Jefferson County, AL

WALA-TV FOX10

Alabama sample ballots for Tuesday’s general election

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Alabama Secretary of State’s Office website has sample ballots for every county for Tuesday’s general election. Polls open at 7 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. To view the plain language summary of statewide ballot measures approved by the Alabama Fair Ballot Commission, click...
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Alabama teachers seek higher-paying jobs in neighboring states

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Alabama is in a battle with neighboring states to hold on to teachers as some seek better jobs. The Central Alabama American Federation of Teachers says teachers in the state are moving to Georgia and Florida where teaching positions are more appealing. "Teachers are going to...
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Shelby Co. voters will decide local Amendment 1

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. — Shelby County voters will decide Local Amendment 1 on Tuesday. It would amend the state constitution, but only apply to Shelby County. It has to do with low-speed vehicles. A street-legal golf cart is one example of an LSV. They’re different than the carts you’d drive on a golf course. They have vehicle identification numbers, so they can be registered. They’re also equipped with various safety features like seatbelts, headlights and rear-view mirrors.
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Total lunar eclipse visible in Alabama on Election Day

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Most Alabamians get a good view of the total lunar eclipse on Nov. 8, but it comes very early in the morning!. 4:59 a.m. - Maximum eclipse (Moon closest to the center of Earth's shadow) 5:41 a.m. - Total eclipse ends. 6:12 a.m. - Sunrise. 6:19...
ALABAMA STATE
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism

William A. Bell Jr., District Court Judge, Jefferson County, Place No. 4

Political experience: Elected to district court, 2016; former municipal judge for Lipscomb and for Irondale. Professional experience: Previously a private practice attorney focusing on criminal law; former municipal prosecutor in Brighton; former public defender for Homewood; for public defender for Fultondale; former professor, Miles College School of Law; former assistant district attorney, Milwaukee County Wisconsin Domestic Violence Unit; former investment representative for SouthTrust Securities Inc.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

IMPACT DAY: Damp weather continues tonight

It's a wet start to the weekend. We will see more light rain tonight but should notice some improvement on Sunday. Check the video forecast for the latest. The light rain continues across central Alabama. The overall coverage of rain will drop tonight, but areas of light rain and mist can be expected at times through the night. Keep in mind that roads will be wet tonight. With cloudy skies and breezy conditions, overnight temperatures will hold steady in the 60's. A little cooler across northwest Alabama.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Former Alabama prison officer charged with smuggling in prohibited items

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — A former corrections officer has been charged in a plot to smuggle prohibited items into a prison. According to a news release from the United States Attorney for the Northern District of Alabama Prim Escalona, Wilson Clemons, also known as "Mario Lopez" and "My Granddaddy Otis", 32, of Jasper, is charged with conspiracy and another charge.
JASPER, AL
wvtm13.com

Record high holiday spending predicted in Alabama

HOMEWOOD, Ala. — According to the Alabama Retail Association, holiday spending in Alabama should near $18 billion, growing 5% from last year’s record-shattering spending. Nancy Dennis with the Alabama Retail Association said shoppers are still prioritizing buying gifts for loved ones despite inflation. "Shoppers tend to, in the...
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Wet weather arrives to start the weekend after one more very warm day

Rain likely Saturday and then even warmer weather for next week. Check the video forecast for the latest. This kind of weather happens often in the Fall, but is usually comes a bit earlier than November. A gentle breeze made Thursday feel fantastic; Friday looks similar:. A comfortably cool, clear...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

1 dead, 1 injured in Tuscaloosa crash

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — An early morning crash left one person dead and another injured in Tuscaloosa on Saturday. According to Tuscaloosa Police, officers responded to the two-vehicle crash around 4:30 a.m. on the 3100 block of University Boulevard E. A victim in one of the vehicles died at the scene of the crash. Police […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism

Juandalynn Givan, House of Representatives District 60

Political experience: Alabama House Representatives, 2010–present; assistant liaison, Capital Projects and Development for the City of Birmingham under Mayors Richard Arrington, Bernard Kincaid and William Bell, 1996-2000. Professional experience: Givan & Associates Law Firm, 2004-present; Birmingham Housing Authority Hope 6 Administrator for Metropolitan Gardens and Tuxedo Terrace, 2000-2010. Education:...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Judge rules Derick Brown's police statements are admissible

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A federal judge has ruled Derick Brown's police statements are admissible in her upcoming trial for the fatal kidnapping of Kamille 'Cupcake' McKinney. McKinney was abducted in October 2019 and found dead ten days later in debris from a trash bin. Brown and Patrick Stallworth were...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
utv44.com

Alabama DHR accepting applications for next round of child care bonuses

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WPMI) — Licensed child care providers have until Dec. 2 to apply for the fifth quarter of Child Care Workforce Stabilization grants from the Alabama Department of Human Resources (DHR). The grants pay for quarterly bonuses of $3,000 for full-time employees and $1,500 for part-time staff to...
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Birmingham sues church over unfinished worship center

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — This massive shell of a worship center across from Birmingham's Top Golf is now the focus of a city lawsuit. Tuesday, the city of Birmingham filed the claim against Trinity CME Church. "It looks like pretty much like the city is exercising their right to reacquire...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

