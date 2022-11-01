ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here’s what Jalen Rose said and why he apologized

ESPN NBA commentator Jalen Rose apologized for saying the identity of the Boston Celtics female staff member involved with Ime Udoka should be made public. The Brooklyn Nets have been in the NBA spotlight for the past week due in part to Kyrie Irving promoting a film with antisemitic tropes on Twitter and head coach Steve Nash parting ways with the team. In regards to the latter, various reports indicate that the Nets plan to hire Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka to replace Nash.
Did the Donovan Mitchell trade potentially change the NBA?

Did the Cleveland Cavaliers change the NBA with the Donovan Mitchell trade?. When the Cleveland Cavaliers traded for Donovan Mitchell, there were a lot of people who had a lot of different opinions. People suggested that the Cavs overpaid for Mitchell, while others claimed Mitchell isn’t much of an upgrade over Collin Sexton, and others wondered how the team would be able to manage Mitchell next to Darius Garland.
Nets suspend Kyrie Irving: What it means for his NBA career

Kyrie Irving’s NBA future should be in doubt considering his stance on an anti-Semitic social media post that he has since deleted, but not apologized for. Nets star Kyrie Irving posted the link to an anti-Semitic film on his social media accounts. Despite deleting the posts days later, he failed to apologize for promoting said film, and has defended his actions at every turn.
