Cuyahoga County, OH

Man charged in Ohio fishing scandal facing stalking charges

By Chelsea Simeon
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago

JEFFERSON TWP. Pa. (WKBN) – A Hermitage man c harged in an alleged fishing scandal during a competition in Cuyahoga County is now facing local stalking charges.

Chase Cominsky, 35, is charged with stalking and harassment in Jefferson Township.

According to a criminal complaint in the case that was filed Monday, a woman told police that Cominsky started following her vehicle closely after sending her a harassing text message on Oct. 17. The woman told police that Cominsky was following her so closely that if she hit the brakes, their vehicles would collide.

The woman said she called police during that incident.

The woman reported that on Oct. 28, Cominsky again sent her harassing text messages and had gained access to her SnapChat and email accounts. She alleged that Cominsky had posed as her while using her SnapChat account.

One of the harassing text messages from Cominsky to the woman cited in the criminal complaint allegedly read, “kiss your a** goodbye.”

Cominsky is also charged, along with Jacob Runyan of Ashtabula, related to alleged cheating in a Lake Erie Walleye tournament that took place last month. Tournament organizers reported that lead weights were found in the fish that the two caught.

The two were indicted earlier this month by a Cuyahoga County grand jury on charges of cheating, attempted grand theft, possessing criminal tools and the unlawful ownership of wild animals.

They’re due back in court on those charges on November 9.

Cominsky was arraigned in the stalking case Monday, and a preliminary hearing was set for 2 p.m. November 17.

Gerry Ricciutti contributed to this report.

Comments / 16

Jeff Miller
4d ago

Caught in a fishing scandal, seems like his life is starting to spin out of control. Wonder what else we will find out about him or what more trouble he will be in.

Reply
7
IndicaLynn
4d ago

Total narcissist.. thinks he's smarter than and above the law.. karma coming soon!

Reply
9
