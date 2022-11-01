Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
DNA Finally Tested in 22-Year-Old Murder of Massachusetts TeenStill UnsolvedWarren, MA
Webster Firefighters Quickly Knock Down House FireQuiet Corner AlertsWebster, MA
Tufts Dems, Republicans, Democratic Socialists convene for ‘Triple Threat Debate’The Tufts Daily
Needham Artist Karen Krieger Featured in Land/ Water Exhibition at Inner Space Fine Arts in North Reading, MATodd KriegerNorth Reading, MA
3 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Related
communityadvocate.com
Grace McLaughlin, 97, of Grafton
– Grace (Vinti) McLaughlin, 97, passed away peacefully at her home on November 2, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Grace was predeceased by her beloved husband of 50 years, Francis McLaughlin, Jr. She is survived by her children Jean McLaughlin, Joan McLaughlin-Greenwood and her husband Frank, Elizabeth McLaughlin whom she lived with, Francis McLaughlin III, her grandchildren Nicole, Jacqueline and fiance Randy, Stephanie, Mary, Michael and wife Kristie, Miles, Ashley and fiance Brian, Eliza and fiance Nick, Elizabeth, Megan, Maille, 8 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild and many nieces and nephews. In addition, her personal care provider, Sandy. She is also predeceased by a grandson Elisha and her sisters Frances Monfredo, Priscilla Sbrogna, and Virginia Italiano.
communityadvocate.com
Scott Lee, 55, of Marlborough
– Scott Lee, 55, of Marlborough died unexpectedly Wednesday October 26, 2022 at his home. He was born in Taipei, Taiwan the son of Jerry Lee and Chung Chen and moved to the United States in 1979. Master of Chemistry from Rochester Institute of Technology. Scott worked for Bruker as...
communityadvocate.com
Marlborough High juniors get a dose of financial ‘reality’
MARLBOROUGH – It looked like an expanded game of “Life,” but for juniors at Marlborough High School, it was a dose of reality. On Oct. 25, students learned the ins and outs of money management at the annual Reality Fair. First, the students selected a job and...
communityadvocate.com
Northborough’s Hometown Heroes parade returns Nov. 6
NORTHBOROUGH – The community is invited to show their support for local veterans by attending the Hometown Heroes Rolling Rally Parade Nov. 6. The parade will kick off at noon. It starts at the entrance of Algonquin Regional High School and will end at the Vincent F. Picard American Legion Post 234 at 402 West Main Street.
communityadvocate.com
Local scouts to hold bottle and can drive
REGION – Across the region, local scouts will be holding a bottle and can drive on Nov. 5. Shrewsbury Scout Troops 114 and 7114 along with Pack 114 will be holding a drive at the Shrewsbury Town Hall from 9 a.m. to noon. with proceeds going to their scouting activities.
communityadvocate.com
Vulcano for State Representative
When my neighbor, Mike Vulcano announced that he was running for State Representative, I thought he was crazy. Mike has a great life. His children graduated from college and are successfully employed and married, with a new grandchild. His wife is nearing retirement from decades of teaching in Northborough schools. He was busy enough coaching football at Holy Cross and his Subway franchise was thriving. I wondered why would he even consider taking on such a responsibility just as things were beginning to quiet down for him?
communityadvocate.com
Westborough two-touch football league celebrates 30 years
WESTBOROUGH – It’s the morning of a beautiful fall day. On Greg’s Field on Upton Road, a half-dozen guys play two-touch football. Long lengths of rope and cones mark the field, and a teddy bear and jacket act as down markers. Four “Mississippis” after the snap, players...
communityadvocate.com
Blackstone River in Grafton and beyond helped kickstart the Industrial Revolution
GRAFTON – The year is 1789, over 150 years after the earliest settlement in America. A man named Samuel Slater, an English immigrant, would arrive to America with hopes to make it big in milling. This was not only an important time for Slater, this was also an important...
communityadvocate.com
Apex Entertainment is the go-to place for fun in New England
MARLBOROUGH – Nowhere in New England is there a fun destination quite like Apex Entertainment. With 4 stories of recreational and sports activities, Apex Entertainment has something for everyone. “We’re 100,000 square feet of pure fun,” said Director of Field Marketing Rob Luzzi. “We offer bowling, sports simulators, indoor...
communityadvocate.com
Grafton Gators remain undefeated following Falmouth win
GRAFTON – The Grafton Gators are still undefeated after they rolled past Falmouth Clippers Friday night. The Gators and Clippers faced off at Grafton High School in round 16 of the MIAA State Football Division 4 playoffs. Grafton, who was seeded number two, beat Falmouth 31-0. Falmouth had been...
communityadvocate.com
Harvest Craft Fair comes to Melican Middle School Nov. 5
NORTHBOROUGH – The Annual Harvest Craft Fair is returning to Melican Middle School on Nov. 5. This marks the 45th fair, which is sponsored by the Northboro Junior Woman’s Club and will feature products from over 70 crafters. The fair will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m....
communityadvocate.com
Residents pitch underground garage for Hyundai dealership
WESTBOROUGH – Parking and a letter took center stage at the latest public hearing for the proposed Hyundai dealership. At the start of the hearing, Planning Board Chairman Mark Silverberg read a letter presented to the board that afternoon from Edmund A. Alcott, an attorney representing the residents of Villages at Walker Meadow.
communityadvocate.com
CPA: A brand new tax on Westborough taxpayers
Question 5 on the Nov 8 ballot asks if Westborough should adopt the Community Preservation Act (CPA), which raises money from Westborough taxpayers with a surcharge on their property tax bill to get a small percent of it “matched” from the state, and which can only be spent on certain types of projects.
Comments / 0