B-52s Song Notwithstanding, Big Shanty Smokehouse Is My Personal Barbeque Love ShackDeanLandKennesaw, GA
This City in Georgia Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensGeorgia State
Beauty Spas In Atlanta To Visit For You Next Self-care DayJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Pinky Cole Heads to Dallas November 28 for Book Tour, Celebrity ExperienceLeah FrazierDallas, TX
Odell Beckham Jr. 'Crazy' Signing: Buffalo Bills vs. Dallas Cowboys?
"If we think OBJ can help this team,'' Bills general manager Brandon Beane said, "we’d be crazy not to at least look into it.'' And the Cowboys seem to feel the same way.
Kordell Stewart Has Blunt Message For 2022 Steelers Team
The Pittsburgh Steelers clearly have a lot of problems amid their 2-6 start to the 2022 season. For one former Steeler, there's a major issue with the team overall. Appearing on 93.7 The Fan, former Steelers quarterback Kordell Stewart admonished the team for having a "sense of entitlement." He said that the team doesn't have "a true leader."
lastwordonsports.com
New Chicago Bears WR Chase Claypool Sends Message to Fans
The Chicago Bears stunned plenty of onlookers. They, at least briefly, shifted their focus from being a seller at the trade deadline to being a buyer. They swung a seemingly out-of-nowhere trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers for wide receiver Chase Claypool. Standing 6-foot-4 and listed at 239-pounds, Claypool and Bears...
3 Ways the Atlanta Falcons can upset the Chargers in week nine
The Atlanta Falcons will be without A.J. Terrell and Casey Hayward Jr. on Sunday which should be a huge concern for Atlanta fans. Looking at what P.J. Walker had done in his previous starts with Carolina than what he was able to accomplish last week against Atlanta speaks to these injuries and how much the Atlanta defense has been struggling the last two weeks.
Everything Kirby Smart said after Georgia destroyed Tennessee
The Georgia Bulldogs made their case as to why they should’ve been the top-ranked team in the nation after they convincingly beat the Tennessee Volunteers. The Georgia Bulldogs were scheduled to take on the Tennessee Volunteers in Week 10. It was already a huge matchup, but the stakes only increased upon the reveal of the very first College Football Playoff rankings. Tennessee ranked No. 1, while Georgia ranked No. 3.
Hall of Fame Punter, Raiders Legend Ray Guy Dead at 72
The Southern Miss alum was selected to seven Pro Bowls in a 14-year NFL career.
Atlanta Falcons: Calvin Ridley’s trade destination is as ironic as it gets
We all should have seen this coming from a mile away, it just had to happen this way. The Atlanta Falcons were destined to trade Pro Bowl wide receiver Calvin Ridley to the Jacksonville Jaguars. While it was totally out of left field that the Falcons traded suspended wide receiver...
Could the Atlanta Falcons start Desmond Ridder in week nine?
The Atlanta Falcons have continued to start Marcus Mariota despite the quarterback’s struggles of handing the ball to the wrong team or failing to complete simple throws. Mariota has had great moments including last Sunday when he scrambled to set up the walk-off-field goal. The problem for the Falcons is for every great moment Mariota puts on tape there seem to be two plays he either turns the ball over, holds it too long, or misses an easy throw.
If you're in the green, you'll get Colts vs. Patriots on TV
The Indianapolis Colts (3-4-1) and New England Patriots (4-4) are preparing for a Week 9 matchup at Gillette Stadium. While the Colts are hoping to get back on track after dropping their last two games, they take on a Patriots squad that has won three of their last four games.
How Tennessee can still make the College Football Playoff after loss to Georgia
The Tennessee Volunteers were handed their first loss of the season by the Georgia Bulldogs. Do they still have a shot at making the College Football Playoff?. The Tennessee Volunteers had a great lead-up to Week 10. They had just blown out the Kentucky Wildcats and were given the No. 1 spot in the very first College Football Playoff rankings of the season. That had to provide a huge confidence boost to the team as they prepared for a huge game against the Georgia Bulldogs, who received the No. 3 ranking.
Theories for fixing the Eagles run defense in Jordan Davis’ absence
They’re 8-0, but that doesn’t mean that there’s nothing to improve upon. In fact, the opposite is true. There are questions surrounding this Philadelphia Eagles team, one being how they intend to replace Jordan Davis. Philly escaped Thursday Night Football with a win despite being tested, but one of the takeaways from that game is familiar, one involving their inability to stop the run.
