FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
bcvoice.org
Women’s Cross Country Finish Fourth in ODAC Championship
Bridgewater College women’s cross country team competed on Oct. 29 for the ODAC championship. The women placed fourth overall out of ten. “The team raced for each other and had a good day out there,” said junior Elena Larcombe.
Women’s Soccer Thrashes Shenandoah
Bridgewater, Va.- On Wednesday, Oct. 26, the women’s soccer team defeated the Hornets in a hard-fought one-sided battle. With this victory, the Eagles increase their season record to 12-4 and go 8-1 in ODAC play. The Eagles continue to rule over their ODAC rivals. In the third minute, senior...
BC Men’s Soccer Recap 8-30
Bridgewater, Va.- Bridgewater College men’s soccer team lost 2-1 to Virginia Wesleyan on Wednesday, Oct. 26, and to Roanoke 1-0 in the ODAC quarterfinals on Saturday, Oct. 29. 10/26/2022. The Eagles lose a close battle to the Marlins 2-1 The Marlins came out hot and had four early chances...
