The Tennessee Volunteers were handed their first loss of the season by the Georgia Bulldogs. Do they still have a shot at making the College Football Playoff?. The Tennessee Volunteers had a great lead-up to Week 10. They had just blown out the Kentucky Wildcats and were given the No. 1 spot in the very first College Football Playoff rankings of the season. That had to provide a huge confidence boost to the team as they prepared for a huge game against the Georgia Bulldogs, who received the No. 3 ranking.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 11 HOURS AGO