Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Veracity Foodie Report – Applebee’s Bar & Grill - 6235 Zebulon Rd, Macon, GA 31210Brooklyn LassiterMacon, GA
Veracity Foodie Report – Fajitas Mexican Grill - 4696 Presidential Pkwy, Macon, GA 31206Brooklyn LassiterMacon, GA
Macon Traffic Cameras are Catching School Zone Speeders in BunchesKurt DillonMacon, GA
Related
Macon Beer Company: The reigning champion of burger week back to defend their title
MACON, Ga. — Macon Burger week is almost here... and restaurants have one place to beat if they want to take home the trophy. Macon Beer Company is the reigning champion of burger week, and have won for the last two years. They won in 2020 for their "Second...
Christmas Made in the South held in Macon
MACON, Ga. — It might feel a bit early... but this weekend you can get ready for Christmas at this year's 29th annual Christmas Made in the South!. Organizers say they're focused on keeping the world of fine arts and crafts vibrant!. The festival was held at the Macon...
wgxa.tv
BBQ lovers converge in Dooly County for this weekend's Big Pig Jig
VIENNA, GA. (WGXA) -- The Big Pig Jig is coming to Dooly County on Friday. The two-day event hosts various creative vendors and activities for both individuals and families to enjoy. On Saturday, the event offers free admission and free samplings of the Taste of The Jig Championship Barbecue competition.
Fall Line Festival and 22nd annual Tractor Festival held in Gordon
GORDON, Ga. — Saturday in Gordon, Georgia, folks could participate in a few different fall activities. The Fall Line Festival began on Friday, and lasted until Saturday. A veterans ceremony was held on Friday night, with performances of the national anthem and a march by the Wilkinson County High School ROTC cadets.
Jarrell Plantation Historic site hosts 33rd 'Syrup Makin' Day'
JULIETTE, Ga. — The 33rd annual 'Syrup Makin' Day' was held at Jarrell Plantation in Juliette on Saturday. Folks headed out for some 'sweet' times to watch how cane syrup is made. Once a year, the Jarrell Plantation shows off their historic old machinery and show old-school farm techniques...
Day of the dead celebration in Byron
BYRON, Ga. — Folks in Byron celebrated the Day of the Dead on Saturday with the first annual Dia De Muertos Culture Expo. The event featured traditional and color procession in the Hispanic community. There were dance performances, food, music, and several vendors. Chick-fil-A leader academy student volunteers from...
Colossal chicken chiller brings jobs to Macon
MACON, Ga. — A $150 million warehouse will soon be chilling chickens in east Macon, also bringing more than 100 new jobs. Macon is home to numerous long-established industries like YKK, and GEICO. Joining them soon is Agile Cold Storage. Don Schoenl is the company's CEO. He says they'll build in two phases.
NewsTalk940 WMAC, formerly WMAZ Radio, celebrating 100 years on air
MACON, Ga. — Ben Sandifer loves history and he's always stayed close to his broadcast roots. "Celebrating the 100 years of WMAZ Radio, now known as NewsTalk940 WMAC," he said, talking into a broadcast microphone. He spent 1977 through 1980 with WMAZ as a disc jockey and later went...
WTVM
Fountain City Classic weekend kicks off with several events
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Fountain City Classic Magic is back for its 32nd year and is already off to a good start. The weeklong events continue with a vendor fair and an ‘Old School versus New School’ party. “Everybody’s out here having a good time. That’s what it’s...
Macon mother in fear after home shot up 3 times
MACON, Ga. — Imagine waking up to shots being fired at your house in the middle of the night. Now, imagine it happening three times. However, this wasn't a dream for Latonia Seals and her family. This was their reality. Seals is a mother and has lived in Macon...
Sacred Spaces: The humble beginnings of Cool Springs Baptist Church
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ga. — A church in Crawford County started 162 years ago. Cool Springs Baptist Church now sits across from where it was originally founded. Lawrence Lucas is now 62. He began going to Cool Springs at the age of ten, and has heard the history passed down through generations.
Bibb County dentist buys Halloween candy from children to send to military servicepeople
MACON, Ga. — Halloween may be over, but there's still a lot of candy around. Macon Smiles, a local dental practice, will pay up for your candy pile. Kids are bringing in their candy, and Macon Smiles is making sure soldiers have a special treat. The Halloween Candy Buyback...
wgxa.tv
$1Million Mega Millions winning ticket sold in Milledgeville
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. (WGXA) -- Today is the day for one lucky $1Million Mega Millions winner. The potential retirement fund-winning ticket was purchased in Milledgeville on Tuesday. Congratulations to the lucky winner!. What would you do if you won $1Million or, even, the $1.5Billion Powerball Jackpot? Let us know in the...
Cotton Avenue Plaza expansion plans officially kickoff at groundbreaking ceremony
MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb made a pitch for a green space on Cotton Avenue almost a month ago, and on Wednesday they are finally breaking ground on the project. The groundbreaking was at 10 a.m., at the intersection of Cherry Street, Second Street, and Cotton Avenue on Wednesday morning.
Morris Avenue double homicide marks Macon's 60th in 2022
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office has released the details of Macon-Bibb's latest homicides. The early Thursday morning shooting left two men dead. Four victims were held at gunpoint, and two are now dead. A Bibb County Sheriff's Office incident report gave details of the night Deon Banks allegedly kicked down the door of a house on Morris Avenue.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia Blue Alert subject still at large, investigators discover car
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Henry County deputies said investigators found a car at the center of a manhunt for a man linked to the shooting of a detention officer. The Henry County Sheriff's Office said investigators found a gray Toyota they believe Brentson Thomas was driving after fleeing law enforcement at an apartment complex on Friday afternoon. Investigators said Thomas is still at large. Investigators didn't specify where the car was discovered.
Dia de Muertos Culture Expo teaches Central Georgia about Day of the Dead
BYRON, Ga. — The Mexican community in Central Georgia is honoring the Day of the Dead this November with the Dia De Muertos Culture Expo in Byron. The Expo takes place on Saturday at North Peach Park, and is meant to teach people about the annual tradition. "It's a...
WMAZ
#Scene13: Macon performer steps away from background singer and into her own spotlight
MACON, Ga. — After doing background singing for a while, a Macon woman is now taking steps to boost her own career into the main spotlight. Jessica Hughes has a passion for singing. Her mom picked up on her gift at an early age. "About (age) 4, or 5,...
fox5atlanta.com
106-year-old Georgia woman among winners of Halloween costume contest
COVINGTON, Ga. - A Georgia great-great-grandmother is not letting being 106 years old stop her from living her best life. Martha Malcolm came in third place in her Covington nursing home's Halloween costume contest. She showed up to the event all decked out in a Falcons jersey complete with helmet...
WMAZ
Football Friday Night Roundup: John Milledge ties historic record, Perry rolls in shutout
MACON, Ga. — The high school football regular season in Central Georgia is in the books and the playoffs are on deck. The final week of the season provided plenty of drama in the form of upsets, blowouts and the breaking of a historic record. Best Game:. John Milledge...
13WMAZ
Macon, GA
32K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Macon local newshttps://www.13wmaz.com/
Comments / 0