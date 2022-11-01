ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

A taste of the tropics to arrive this winter at Dublin's Bridge Park

By A. Kevin Corvo, ThisWeek
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dw2US_0iuRHxjo00

A Hawaiian-style restaurant is expected to open this winter at Dublin’s North Market Bridge Park and is the latest restaurant to announce its future presence at Dublin’s mixed-use development on the east side of the Scioto River.

Hai Poké is to occupy the merchant space between Dos Hermanos and Gallo’s Pizzeria on the west aisle of the building, according to Meghan Brouillette, director of communications and marketing for North Market Bridge Park and North Market Downtown.

Construction is to begin in the coming weeks with an opening date estimated for this winter, according to Brouillette.

“An announcement will follow when an opening is finalized,” Brouillette said.

Hai Poké began as a pop-up kitchen takeover in August 2015 at Oddfellows Liquor Bar in the Short North. Soon afterward, the restaurant added a food truck to have a presence at local events and festivals.

A brick-and-mortar restaurant opened in 2017 at 674 N. High St. in the Short North.

Poke is diced raw fish served either as an appetizer or a main course and is a popular dish in Hawaii.

The signature Hai Poké recipe includes a bowl with sticky rice, raw tuna and a variety of crunchy vegetables topped with spicy soy sauce, according to a press release announcing the opening.

Nile Woodson is the owner of Hai Poké.

Woodson said it has been “my vision” to be a part of the North Market “and join our cuisine with that family that brings so much delicious and rich food to Columbus."

“We’re also particularly excited to reach a new area of Columbus that is so fresh and vibrant. We feel like we will be a great accompaniment to the awesomeness that is Dublin Bridge Park,” Woodson said.

@ThisWeekCorvo

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

New grocery store opening in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A grocery store is scheduled to open Thursday in north Columbus. ALDI will open its doors at 9 a.m. at its new location at 5455 N. High St. and will be open daily from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. According to the company, the first 100 customers will receive a gift […]
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusnavigator.com

Lost History Of Columbus: The Chittenden Hotel

Located on the corner of Spring and High, The Chittenden Hotel was actually a series of hotels built at the end of the 19th century. The Chittenden was the passion project of Columbus businessman Henry Treat Chittenden. One of the most successful businessmen in Columbus at the time, Chittenden was known for his ownership of the Columbus Railway Company.
COLUMBUS, OH
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Kroger to open food halls at 3 Columbus-area stores

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Three Kroger stores in the Columbus area will be opening food halls that will offer a mix of selections. The company announced California-based Kitchen United will open the halls at 3417 N. High St., Clintonville, 7625 Sawmill Rd., Dublin and 300 S. Hamilton Rd. this fall.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

Three Columbus Kroger Locations Adding “Mix Food Hall” Concept

Kroger announced today that it is partnering with California-based Kitchen United to open three Mix Food Hall locations inside Columbus-area Kroger stores. Mix Food Hall will offer both takeout and delivery, operating as a “ghost kitchen” or “virtual kitchen” for multiple brands. “We are always looking...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Dublin woman Holli Osborn sentenced in husband’s death

Watch as the verdict is read in the player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Dublin woman found guilty of killing her husband in his sleep was sentenced to multiple years in prison on Thursday. A Franklin County judge sentenced Holli M. Osborn, 46, of East Liberty to 15 years in prison plus three years […]
DUBLIN, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man dead after shooting in Clinton Township

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead after a shooting early Saturday morning in Clinton Township on the north side of Franklin County. A spokesperson with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that at around 5:30 a.m., deputies went to the 2000 block of Radnor Avenue and found one man who had been shot. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Chillicothe, OH

Chillicothe's lovely name came from the Shawnee Indian term for "principal town." This city was Ohio's first known state capital from 1800 until 1816, when Columbus took its spot. During its early years, its agricultural sector was at its peak, making way for industry to take over in the following...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WSYX ABC6

Person killed in Blacklick vehicle accident

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was killed in a vehicle accident in Blacklick on Tuesday. Officials received a report of a truck accident along East Broad Street just before noon. Medics arrived and pronounced one person dead at the scene. The area was closed following the accident. Additional...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Items in short supply this Thanksgiving

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Thanksgiving on a budget this year is more common than you might think. As people gather for the holiday, after years of missed family functions, 1 in 4 are trying to keep costs at $100, that’s according to a Personal Capital survey. The data shows...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Lockdown at Dominion Middle School lifted after police search

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus middle school was placed on lockdown Wednesday morning after police received calls about an unknown person. According to a spokesperson with Columbus City Schools, police received a call just before 8 a.m. about a potentially unknown person inside Dominion Middle School. The school was placed on lockdown as police […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Dog dispute leads to shooting in Columbus, police say

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man has been arrested in connection with a Thursday morning shooting that Columbus police say started over a dog. Clinton Jackson, 26, is accused of shooting a 57-year-old man in the leg in the Innis Corridor, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers responded to the 1700 block of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio sues Dollar General

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio’s top lawyer said his office has filed a lawsuit against Dollar General, accusing the retailer of using deceptive pricing practices. According to Ohio Attorney General David Yost’s office, 12 complaints were made to his office between March 2021 and August 2022 for deceptive pricing at Dollar General stores in Cuyahoga, […]
OHIO STATE
The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

13K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbus, OH from The Columbus Dispatch.

 http://dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy