Cincinnati Bengals offensive analyst Adam Zimmer dies at 38

By Victoria Moorwood, Cincinnati Enquirer
 4 days ago

Cincinnati Bengals offensive analyst Adam Zimmer died on Monday, the Bengals confirmed in a team statement. He was 38 years old.

Adam was the son of longtime NFL coach Mike Zimmer and the former co-defensive coordinator for the Minnesota Vikings. He first joined the Bengals for the 2013 season alongside his dad and returned to Cincinnati this year.

"Our organization has had the privilege of knowing and working with the Zimmer family for 15 years," Bengals president Mike Brown said in a statement. "We have the highest regard for Mike and Adam, and we are incredibly saddened by this tragic news. Mike and Adam were more than just coaches for us – they were friends. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Zimmer family at this time."

On Instagram Tuesday morning, Adam's sister Corri Zimmer posted about his death.

"I can’t believe I’m writing this. I lost my big brother yesterday," she wrote. "The kindest, sweetest, family-loving, sports-obsessed soul there ever was."

The cause of Adam's death was not immediately known at the time of publication.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Cincinnati Bengals offensive analyst Adam Zimmer dies at 38

Bass: Who's smiling now, Bengals fans?

Sometimes, you just need to find a way to smile. Losing 32-13 at Cleveland on Monday night was shocking, demoralizing, deflating, frustrating, angering, saddening, crappy ... must I continue? After winning two straight and four out of five, the Bengals TP’d you on Halloween. It was painful to watch....
