Choosing where to settle down and raise your children is an important decision. Your job and being around family are important. But so are other factors like schools, cost of living, recreational activities, and more. That’s why our friends at StorageCafe released a data-driven report on the best cities for families with kids. And one North Carolina city ranked as one of the best to raise children in. While we already know that NC is a great place, it’s nice to see it confirmed by others!

RALEIGH, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO