Fall River logo contest down to 6 finalists. Now it's time to vote for your favorite.

FALL RIVER — A challenge was recently posed to Fall Riverites in the city and beyond.

Folks were tasked with creating an image that best represents the Spindle City that would be turned into its new logo .

Looking at the array of impressive contest submissions, it was clear people understood the assignment.

"It far exceeded anything that we had expected," said Elaina Pevide, special projects and media coordinator for Mayor Paul Coogan's office. "We were pleasantly surprised. This is what we were hoping would come out of it."

An overwhelming number of imaginative designs — 227 to be exact, each with their own take on what makes the city unique — came pouring in, some from unexpected places.

And now the city has issued another challenge: pick your favorite.

A panel of judges have whittled the field down to six finalists, and public voting kicks off today, Nov. 1, running through Nov. 21.

"After receiving over 200 entries to the first round of our contest, our panel of judges were overwhelmed by how many high-quality entries we received. With so many strong options, we thought it would be best to leave the final decision up to our residents. It will be interesting to see the public's feedback and see where the vote takes us!" said Mayor Paul Coogan.

Finalists represent a diverse cluster of the community, from professionals to a high school student to the average citizen.

Pevide noted that, overall, contest participants ran the gamut as far as age, skill, experience and choice of artistic medium.

A majority of designs were digitally produced, with a number of professional graphic designers in the mix as well as students from Durfee and Diman graphic design shops. But many others, including a handful of local elementary kids, took pen, marker and crayon to paper and came up with some eye-catching ideas.

By far the most common image that popped up among entries, which won't come as a surprise to most people, was Fall River's iconic Braga Bridge, Pevide said.

A tricky new gig: He was a Fall River City Councilor and fought against LNG. Now, he's a magician.

Other landmarks highlighted in logo entries included the Battleship Cove, mills, smokestacks, the Gates of the City, as well as different Fall River statues and monuments.

"It was interesting to see what people think of as their symbols for the city," Pevide said. "The ones that made the final pool were the ones that were a little bit more unique but still felt very Fall River."

Along with their rendering, Pevide said entrants were asked to submit an explanation of their design as well as their connection to Fall River.

"People had a lot of positive, heartfelt things to say about their ties to the community," she said.

As the contest callout made its rounds on the internet, it led to submissions from some random and surprising places (perhaps due to the monetary prize attached, Pevide suspects).

Vote: Who is the Herald News High School Athlete of the Week for Oct. 24-31

The panel of judges received submissions from across the country — including students from a graphic design class in Kentucky — and the globe, with participants from places like the Philippines, Zimbabwe and Zambia taking a shot in the dark at capturing the spirit of a city a world away in their design attempts.

Among the international crowd was a "pretty impressive" submission from Jamaica, Pevide said, from an artist who actually did have personal ties to Fall River, having traveled here to visit friends living in the city. Also a Pennsylvania woman designed some logos that included the Braga Bridge.

It's one of those things where if you do enough research you can learn enough to get a general idea of Fall River, Pevide said, but whether these people from way out of town had a true grasp of the Spindle City is another story.

"It was a mixed bag," she said. Pevide said some non-local submissions did a good job at trying to get to the heart of Fall River, and "some were definitely less convincing."

Once the top six were chosen by judges — which included Pevide, folks from the arts and culture sphere, the business community, as well as average citizens — entries were readied for public vote.

With the help of a graphic designer who's also assisting with the revamp of the city's website, logos were tweaked, converted to black and white and artists' names withheld so finalists remain anonymous and votes are based solely on the design.

Voting gets underway today on the city's website at https://www.fallriverma.org/contest . A poll can be accessed there and via this story:

There will be in-person voting options, with ballot boxes set up at the Fall River Public Library, Viva Fall River Pop Up, and Government Center. Other locations may also be added.

To assist folks in making their final choice, the logo contest landing page on the city's website offers residents the opportunity to get a glimpse of how each logo will look in various forms. Voters can see how each mockup design will appear when applied to items such as banners, stickers, shirts, stamps and more.

"People should go with what they feel represents the city the best, represents both our past and our future and whatever they feel symbolizes what their vision for the city is," Pevide said.

The winning artist will receive a $500 prize, merchandise featuring the new logo, and will be recognized at an unveiling ceremony planned for early December.

"We're really excited to see people's responses and see which ones resonate with them... we're ultimately doing this to be a reflection of the people and the community, so it's all in their hands," Pevide said.

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: Fall River logo contest down to 6 finalists. Now it's time to vote for your favorite.