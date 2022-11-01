ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Kordell Stewart Has Blunt Message For 2022 Steelers Team

The Pittsburgh Steelers clearly have a lot of problems amid their 2-6 start to the 2022 season. For one former Steeler, there's a major issue with the team overall. Appearing on 93.7 The Fan, former Steelers quarterback Kordell Stewart admonished the team for having a "sense of entitlement." He said that the team doesn't have "a true leader."
PITTSBURGH, PA
lastwordonsports.com

New Chicago Bears WR Chase Claypool Sends Message to Fans

The Chicago Bears stunned plenty of onlookers. They, at least briefly, shifted their focus from being a seller at the trade deadline to being a buyer. They swung a seemingly out-of-nowhere trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers for wide receiver Chase Claypool. Standing 6-foot-4 and listed at 239-pounds, Claypool and Bears...
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

3 Ways the Atlanta Falcons can upset the Chargers in week nine

The Atlanta Falcons will be without A.J. Terrell and Casey Hayward Jr. on Sunday which should be a huge concern for Atlanta fans. Looking at what P.J. Walker had done in his previous starts with Carolina than what he was able to accomplish last week against Atlanta speaks to these injuries and how much the Atlanta defense has been struggling the last two weeks.
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

Everything Kirby Smart said after Georgia destroyed Tennessee

The Georgia Bulldogs made their case as to why they should’ve been the top-ranked team in the nation after they convincingly beat the Tennessee Volunteers. The Georgia Bulldogs were scheduled to take on the Tennessee Volunteers in Week 10. It was already a huge matchup, but the stakes only increased upon the reveal of the very first College Football Playoff rankings. Tennessee ranked No. 1, while Georgia ranked No. 3.
KNOXVILLE, TN
FanSided

Could the Atlanta Falcons start Desmond Ridder in week nine?

The Atlanta Falcons have continued to start Marcus Mariota despite the quarterback’s struggles of handing the ball to the wrong team or failing to complete simple throws. Mariota has had great moments including last Sunday when he scrambled to set up the walk-off-field goal. The problem for the Falcons is for every great moment Mariota puts on tape there seem to be two plays he either turns the ball over, holds it too long, or misses an easy throw.
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

How Tennessee can still make the College Football Playoff after loss to Georgia

The Tennessee Volunteers were handed their first loss of the season by the Georgia Bulldogs. Do they still have a shot at making the College Football Playoff?. The Tennessee Volunteers had a great lead-up to Week 10. They had just blown out the Kentucky Wildcats and were given the No. 1 spot in the very first College Football Playoff rankings of the season. That had to provide a huge confidence boost to the team as they prepared for a huge game against the Georgia Bulldogs, who received the No. 3 ranking.
KNOXVILLE, TN
FanSided

Theories for fixing the Eagles run defense in Jordan Davis’ absence

They’re 8-0, but that doesn’t mean that there’s nothing to improve upon. In fact, the opposite is true. There are questions surrounding this Philadelphia Eagles team, one being how they intend to replace Jordan Davis. Philly escaped Thursday Night Football with a win despite being tested, but one of the takeaways from that game is familiar, one involving their inability to stop the run.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

FanSided

294K+
Followers
562K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy