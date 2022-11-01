Read full article on original website
MLB world reacts to shocking Kyle Schwarber comments
Just one day after a hot offensive performance, the Philadelphia Phillies went ice cold at the plate during Wednesday’s loss to the Houston Astros in Game Four of the World Series as the Astros threw a combined no-hitter in the game – just the second no-hitter in World Series history. But despite the historic performance from the Astros, Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber isn’t dwelling on it.
Astros: Dusty Baker could come to regret pregame Justin Verlander comments
Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker claims that ace Justin Verlander will not have a short leash in Game 5 of the World Series. That could be a mistake. Justin Verlander has an ERA of 6.07 in eight career World Series starts. That’s enough of a sample size to call JV’s performance in the Fall Classic a trend, rather than a mere blip of the radar for Baker and Co.
The Yankees may have a new super utilityman on the roster
In today’s baseball, it’s very important to have versatility: managers like to deploy several defensive alignments and lineups, and if they have players who can field multiple positions successfully, their job will be much easier. The New York Yankees, fortunately, have this on their roster. DJ LeMahieu is...
Phillies fans teased Justin Verlander with Kate Upton chants
Philadelphia Phillies fans tried to tease Justin Verlander on Thursday with a very unoriginal chant. A fan in attendance for Game 5 of the World Series between the Phillies and Houston Astros shared that Phillies fans were chanting “Kate Upton” as Verlander warmed up prior to his start.
White Sox set three coaches for Pedro Grifol's staff
As the White Sox introduced Pedro Grifol as their next manager on Thursday, they brushed over who will fill some of the positions under his staff. "The only specifics I can get into today are about those individuals who we are certain will be on his staff," general manager Rick Hahn said. "Ethan Katz and Curt Hassler will return in their previous roles. And we're pleased to also share with you that Charlie Montoyo will be joining Pedro's staff as his bench coach."
Phillies Right Fielder Bryce Harper’s Wife Is His High School Sweetheart
At age 19, Bryce Harper’s life changed forever. The former College of Nevada student got drafted into the MLB as the first pick to the Washington Nationals two years after he dropped out of high school. More than a decade later, Bryce is one of baseball’s top stars. Since starting his baseball career, Bryce, 30, has played for several teams and won not one but two MVP titles.
White Sox manager Grifol uncertain about Abreu's future
New Chicago White Sox skipper Pedro Grifol isn't sure if first baseman Jose Abreu will return to the team next season. "I think all 30 managers want to see Jose Abreu in their lineup ... but again, we have to sit down and see how this roster shakes out ... and see where we go from there," Grifol said Thursday when asked if he would like to see the longtime White Sox slugger in his managerial future, according to NBC Sports Chicago.
Phillies Fans Spotted on Roof of Stadium During World Series Sparks Debate
Some fans will go to any lengths to watch their team play in the World Series, but some Philadelphia Phillies fans seemingly took this to new heights.
Astros remove Gurriel from World Series roster due to knee injury
The Houston Astros replaced first baseman Yuli Gurriel on the World Series roster with catcher Korey Lee, the club announced Saturday. Gurriel suffered a right MCL sprain while in a rundown during Game 5 on Thursday, general manager James Click said, according to Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle. He took part in early running drills on Saturday in hopes of playing in Game 6, but the recovery didn't progress far enough for the team's liking, according to Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest.
Report: White Sox to hire former Blue Jays manager Montoyo as bench coach
The Chicago White Sox will hire former Toronto Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo as bench coach to work under new skipper Pedro Grifol, a source told Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times. Montoyo spent parts of four seasons with the Blue Jays. He was a finalist for American League...
Astros rookie Pena named World Series MVP
Houston Astros rookie shortstop Jeremy Pena capped off a dominant postseason by being named World Series MVP. Pena was a force for Houston during its six-game triumph over the Philadelphia Phillies. He hit .400/.423/.600 with one homer, three RBIs, five runs scored, and a series-high 10 hits. He also contributed sparkling defense at shortstop.
Clutch moments exist. What about clutch players?
Down by a run with a man on in the eighth inning of Game 5 of the National League Championship Series, Bryce Harper unleashed one of his controlled, violent swings. "The swing of his life," as FOX broadcaster Joe Davis called it. Harper smashed a Robert Suarez 99-mph fastball over the left-field wall. The Citizens Bank Park crowd rose to its feet, tracking the ball's arc, reaching a frenzied state when the ball disappeared into a red-clad mob.
Report: Royals interested in re-signing Greinke for 20th season
Zack Greinke is expected to pitch for another season in the majors, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. The Kansas City Royals are reportedly interested in re-signing the veteran right-hander after he returned to the organization he started his career with in 2004. Greinke posted a 3.68...
'Holy shit': MLBers share their pinch-me moments
TORONTO - Sixteen years later, Justin Verlander still lights up thinking about the moment. It was 2006, in Oakland. Verlander, only 23, was cutting his teeth in the majors, trying to live out his dream. He was on the mound at the Coliseum when future Hall of Famer Frank Thomas stepped into the box.
A guide on how to - and how not to - manage pitching in the postseason
A number of managers in this year's postseason have lacked urgency in their decision-making. They've handled their pitching staff like it's mid-July and not October (and now November). It continued in Game 3 of the World Series on Tuesday with Houston manager Dusty Baker. Despite Astros starting pitcher Lance McCullers...
