WWE Crown Jewel (11/5/2022) Results: Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul, Brock Lesnar, Bayley Compete.
Welcome to the Fightful.com live discussion & coverage for the 11/5/2022 edition of WWE Crown Jewel on Peacock. We will bring full results and breakdowns for every match and segment on the show. Follow Fightful on Twitter.com/Fightful and Facebook.com/FIGHTFULONLINE. - Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (c) (w/ Paul...
WWE Crown Jewel Fightful Predictions Show | + AEW Talk and more| Coexisting w/ Rob & Maggie 11/4/22
Welcome to the Fightful Crown Jewel Predictions Show, and welcome to a brand new episode of Coexisting with Rob & Maggie! This week we have various topics to talk about. - What we liked AEW Dynamite/WWE Raw/Impact Wrestling. - Impact X-Division Tournament Bracket. - Cooper Effect: Sheep Dog is Still...
Bray Wyatt Loses His Temper, Jamie Hayter Stands Tall | WWE SD x AEW Recap
Here is your fight size update for WWE Friday Night SmackDown and AEW Rampage on Friday, November 4, 2022. - In a promo backstage, Bray Wyatt said he usually doesn't like to share his feelings, and it upsets him when people interrupts him. A member of the crew interrupted him, and Wyatt confronted him, comparing the situation to getting cut off in traffic. He said he can't stand the way he's been thinking about things, and he hates himself. Wyatt said he can't handle himself, and he told the individual to apologize to him. After he said he's sorry, Wyatt told him to go away.
Clark Connors Explains How Quickly His AEW Forbidden Door Match Came Together
Clark Connors discusses replacing Tomohiro Ishii at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view. When it was first announced that Tomohiro Ishii, Miro, PAC, and Malakai Black would be competing in a four way match at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view, fans around the wrestling world rejoiced. In the days leading up to the event, it was revealed that Ishii would not be a part of the bout due to injury. He was replaced by Clark Connors, who started out as a Young Lion in New Japan Pro Wrestling.
Dana Brooke Responds To Seth Rollins' Comments From WWE Raw, Says She Talked To Seth Before Match
Dana Brooke responds to Seth Rollins. On Monday's WWE Raw, Seth Rollins that Austin Theory had a better chance at cashing in his Money in the Bank contract on Dana Brooke, the reigning WWE 24/7 Champion, alluding to that being his best shot at winning gold in WWE. After the...
Tony Khan: It Makes A Lot Of Sense For AEW To Expand Our Live Calendar In 2023 And Beyond
Tony Khan is looking at expanding the live event schedule. On Wednesday, AEW hired Jeff Jarrett as Director Of Business Development after Jarrett's surprise appearance on AEW Dynamite when he laid out Darby Allin with a guitar. Jarrett previously served as Senior Vice President of Live Events for WWE, but was released from his position in August 2022.
Bianca Belair Works Out WIth Sheamus, Alan Angels Found A New Group Of Creepers | Fight Size Update
Here is your fight size update for Friday, November 4, 2022. - Bianca Belair is the latest guest working out with Sheamus on Celtic Warrior Workouts. Check out the full video above. - Alan Angels, who joined Violent by Design on IMPACT last night had some choice words for his...
Rick Ross BETTER THAN HEENAN!? Colt Cabana, Crown Jewel | Grapsody 11/4/22
Will Washington, Phil Lindsey and Righteous Reg are here for a special Friday edition of Grapsody to cover the news for November 4 in WWE, AEW, IMPACT, NJPW and more!
Colt Cabana is back, Shibata Challenges Orange Cassidy, Rick Ross | Day After Dynamite #34
Righteous Reg joins his Grapsody brethren Will Washington to review Dynamite from Baltimore, which included Jeff Jarret's debut and Samoa Joe defending the TV title against Brian Cage.
Cathy Kelley Had Talks With AEW During WWE Absence
The talent war has extended further than just wrestlers, it would appear. Fightful reported recently that Renee Paquette would be headed to AEW before her eventual signing announcement. Give Me Sport's Louis' Dangoor had heard that WWE had reached out, but Renee passed on the offer. Another broadcaster went the opposite direction.
