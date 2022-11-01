Read full article on original website
WALA-TV FOX10
Alabama sample ballots for Tuesday’s general election
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Alabama Secretary of State’s Office website has sample ballots for every county for Tuesday’s general election. Polls open at 7 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. To view the plain language summary of statewide ballot measures approved by the Alabama Fair Ballot Commission, click...
wvtm13.com
Alabama teachers seek higher-paying jobs in neighboring states
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Alabama is in a battle with neighboring states to hold on to teachers as some seek better jobs. The Central Alabama American Federation of Teachers says teachers in the state are moving to Georgia and Florida where teaching positions are more appealing. "Teachers are going to...
wvtm13.com
Alabama voters set to decide on 10 amendments that will be on the ballot
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Tuesday's ballot includes 10 amendments for voters to vote on. WVTM breaks down each amendment.
thecutoffnews.com
Meet Jared Hudson, Republican Candidate For Sheriff of Jefferson County, Alabama On November 8, 2022 - Paid For By Jared Hudson For Sheriff
Meet Jared Hudson, Republican Candidate For Sheriff of Jefferson County, Alabama On November 8, 2022 - Paid For By Jared Hudson For Sheriff 3524 Decatur Highway Ste 300B Fultondale, AL 35068. WHY JARED HUDSON IS RUNNING FOR SHERIFF. My name is Jared Hudson, and I am running for Jefferson County...
wvtm13.com
Shelby Co. voters will decide local Amendment 1
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. — Shelby County voters will decide Local Amendment 1 on Tuesday. It would amend the state constitution, but only apply to Shelby County. It has to do with low-speed vehicles. A street-legal golf cart is one example of an LSV. They’re different than the carts you’d drive on a golf course. They have vehicle identification numbers, so they can be registered. They’re also equipped with various safety features like seatbelts, headlights and rear-view mirrors.
wvtm13.com
Total lunar eclipse visible in Alabama on Election Day
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Most Alabamians get a good view of the total lunar eclipse on Nov. 8, but it comes very early in the morning!. 4:59 a.m. - Maximum eclipse (Moon closest to the center of Earth's shadow) 5:41 a.m. - Total eclipse ends. 6:12 a.m. - Sunrise. 6:19...
William A. Bell Jr., District Court Judge, Jefferson County, Place No. 4
Political experience: Elected to district court, 2016; former municipal judge for Lipscomb and for Irondale. Professional experience: Previously a private practice attorney focusing on criminal law; former municipal prosecutor in Brighton; former public defender for Homewood; for public defender for Fultondale; former professor, Miles College School of Law; former assistant district attorney, Milwaukee County Wisconsin Domestic Violence Unit; former investment representative for SouthTrust Securities Inc.
Alabama constitution still includes slavery, poll taxes, and segregated schools. Now is our chance to update.
David Sher’s ComebackTown to give voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today’s guest columnist is Ryan Hankins. “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change.” This is the title of the second-longest-running Off-Broadway musical (according to Wikipedia, at least). The phrase also seems to summarize...
wvtm13.com
Second arrest in shooting of former Alabama football player Brian Robinson Jr.
WASHINGTON — Detectives have arrested a second suspect in the shooting and attempted robbery of former Alabama football player Brian Robinson Jr. A 15-year-old male, who was 14 at the time, was arrested Friday. He and a 17-year-old male are charged with Assault with Intent to Rob while Armed for the August incident.
wvtm13.com
IMPACT DAY: Damp weather continues tonight
It's a wet start to the weekend. We will see more light rain tonight but should notice some improvement on Sunday. Check the video forecast for the latest. The light rain continues across central Alabama. The overall coverage of rain will drop tonight, but areas of light rain and mist can be expected at times through the night. Keep in mind that roads will be wet tonight. With cloudy skies and breezy conditions, overnight temperatures will hold steady in the 60's. A little cooler across northwest Alabama.
wvtm13.com
Former Alabama prison officer charged with smuggling in prohibited items
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — A former corrections officer has been charged in a plot to smuggle prohibited items into a prison. According to a news release from the United States Attorney for the Northern District of Alabama Prim Escalona, Wilson Clemons, also known as "Mario Lopez" and "My Granddaddy Otis", 32, of Jasper, is charged with conspiracy and another charge.
wvtm13.com
Record high holiday spending predicted in Alabama
HOMEWOOD, Ala. — According to the Alabama Retail Association, holiday spending in Alabama should near $18 billion, growing 5% from last year’s record-shattering spending. Nancy Dennis with the Alabama Retail Association said shoppers are still prioritizing buying gifts for loved ones despite inflation. "Shoppers tend to, in the...
Alabama Power Customers Will See an Adjustment in December Bills
Alabama Power is alerting its customers of an upcoming adjustment to their bills. They are releasing this information in advance to inform and make Alabamians aware of the situation. This will go into effect on their December bill. Alabama Power Statement. Many Alabamians are facing challenging times, and no one...
wvtm13.com
FBI identifies source of New Jersey synagogues threat, 'no longer poses a danger to the community'
An individual has been identified and interviewed in connection with a broad threat to synagogues in New Jersey, according to law enforcement sources, and the FBI in Newark tweeted on Friday that the source of the threat "no longer poses a danger to the community." The person told authorities he...
wvtm13.com
Wet weather arrives to start the weekend after one more very warm day
Rain likely Saturday and then even warmer weather for next week. Check the video forecast for the latest. This kind of weather happens often in the Fall, but is usually comes a bit earlier than November. A gentle breeze made Thursday feel fantastic; Friday looks similar:. A comfortably cool, clear...
1 dead, 1 injured in Tuscaloosa crash
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — An early morning crash left one person dead and another injured in Tuscaloosa on Saturday. According to Tuscaloosa Police, officers responded to the two-vehicle crash around 4:30 a.m. on the 3100 block of University Boulevard E. A victim in one of the vehicles died at the scene of the crash. Police […]
Juandalynn Givan, House of Representatives District 60
Political experience: Alabama House Representatives, 2010–present; assistant liaison, Capital Projects and Development for the City of Birmingham under Mayors Richard Arrington, Bernard Kincaid and William Bell, 1996-2000. Professional experience: Givan & Associates Law Firm, 2004-present; Birmingham Housing Authority Hope 6 Administrator for Metropolitan Gardens and Tuxedo Terrace, 2000-2010. Education:...
wvtm13.com
Judge rules Derick Brown's police statements are admissible
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A federal judge has ruled Derick Brown's police statements are admissible in her upcoming trial for the fatal kidnapping of Kamille 'Cupcake' McKinney. McKinney was abducted in October 2019 and found dead ten days later in debris from a trash bin. Brown and Patrick Stallworth were...
utv44.com
Alabama DHR accepting applications for next round of child care bonuses
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WPMI) — Licensed child care providers have until Dec. 2 to apply for the fifth quarter of Child Care Workforce Stabilization grants from the Alabama Department of Human Resources (DHR). The grants pay for quarterly bonuses of $3,000 for full-time employees and $1,500 for part-time staff to...
wvtm13.com
Birmingham sues church over unfinished worship center
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — This massive shell of a worship center across from Birmingham's Top Golf is now the focus of a city lawsuit. Tuesday, the city of Birmingham filed the claim against Trinity CME Church. "It looks like pretty much like the city is exercising their right to reacquire...
