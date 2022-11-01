ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurinburg, NC

Crime Reports

Laurinburg Exchange
Laurinburg Exchange
 5 days ago

Break-in LAURINBURG — A resident of Produce Market Road reported to the police department on Friday that someone broke into their vehicle and stole a Taurus 9mm pistol.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Beta Street reported to the police department on Friday that unknown persons broke in through a rear door and stole a toilet.

LAURINBURG — North Laurinburg Baptist Church on Lee’s Mill Road reported to the police department on Saturday that someone forced their way into the church through a side door and stole plastic cups, plastic plates and toilet tissue.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Pembroke reported to the police department on Wednesday that someone had broken into their vehicle while it was parked at the Scotland Memorial Hospital parking lot. A purse with miscellaneous items was stolen.

Vandalism LAURINBURG — A resident of North Main Street reported to the police department on Friday that unknown persons had scratched the exterior paint of their vehicle.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Marcellus Street reported to the police department on Friday that someone had busted out the window of the residence.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Wagram Street reported to the police department on Sunday that unknown persons threw a rock through the window of the residence.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Nichols Street reported to the police department on Sunday that someone threw a rock through the window of the residence.

LAURINBURG — A resident of North Caledonia Road reported to the police department on Monday that someone busted out their rear windshield.

Fraud LAURINBURG — St. Mary’s Catholic Church reported to the police department on Friday that someone had used the church’s banking information to make several purchases totaling $741.

LAURINBURG — Laurinburg Auto Sales reported to the police department on Monday that they had sent $5,490 to a person in Florida to purchase vehicle parts but never received the parts.

LAURINBURG — A resident of West Church Street reported to the police department on Monday that unknown persons had opened a Verizon Wireless account in their name.

Shooting LAURINBURG — Police responded to U.S. Hwy. 401 after a vehicle with two adults inside reported their vehicle had been shot at. Officers found that a bullet had struck the driver’s side door, but no one was injured.

LAURINBURG — Police responded to Corona Avenue after a residence with four adults inside reported the residence had been shot at. Officers found that bullets had entered through an exterior wall into the kitchen, and no one was injured.

Arrest

LAURINBURG —Sophia Lamonds, 38, of Laurinburg was arrested Friday on a warrant for felony probation violation and trespassing. She was given a $15,100 bond.

LAURINBURG — Ronnie Pankey, 67, of Pineview Drive was arrested Friday for driving while impaired. He was given a $2,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Terrance McKoy, 25, of Wagram Street was arrested Saturday for failure to appear in Scotland County for robbery with a dangerous weapon, larceny of a firearm and assault with a deadly weapon in the presence of a minor. He was given a $60,000 bond. LAURINBURG — Kelly Kohl, 30, of Hamlet was arrested Saturday for felony possession of fentanyl, possession with intent to sell fentanyl, felony possession of Xanax, maintaining a place for drug sale, possession of drug paraphernalia and a fugitive warrant out of Marlboro County on several other drug charges and identity theft. She was also wanted on warrants out of Richmond County for obtaining property by false pretenses, financial card theft, felony conspiracy along with failure to appear for speeding, careless and reckless driving, driving while license revoked, misdemeanor larceny and simple assault. She was given a $168,500 bond. LAURINBURG — Lacy Britt III, 52, of Rosemary Lane was arrested Saturday on a warrant out of New Hanover County for misdemeanor probation violation. He was given a $100 bond.

LAURINBURG — Keyonda Bethea, 28, of Rockingham was arrested Sunday for driving while impaired and failure to appear in Scotland County for driving while impaired and careless and reckless driving. She was given a $3,450 bond.

LAURINBURG — Xavier Terry, 27, of Charlotte was arrested Monday for misdemeanor possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released on a written promise to appear.

LAURINBURG —Annette McNair, 53, of South Main Street was arrested Monday on a warrant out of Wake County for insurance fraud and obtaining property under false pretense. He was given a $2,500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Heather Padilla, 36, of Anita Drive was arrested Monday for misdemeanor stalking. She was released on a written promise to appear.

