new tactics that are endangering people in New Hampshire. Officials with the Drug Enforcement Agency said that in some cases, cartels are making illicit drugs look like prescription medication. "There are two cartels operating in...
NH Chronicle: New life for old skateboards
Thursday, November 10th — Tonight, we meet an NH man who loves to skateboard and also loves to recycle them. He turns the old broken skateboards into stunning works of art. Plus, we head north to Littleton to meet an entrepreneur and restaurant owner who has been bringing top-notch Thai food to Main Street for over a decade.
Did you see more aircraft contrails in New Hampshire skies Thursday? There's a meteorological reason
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Many Granite Staters noticed what appeared to be an abnormally high number of airplane contrails in the skies Thursday, but there is a meteorological explanation. The contrails were visible on an otherwise clear day. At the surface in New Hampshire, relative humidity was very low Thursday,...
Viewers' Choice 2022: Best pancakes in New Hampshire
Our viewers let us know where to find the best pancakes in New Hampshire. One viewer says Parker's Maple Barn makes the best buttermilk pancakes she's ever had, though they also make seasonal flavors, like these strawberry pancakes. 3. Flapjack's Pancake House in Lincoln. Flapjack's Pancake House features weekend specials...
'Heard a big bang': California man wonders if meteorite destroyed his house
Northern California officials are looking into if a bright ball of light seen in the sky Friday night is a meteorite that landed on and destroyed a home. Witnesses came from all over the region following the path of the bright ball in the sky to see where it landed and that path might have led to Dustin Procita's home. He was inside the house with his two dogs when he said something hit his home and started a fire.
VIDEO: Record temperatures possible
A very warm weekend is ahead with record high temperatures possible in parts of the state. Shower chances increase across northern and western New Hampshire late Sunday. The work week starts warm, with cooler and breezy conditions making a return by midweek. Areas of valley fog will clear by mid-morning....
Dead juvenile humpback whale washes ashore on Maine coast
SOUTH BRISTOL, Maine — A humpback whale was found dead on Inner Heron Island in Maine on Tuesday. The juvenile whale’s body had already begun decomposing, according to Marine Mammals of Maine, which “significantly limits” the samples they could collect to learn more about the mammal’s life and death.
Video: Warm weather continues; weekend temperatures challenging records in NH
60s today then lower/mid 70s this weekend before the next system arrives. After a cool start, the temperatures climb well into the upper 60s to just above 70 this afternoon. Full sunshine expected with a building southwesterly breeze. Temps will drop between 45-55 overnight tonight as clouds continue to increase.
