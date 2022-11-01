Broadcom Foundation and Society for Science today announced that Thomas Aldous, 14, from Pittsburgh, Penn., won the coveted $25,000 Samueli Foundation Prize, the top award in the Broadcom MASTERS®, the nation’s premier science and engineering competition for middle school students. Thomas impressed the judges with his leadership style, collaborative spirit and innovative research project, in which he developed a robotic hand that can be used in situations that might be too dangerous for humans, like a natural disaster.

