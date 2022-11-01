Judge Adam Wilgus to speak at annual Veterans Day service

NEW PHILADELPHIA – Tuscarawas County Probate and Juvenile Judge Adam Wilgus will be the guest speaker at the 2022 Veterans Day service at 11 a.m. Nov. 11 on Courthouse Square in New Philadelphia.

Wilgus served as a “Red Leg”, an Army term ascribed to Army artilleryman, with the 2nd Battalion, 174th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, Ohio Army National Guard. He is also a member of New Philadelphia VFW Post 1445 Military Honors Team, where he stands with other veterans rendering final honors to fellow veterans.

The New Philadelphia High School Marching Quaker Band, under the direction of Jeff Furbay, will present the national anthem.

New Philadelphia Welty Middle School students Caleb Crowthers, Jack Kolat and Jacob MacBath will perform the traditional flag folding ceremony.

Students of the New Philadelphia High School Delphian Chorale, under the direction of Kristi Prucha, will be performing. The Central Elementary School Choir, under the direction of Cheryl Graham, will sing two patriotic songs.

The rifle squad, composed of volunteers from New Philadelphia’s three veterans’ service organizations – American Legion Post 139, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1445 and Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 857 – will fire three rifle volleys. New Philadelphia High School Marching Quaker Band student musicians will perform taps.

The public is invited to the New Philadelphia VFW Post Canteen for the traditional bean soup luncheon following the service. The post is at 441 Park Ave. NW.