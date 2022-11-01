It's a wet start to the weekend. We will see more light rain tonight but should notice some improvement on Sunday. Check the video forecast for the latest. The light rain continues across central Alabama. The overall coverage of rain will drop tonight, but areas of light rain and mist can be expected at times through the night. Keep in mind that roads will be wet tonight. With cloudy skies and breezy conditions, overnight temperatures will hold steady in the 60's. A little cooler across northwest Alabama.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 12 HOURS AGO