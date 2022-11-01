ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

13WMAZ

Christmas Made in the South held in Macon

MACON, Ga. — It might feel a bit early... but this weekend you can get ready for Christmas at this year's 29th annual Christmas Made in the South!. Organizers say they're focused on keeping the world of fine arts and crafts vibrant!. The festival was held at the Macon...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

BBQ lovers converge in Dooly County for this weekend's Big Pig Jig

VIENNA, GA. (WGXA) -- The Big Pig Jig is coming to Dooly County on Friday. The two-day event hosts various creative vendors and activities for both individuals and families to enjoy. On Saturday, the event offers free admission and free samplings of the Taste of The Jig Championship Barbecue competition.
DOOLY COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Fall Line Festival and 22nd annual Tractor Festival held in Gordon

GORDON, Ga. — Saturday in Gordon, Georgia, folks could participate in a few different fall activities. The Fall Line Festival began on Friday, and lasted until Saturday. A veterans ceremony was held on Friday night, with performances of the national anthem and a march by the Wilkinson County High School ROTC cadets.
GORDON, GA
13WMAZ

Jarrell Plantation Historic site hosts 33rd 'Syrup Makin' Day'

JULIETTE, Ga. — The 33rd annual 'Syrup Makin' Day' was held at Jarrell Plantation in Juliette on Saturday. Folks headed out for some 'sweet' times to watch how cane syrup is made. Once a year, the Jarrell Plantation shows off their historic old machinery and show old-school farm techniques...
JULIETTE, GA
13WMAZ

Day of the dead celebration in Byron

BYRON, Ga. — Folks in Byron celebrated the Day of the Dead on Saturday with the first annual Dia De Muertos Culture Expo. The event featured traditional and color procession in the Hispanic community. There were dance performances, food, music, and several vendors. Chick-fil-A leader academy student volunteers from...
BYRON, GA
13WMAZ

Colossal chicken chiller brings jobs to Macon

MACON, Ga. — A $150 million warehouse will soon be chilling chickens in east Macon, also bringing more than 100 new jobs. Macon is home to numerous long-established industries like YKK, and GEICO. Joining them soon is Agile Cold Storage. Don Schoenl is the company's CEO. He says they'll build in two phases.
MACON, GA
WTVM

Fountain City Classic weekend kicks off with several events

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Fountain City Classic Magic is back for its 32nd year and is already off to a good start. The weeklong events continue with a vendor fair and an ‘Old School versus New School’ party. “Everybody’s out here having a good time. That’s what it’s...
COLUMBUS, GA
13WMAZ

Macon mother in fear after home shot up 3 times

MACON, Ga. — Imagine waking up to shots being fired at your house in the middle of the night. Now, imagine it happening three times. However, this wasn't a dream for Latonia Seals and her family. This was their reality. Seals is a mother and has lived in Macon...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

$1Million Mega Millions winning ticket sold in Milledgeville

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. (WGXA) -- Today is the day for one lucky $1Million Mega Millions winner. The potential retirement fund-winning ticket was purchased in Milledgeville on Tuesday. Congratulations to the lucky winner!. What would you do if you won $1Million or, even, the $1.5Billion Powerball Jackpot? Let us know in the...
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
13WMAZ

Morris Avenue double homicide marks Macon's 60th in 2022

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office has released the details of Macon-Bibb's latest homicides. The early Thursday morning shooting left two men dead. Four victims were held at gunpoint, and two are now dead. A Bibb County Sheriff's Office incident report gave details of the night Deon Banks allegedly kicked down the door of a house on Morris Avenue.
MACON, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia Blue Alert subject still at large, investigators discover car

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Henry County deputies said investigators found a car at the center of a manhunt for a man linked to the shooting of a detention officer. The Henry County Sheriff's Office said investigators found a gray Toyota they believe Brentson Thomas was driving after fleeing law enforcement at an apartment complex on Friday afternoon. Investigators said Thomas is still at large. Investigators didn't specify where the car was discovered.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

106-year-old Georgia woman among winners of Halloween costume contest

COVINGTON, Ga. - A Georgia great-great-grandmother is not letting being 106 years old stop her from living her best life. Martha Malcolm came in third place in her Covington nursing home's Halloween costume contest. She showed up to the event all decked out in a Falcons jersey complete with helmet...
COVINGTON, GA
13WMAZ

13WMAZ