LAURINBURG —Joseph Burroughs, 36, of Kiser Road was arrested Monday for carrying a concealed weapon. He was released on a written promise to appear.

Comments / 0

Related
Laurinburg Exchange

. LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Health Department and Eastpointe are co-sponsoring a public forum for the community to dis
LAURINBURG, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

LAURINBURG — There’s still time to apply to be a vendor for the annual Christmas on Main event. On Nov. 20 downtown Lau
LAURINBURG, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Ellerbe native named Legionnaire of the Year

ELLERBE — Ellerbe native JoAnn A. Blyther was selected as the Department of North Carolina Legionnaire of the Year for 2021-2022, at The American Legion Department of North Carolina Annual Convention in Raleigh in June. She was selected for this prestigious award from many submissions from across the state.
ELLERBE, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Three charged in violent home invasion robbery

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has charged three individuals following a violent robbery where two shots were fired. On Sunday, Oct. 22, deputies responded to a residence on Church Street in East Rockingham in reference to a potential robbery. The victim stated that a female knocked...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Saturday is last day for early voting

LAURINBURG — Saturday, November 5, will be the last opportunity for Scotland County residents to participate in early voting. From 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., individuals will be able to vote. Unregistered voters will still have the opportunity to register and vote on Saturday. The only place for registration is at 231 East Cronly Street. The next, and last, chance for residents to vote in the 2022 midterm elections will be Election Day which is Tuesday, November 8.
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Scotland Regional Hospice ornament fundraiser going strong

Scotland Regional Hospice typically begins its end of the year fundraiser in November during National Hospice and Palliative Care Month, but due the overwhelming success of the event over the past two years, the organization’s leaders decided to begin the newly adopted Christmas ornament fundraiser in late September with hundreds being sold throughout October.
LAURINBURG, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Man shot in leg after attempting to steal motorcycle

LAUREL HILL — A man was shot in the leg Saturday morning after attempting to steal a motorcycle. According to Capt. Randy Dover with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Close Street after a man had walked up to the owner of a residence and tried to steal his motorcycle. The two got into a scuffle which led to the owner pulling a gun and shooting the man in the leg.
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Protestors voice concerns about Scotland County Schools leadership, violence

LAURINBURG — Parents, teachers, students and others gathered on Monday to petition Scotland County Schools on how students and teachers are being treated. Earlier this month, various speakers addressed the Scotland County School Board about violence in the school system. The protest came after numerous county residents tried to voice their concerns on the well being of the students and staff held under the care of Superintendent Takeda LeGrand.
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

BSA Troop 420 builds monkey bridge

Scouts and leaders of Boy Scout Troop 420 sponsored by the Laurinburg Presbyterian Church headed to the sandhills of Scotland County for the first camping weekend of their fall program. Scouts built the longest and highest monkey bridge ever attempted over a ravine surrounded by long leaf pines. The bridge stretched over 75 feet and was about 25 feet above ground. The construction required the application of the square and sheer lashing along with the clove and timber hitches. Scouts enjoyed learning to balance as they walked across the one-inch walking rope. Fun was had by all who attempted the challenge.
LAURINBURG, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Downtown Halloween Happenings

LAURINBURG — Downtown Laurinburg will be full of spooktacular events before Halloween on Monday. Kicking off the fun-filled events will be a Sip N’ Shop on Thursday. The Sip N’ Shop will be from 5 to 8 p. m. with retailers keeping their doors open later with drinks and deals.
LAURINBURG, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Sign up for the annual Christmas parade

LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg/Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce is now accepting entries for the 2022 Jackson’s Diesel Service Annual Laurinburg Christmas Parade. The Christmas celebration begins Dec. 3 at 3 p.m. and the final deadline for parade entries will be Nov. 11 before late fees are applied.
LAURINBURG, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
829K+
Views
ABOUT

Laurinburg Exchange

 https://www.laurinburgexchange.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy