Emanu El brotherhood ‘The Jews of London’ Zoom tour Nov. 6
Temple Emanu El Brotherhood will host “The Jews of London,” a Zoom tour with London Tour Guide Ian Fagelson, at 10 a.m. Nov. 6. The event is free and open to the public. The tour will cover the Jewish community from Normandy in 1066 to the Kindertransport children of 1938.
New film ‘Reckonings’ explores the complex issue of Holocaust reparations
Near-centenarian Holocaust survivor Helena Weinrauch danced at The Paley Center for Media in Manhattan on Thursday night, minutes before a sold-out premiere of the new film “Reckonings.”. Weinrauch, 98, had mixed emotions while walking into the theater to see the documentary in which she appears. “I’m a bit sad...
