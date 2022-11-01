Read full article on original website
Homemade vehicle crashes at Lake Worth intersection, killing West Palm Beach man, 46
LAKE WORTH BEACH — A 46-year-old West Palm Beach man died Sunday after his homemade vehicle and another car crashed at an intersection in Lake Worth Beach, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said. The vehicle that Samuel Newby Jr. was driving, described by investigators only as a Mini...
Click10.com
Police: Man shot at while driving in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police are searching for the person who shot at a man early Thursday morning while the victim was driving. The shooting occurred around 1:30 a.m. in the 500 block of Southeast 22nd Street. According to authorities, the victim said he was driving when...
Click10.com
Police: Ex-Miami-Dade Schools cop shot Miami-Dade police officer in Hialeah
HIALEAH, Fla. – A Miami-Dade police officer has been shot while off duty in Hialeah and a former South Florida police officer is now in custody, authorities confirmed Friday morning. The shooting occurred Friday morning at the victim’s home in the area of West 79th Street and 12th Avenue....
tamaractalk.com
Arrest Made in North Lauderdale Grocery Robbery
Detectives on Thursday arrested the man responsible for the brazen strongarm robbery of a woman at a North Lauderdale grocery store, authorities said. Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Robbery Unit, with assistance from BSO’s Violence Intervention Proactive Enforcement Response (V.I.P.E.R.) team, busted Marcravio Grace, 27, of Fort Lauderdale near the 1500 block of West Sunrise Boulevard, according to BSO.
Police investigate deadly shooting in NW Miami-Dade
MIAMI - An investigation is underway after a deadly shooting in a northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood. According to police, just after 3:45 a.m. they received a ShotSpotter alert for the area of NW 72nd Street and 13th Avenue, near Miami Northwestern Senior High School. Arriving officers found the body of a man who had been shot. Investigators are now trying to determine what led to the shooting.
NBC Miami
Man Found Shot to Death Inside Car in NW Miami-Dade
Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death inside a car in northwest Miami-Dade Wednesday morning. Miami-Dade Police officials said officers responded to the area of Northwest 83rd Street and Northwest Miami Court in West Little River after receiving a ShotSpotter alert just before 8:45 a.m. When...
wflx.com
Good Samaritan helps find lost kayaker before dark
A kayaker who was lost in the Loxahatchee wildlife refuge was located Friday with the help of a good Samaritan, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue. Rescuers received a 911 call from the kayaker who was unable to make it back to the dock. Officials said units were dispatched...
Arrest made in brazen strong-arm robbery at Broward Meat & Fish market
MIAMI - The Broward Sheriff's Office has announced the arrest of a man in connection to a brazen strong-arm robbery that occurred back in August at the Broward Meat and Fish of North Lauderdale.Detectives said they have arrested Marcravio Grace, who faces charges related to robbery. The robbery took place at 4:15 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 23, near the 8000 block of West McNab Road in North Lauderdale. BSO said surveillance video showed Grace in a light-colored Nissan entering a parking lot. He is then seen exiting the car while wearing a light-colored hat, shirt and dark-colored pants. A few minutes later, BSO said he is seen approaching a woman from behind as she entered Broward Meat and Fish of North Lauderdale with her children. Grace is then seen grabbing her necklace, punching her and fleeing the scene.On Monday, Oct. 31, a flyer with a reward of up to $10,000 was issued for information that led to an arrest in this case. Shortly after, detectives received a Crime Stoppers tip identifying Grace as the subject involved, authorities said. BSO detectives said they located and arrested Grace Thursday, near the 1500 block of West Sunrise Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale. Grace faces one count of robbery in the third degree.
Girl, 14, Knocked Unconscious During Fight In Seven Bridges Delray Beach, Police Investigate
DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) -- A fight between two teenage girls in the West Delray Beach community of Seven Bridges left one of the girls, just 14, unconscious. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office tells BocaNewsNow.com that it is investigating the fight caught on camera. Watch the video of the fight here.
WPBF News 25
Riviera Beach man charged for murder, shooting of 2 teenagers in 2021
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Video above: Initial information about the shooting. West Palm Beach police announced Tuesday that a Riviera Beach man is charged with the murder of a teen and the shooting of another that happened back in 2021. Just after 9 p.m. on Dec. 8, 2021,...
Toddler Found Wandering Alone In West Park
Broward Sheriff's Detectives say the boy told them his name is Jayden.
NBC Miami
Driver Killed After Car Crashes Into Building in Davie
Police are investigating a crash in Davie involving a car hitting a building that killed one person early Tuesday. The crash happened shortly before 5:30 a.m. at the intersection of Davie Road and Griffin Road. Davie Police said two cars were involved in the crash in the intersection. One driver...
Mass Shooter Nikolas Cruz's Attorney In Hot Water With Florida Bar After Laughing In Front Of Victims' Families
Tamara Curtis, a lawyer on mass shooter Nikolas Cruz's legal team, is being investigated by the Florida bar for inappropriate conduct after she was caught sticking out her middle finger on camera and laughing with Cruz in front of his victims' families. The 24-year-old was sentenced to life in prison after he killed 17 people and injured 17 others at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida in 2018.Parents of the shooting victims were furious at Curtis' display, accusing Cruz's team of "losing their humanity towards the victims last month," with Fred Guttenberg, the father of one of the...
NBC Miami
5 Injured After Crash at Bus Stop in Fort Lauderdale
Five people were injured Monday morning after a car crash at a bus stop in Fort Lauderdale. Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue said the crash took place just after 7 a.m. in the 6400 block of North Federal Highway. One of the injured was treated at the scene and released. One...
NBC Miami
Tesla Driving at ‘High Rate of Speed' Before Fatal Fiery Crash in Stuart: FHP
A report released from the Florida Highway Patrol said the teenage driver of a Tesla involved in a fiery crash that killed four people in Martin County was going at a "careless or negligent manner" and driving at a "high rate of speed." George Meyer III, 18, and Emma Albritton,...
Man convicted for killing family during crash while high on dust cleaner
The 25-year-old Florida man accused of killing a family in a 2018 high speed crash after ingesting household dust cleaner has been convicted of vehicular homicide.
Click10.com
Police arrest man accused of shooting at wife in Pembroke Lakes Mall parking lot
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A Miami man faces charges of attempted murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after police say he shot at his wife in the parking lot of Pembroke Lakes Mall overnight Friday. According to Pembroke Pines police, officers with the Miami Police Department arrested...
Wellington man, 52, dies in Interstate 95 crash near Boynton Beach, FHP says
BOYNTON BEACH — A 52-year-old Wellington man was killed early Sunday in a single-car crash on Interstate 95 near Boynton Beach Boulevard, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The unidentified man was traveling southbound at about 5:10 a.m. when he lost control of his car, troopers said. The car...
Palm Beach County students expelled for mass shooting threats
The School District of Palm Beach County on Wednesday expelled three students for making a threat of a mass shooting this school year.
Click10.com
1 killed, 1 injured in Davie crash
DAVIE, Fla. – One driver was killed and another was injured in a crash Tuesday morning in Davie, authorities confirmed. The crash was reported just before 5:30 a.m. at intersection of Davie Road and Griffin Road. Sky 10 was above the scene around 6:20 a.m. as one of the...
