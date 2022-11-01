Hillsdale College breaks ground on new stadium

HILLSDALE — Since being announced in late Dec. 2020, Hillsdale College has been taking steps toward breaking ground on their construction plans on Hillsdale Charger facility upgrades.

Phase one of the initial plan included new facilities for outdoor track and field, baseball and softball facilities.

The Chargers officially broke ground on Oct. 21 as they start constructing the new Lenda and Glenda Hill Stadium and Delp Field. The baseball field will undergo several renovations, including the addition of a new synthetic turf field. There will be a new covered grandstand, new dugouts, a new press box, and new concession areas. The stadium will now feature lighting for night games. The new grandstands will have around 300 seats.

In a statement from Hillsdale College, Jeff Lantis, director of external relations for athletics, said, "We are very excited for our student-athletes that will get to practice and compete in these new and improved facilities, thanks to the generous donations of Lenda and Glenda Hill, Ronald Hagaman, and the Delph Family."

Those who attended the ceremony for the groundbreaking had a luncheon in the Roche Sports Complex and heard remarks from Hillsdale College athletic director Don Brubacher and Hillsdale College president Dr. Larry P. Arnn.

Other plans as a part of phase one include relocating the track and field to Hayden Park. The softball field also will be relocated, and feature permanent concession and restroom areas, a new grandstand, scoreboard and press box.