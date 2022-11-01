ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notice: Scam Alert

Discussion of current trends and steps to take to prevent financial victimization. If you ever have any doubt of the legitimacy of a phone call, email or letter, ESPECIALLY if they are asking for payment of any kind or personal information, call the Richfield Police Department and we will be happy to assist you.