NJPW Still Has Plans To Use Karl Anderson
Karl Anderson is a hot topic in wrestling, and for good reason. The active NEVER Openweight Champion was scheduled to defend the championship against Hikuleo in November, the same date as WWE's Crown Jewel show. However, since he's been announced for WWE's Crown Jewel show, things have seemingly went awry. Anderson posted a video saying the NJPW booking wasn't cleared with his tag team partner Gallows, and NJPW says they'll strip him of the title if he doesn't appear. He's already been replaced for that match, but we're told there are plans for a Karl Anderson vs. Hikuleo match for this year.
Peter Avalon: My AEW Contract Offer Overlapped A Potential Opportunity With 205 Live
Peter Avalon discusses the career options that he had in 2019. When All Elite Wrestling was formed in 2019, many pro wrestlers around the world were afforded the opportunity to become household names as a part of a brand new wrestling company that had a lot of buzz. One of those names was Peter Avalon, who has competed for the company since the first Fight For The Fallen event in 2019.
CM Punk's March To AEW World Title (Pt. 8): Overcoming Jon Moxley | The Series
The Series: Analyzing wrestling stories and feuds from an X & O perspective, looking at adjustments, strategies, the mental game, and more. Part Eight: CM Punk shows the heart of a champion against Jon Moxley. Special thanks to ProWrestlingMusings.com.
Samu Anoa’i: WWE Will Do Whatever It Takes To Make Rock vs. Roman Happen; I'm Picking Roman To Win
The Samoan family has started picking sides when it comes to a potential showdown between Roman Reigns and The Rock. For the entire duration of Roman Reigns' career, fans have been consistently fantasy booking a match between 'The Tribal Chief' and The Rock himself. Although the two sides have also helped raise the hype with a few teases of their own, there is currently no match scheduled between the two at this very moment.
Undisputed WWE Tag Team Title Bout Official For 11/11 WWE SmackDown, Potential Jey Uso Injury
The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) retained the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships at WWE Crown Jewel, defeating the Brawling Brutes (Ridge Holland & Butch). The finish saw The Usos hit a super 1D on Butch for the victory. It was noted during the match that Jey Uso may have...
Kamille Talks NWA 74 Match Against Taya Valkyrie, Says It Was Overshadowed By EmPowerrr 2 Discussion
Kamille thinks that the discussion surrounding EmPowerrr 2 overshadowed her NWA 74 main event bout against Taya Valkyrie. The NWA women's division is currently being dominated by Kamille, who has held the NWA World Women's Title for over 500+ days. Throughout her reign, Kamille has notched wins over women such as Chelsea Green, Allie Katch, and KiLynn King.
Shawn Spears Discusses His Future Goals In Wrestling
Shawn Spears returned to AEW television on the October 12 episode of AEW Dynamite, helping out his old Pinnacle pals FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) and Wardlow. Spears had been off television since May and explained that he stepped away to handle things in his personal life as his mother passed away and his wife (Cassie Lee) announced her pregnancy. Spears would return to the ring on the October 14 episode of AEW Rampage.
Two Title Matches, Mickie James vs. Chelsea Green, More Set For 11/10 IMPACT Wrestling
The November 10 episode of IMPACT on AXS is taking shape. Following the most recent episode of IMPACT on AXS, we know that next week's episode will feature two championship matches, another tournament match, and potentially Mickie James' last match. On November 10, Brian Myers will defend his Digital Media...
Lamar Jackson Comments On Chris Jericho Calling Him Out On 11/2 AEW Dynamite
Lamar Jackson is ready for Chris Jericho. On Wednesday's AEW Dynamite in Baltimore, ROH World Champion Chris Jericho was ready to take any and all former ROH champions. He was also ready to take on a former NFL MVP, saying he would "whip Lamar Jackson's ass." Jackson was sitting front...
Former Soccer Star Adebayo Akinfenwa Recalls Texting With Triple H, Making PROGRESS Debut
Adebayo Akinfenwa is retired from soccer and entered the world of pro wrestling at PROGRESS Wrestling Chapter 145 when he cornered Anthony Ogogo. He is set to make his in-ring debut at the November 27 PROGRESS event. In 2020, Adebayo said he was in talks with WWE and jokingly declared for the WWE Draft.
