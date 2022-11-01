ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

Click10.com

Police: Man shot at while driving in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police are searching for the person who shot at a man early Thursday morning while the victim was driving. The shooting occurred around 1:30 a.m. in the 500 block of Southeast 22nd Street. According to authorities, the victim said he was driving when...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
tamaractalk.com

Arrest Made in North Lauderdale Grocery Robbery

Detectives on Thursday arrested the man responsible for the brazen strongarm robbery of a woman at a North Lauderdale grocery store, authorities said. Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Robbery Unit, with assistance from BSO’s Violence Intervention Proactive Enforcement Response (V.I.P.E.R.) team, busted Marcravio Grace, 27, of Fort Lauderdale near the 1500 block of West Sunrise Boulevard, according to BSO.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

Police investigate deadly shooting in NW Miami-Dade

MIAMI - An investigation is underway after a deadly shooting in a northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood. According to police, just after 3:45 a.m. they received a ShotSpotter alert for the area of NW 72nd Street and 13th Avenue, near Miami Northwestern Senior High School. Arriving officers found the body of a man who had been shot. Investigators are now trying to determine what led to the shooting.  
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Man Found Shot to Death Inside Car in NW Miami-Dade

Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death inside a car in northwest Miami-Dade Wednesday morning. Miami-Dade Police officials said officers responded to the area of Northwest 83rd Street and Northwest Miami Court in West Little River after receiving a ShotSpotter alert just before 8:45 a.m. When...
MIAMI, FL
wflx.com

Good Samaritan helps find lost kayaker before dark

A kayaker who was lost in the Loxahatchee wildlife refuge was located Friday with the help of a good Samaritan, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue. Rescuers received a 911 call from the kayaker who was unable to make it back to the dock. Officials said units were dispatched...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Arrest made in brazen strong-arm robbery at Broward Meat & Fish market

MIAMI - The Broward Sheriff's Office has announced the arrest of a man in connection to a brazen strong-arm robbery that occurred back in August at the Broward Meat and Fish of North Lauderdale.Detectives said they have arrested Marcravio Grace, who faces charges related to robbery. The robbery took place at 4:15 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 23, near the 8000 block of West McNab Road in North Lauderdale. BSO said surveillance video showed Grace in a light-colored Nissan entering a parking lot. He is then seen exiting the car while wearing a light-colored hat, shirt and dark-colored pants. A few minutes later, BSO said he is seen approaching a woman from behind as she entered Broward Meat and Fish of North Lauderdale with her children. Grace is then seen grabbing her necklace, punching her and fleeing the scene.On Monday, Oct. 31, a flyer with a reward of up to $10,000 was issued for information that led to an arrest in this case. Shortly after, detectives received a Crime Stoppers tip identifying Grace as the subject involved, authorities said. BSO detectives said they located and arrested Grace Thursday, near the 1500 block of West Sunrise Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale. Grace faces one count of robbery in the third degree.  
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL
NBC Miami

Driver Killed After Car Crashes Into Building in Davie

Police are investigating a crash in Davie involving a car hitting a building that killed one person early Tuesday. The crash happened shortly before 5:30 a.m. at the intersection of Davie Road and Griffin Road. Davie Police said two cars were involved in the crash in the intersection. One driver...
DAVIE, FL
RadarOnline

Mass Shooter Nikolas Cruz's Attorney In Hot Water With Florida Bar After Laughing In Front Of Victims' Families

Tamara Curtis, a lawyer on mass shooter Nikolas Cruz's legal team, is being investigated by the Florida bar for inappropriate conduct after she was caught sticking out her middle finger on camera and laughing with Cruz in front of his victims' families. The 24-year-old was sentenced to life in prison after he killed 17 people and injured 17 others at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida in 2018.Parents of the shooting victims were furious at Curtis' display, accusing Cruz's team of "losing their humanity towards the victims last month," with Fred Guttenberg, the father of one of the...
PARKLAND, FL
NBC Miami

5 Injured After Crash at Bus Stop in Fort Lauderdale

Five people were injured Monday morning after a car crash at a bus stop in Fort Lauderdale. Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue said the crash took place just after 7 a.m. in the 6400 block of North Federal Highway. One of the injured was treated at the scene and released. One...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

1 killed, 1 injured in Davie crash

DAVIE, Fla. – One driver was killed and another was injured in a crash Tuesday morning in Davie, authorities confirmed. The crash was reported just before 5:30 a.m. at intersection of Davie Road and Griffin Road. Sky 10 was above the scene around 6:20 a.m. as one of the...
DAVIE, FL

