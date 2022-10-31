Read full article on original website
Man shot at Family Dollar, Memphis Police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was rushed to the hospital after being shot at a Family Dollar store, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said the shooting happened at the Family Dollar store on Summer Avenue around 5:45 p.m. When police made the scene, they said they...
Tunica Co. woman finds apartment riddled with bullet holes
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting at a North Mississippi apartment complex is under investigation by the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office. Karla Walker says she’s scared to death to return to her Kirby Estate apartment of four years after this shooting. “It’s the simple fact, I can’t even...
Man injured in shooting at FedEx Supply Chain
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 24-year-old man is in the hospital after a shooting at the FedEx Supply Chain Wednesday night. Memphis Police Department says officers responded just before 11 p.m. to the scene on East Holmes Road. The victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. MPD says...
Suspect wanted after man shot, killed in North Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police need your help finding a suspect after a man was killed in a shooting in North Memphis on Tuesday. Police say officers located a 22-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the 1500 block of North Merton Street around 2:50 p.m. According to investigators, the suspect was driving a white […]
Woman wanted in robbery, assault at Memphis phone store, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is wanted after she assaulted and pepper-sprayed a cashier who rejected her counterfeit money during a store robbery Wednesday afternoon, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Police said that the woman tried to use the fake cash a Cricket phone store on Winchester...
Child critical after southwest Memphis shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A child was injured in a shooting in southwest Memphis Wednesday evening. Police say officers responded to the shooting inside the Harold E. Ford Sr. Villas on Deerskin Drive near Buffalo Road just after 7 p.m. According to a police report, a young boy was shot in the face and shoulder. Despite his […]
Warehouse shooting in Southwest Memphis leaves one injured
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was shot overnight outside the Johnson & Johnson and FedEx distribution centers in Southeast Memphis. The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. Wednesday at the facility at 3955 Holmes Road near Getwell. The 24-year-old male victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Reports say the victim was shot […]
Memphis mom recounts her 11-month-old child crawling out of daycare
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The mother of a 11-month-old baby said her child crawled outside of a daycare before being discovered by a man at a gas station nearby. “A lady was there and she said, ‘No, take a picture first before you go ahead and get this,’” said Amber Giles, the mother.
SCSO investigates string of car break-ins in Memphis suburbs
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Over 56 vehicles have been broken into in Memphis suburbs in less than 48 hours, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. Residents of The Village at White Oaks in Arlington are some of the latest victims. “I want them to get caught,” said Dougie...
15-year-old boy shot, in critical condition, Memphis Police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 15-year-old boy was rushed to Le Bonheur after gunfire in a Memphis neighborhood Wednesday night, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said the shooting happened on Deerskin Drive around 7 p.m. Police said the gunman sped away in a black Acura SUV. When...
Pedestrian dead after crash on Summer Avenue
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department says a pedestrian died after a crash overnight Thursday near East Memphis. The pedestrian died at the crash scene at Summer Avenue and High Point Terrace around 3:39 a.m., according to MPD. Officers have cleared the scene and all lanes on Summer Avenue...
Shots fired near school in Whitehaven leads to lockdown
MEMPHIS, Tenn — Shots fired in a Whitehaven neighborhood led to a lockdown at a school Wednesday afternoon. Memphis Police said about 1:35 p.m., officers responded to a call about shots being fired in the 800 block of Brownlee Rd., not far from Freedom Prep High School. MPD investigators said property was hit by gunfire, but no one was injured.
2 charged after police chase near airport
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men have been charged after a police chase near the airport hurt several people. Memphis Police say 26-year-old Tracey Shaw and 29-year-old Brandon Jones face multiple charges after a police chase Wednesday evening. According to police, at around 5 p.m. Wednesday, officers tried to approach a black Infiniti in the 4100 […]
Man stabbed to death in Fox Meadows, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was stabbed to death Wednesday morning. At approximately 9:55 AM, Memphis Police responded to a scene on South Mendenhall Road, off Meadowlake Drive North. When officers arrived, they found a man with a stab wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police...
Man carjacks, kidnaps friend after getting kicked out of music hall, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man who tried to help out a friend was repaid with terrifying moments Tuesday night, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said that 33-year-old Dartavius Fason was asked to leave the Rock House Live on Raleigh Lagrange Road on November 1. Fason’s friend...
Memphis Police looking for suspect after Parkway Village cell phone store robbed
MEMPHIS, Tenn — Memphis Police are looking for a woman responsible for robbing a cell phone store near Parkway Village Tuesday morning. At 11:56 am, MPD said officers responded to a business robbery at 4618 Winchester Road, a Cricket Wireless location. The suspect was a Black female wearing a...
‘Y’all got to leave sometime’: Man assaults two Broadway Pizza employees, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man became irate after trying to return an order. On Nov. 1, Derrus Jamison walked into the Broadway Pizza on Broad Avenue. Jamison approached two employees and attempted to return a partial order, police said. The employees told him, they could only swap complete orders.
Woman steals car from Memphis hotel on Halloween night, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman who tricked a man and got her hands on a stolen treat on Halloween night was arrested, according to police. Memphis Police said that a man’s red 2022 Kia Sportage was stolen from the Holiday Inn on Union Avenue on Halloween night.
Confessed serial killer with Memphis ties linked to new cold case
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WREG) — A confessed serial killer linked to a Memphis killing was indicted for killing another woman in Florida. In October 1991, Linda Little was spotted riding her bicycle. She stopped in the early morning hours at a convenience store to grab a doughnut and some chocolate milk and to read the […]
Two arrested, two officers injured after car chase in Southeast Memphis, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A car chase in Southeast Memphis ended Wednesday afternoon with gunfire, two people arrested, two injured officers and several crashed cars, the Memphis Police Department said. It all started just after 5 p.m., when officers attempted to stop a black Infiniti car at a gas station...
