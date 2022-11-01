Read full article on original website
Garland, Mitchell lead Cavs past Lakers to 8th straight win
LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 33 points and Darius Garland added 24 in the dynamic Cleveland backcourt's return from injury absences, and the Cavaliers rolled past LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers 114-100 Sunday for their eighth consecutive victory. Jarrett Allen added 16 points...
4-Star Guard Prospect Mikey Williams Commits to Memphis over G League
Top-rated prospect Mikey Williams announced Saturday he will play for Memphis at the next level, per Clayton Collier of ABC 24 Memphis. Williams will be joined by four-star JJ Taylor, who also announced his commitment to play for the Tigers on Saturday. Williams, a combo guard, is considered a 4-star...
NBPA President CJ McCollum Condemns Antisemitism While Discussing Kyrie Irving's Post
New Orleans Pelicans guard and players association president CJ McCollum condemned antisemitism while discussing the recent events surrounding Kyrie Irving. "It's safe to say that we know that Kyrie and all of us—me specifically, I can speak for myself—specifically condemn antisemitism in any form," McCollum said, per ESPN's Andrew Lopez. "I am specifically against it. I specifically believe in promoting equality, diversity of inclusion."
Ben Simmons Says 76ers Didn't Have His Back and Doc Rivers Tried to 'F--k with Me'
Brooklyn Nets star Ben Simmons addressed the unraveling of his Philadelphia 76ers tenure and didn't hold back with his criticism of former Sixers teammates or head coach Doc Rivers. Simmons shouldered a lot of blame for Philly's exit in the 2021 Eastern Conference semifinals. Joel Embiid cited his pass to...
Woj: Nets' Kevin Durant Not Considering Renewing Trade Request After Kyrie Suspension
Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant is not considering renewing his offseason trade request despite the recent suspension of teammate Kyrie Irving. That news is per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski during a Friday appearance on This Just In with Max Kellerman (h/t Talkin' NBA). "The concern in Brooklyn is: How long does...
What Every NBA Team Would Do if Trade Deadline Was Tomorrow
The NBA trade deadline is still three months away, although every team should already be plotting what moves they'll need to make when the time comes. Whether it be gearing up for a playoff run, joining the tankathon for Victor Wembanyama, addressing a certain position or finding a return for a player about to his free agency, there's a trade out there for every team to already be thinking about.
Report: Kyrie Irving Must Complete Sensitivity Trainings, More for Nets Reinstatement
The Brooklyn Nets announced Thursday that they suspended guard Kyrie Irving for at least five games without pay for conduct detrimental to the team after his promotion of an antisemitic film on social media and his ensuing refusal to unequivocally say that he did not have antisemitic beliefs in numerous talks with reporters.
Darius Bazley Flourishing in Role with Thunder
Since not signing an extension, Bazley has been a positive for the Thunder.
Nike Suspends Kyrie Irving Partnership After Nets PG's Promotion of Antisemitic Film
Nike announced Friday that it has suspended its partnership with Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving after he promoted an antisemitic film on his social media accounts last week. Nike said in a statement, per CNBC's Sara Eisen:. "At Nike, we believe there is no place for hate speech and...
Astros' Alex Bregman Thinks He Suffered Broken Finger Injury in World Series Game 6
Houston Astros star Alex Bregman believes he suffered a broken finger during Game 6 of the World Series on Saturday night at Minute Maid Park. He believes he suffered the aliment on a slide into second base during the eighth inning. Bregman put together a solid 2022 campaign, hitting .259...
NBA Rumors: Ben Simmons 'Has Been a Source of Frustration' for Kevin Durant, Nets
Ben Simmons "has been a source of frustration" for Kevin Durant and others on the Brooklyn Nets this season, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Friday on NBA Today. "Ben Simmons has been a source of frustration for Kevin Durant, for others on the Nets so far, because he's been unable to stay on the floor with a knee injury, but prior to that, he has shown that he's a long way away from being back to an impactful player," Wojnarowski said.
‘Big Brother’ Season 24 Winner Taylor Hale Recently Appeared on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’
Taylor Hale won 'Big Brother' season 24 and shortly after, Hale made a cameo on the famous soap 'The Bold and the Beautiful.'
Bennedict Mathurin Talks Pacers, Haliburton, Call of Duty and More in B/R Interview
Bennedict Mathurin wants to clear something up. While some NBA fans may have been introduced to the Indiana Pacers rookie when he was attempting to guard James Harden in the fourth quarter of a game against the Philadelphia 76ers and fell to the ground as the 10-time All-Star unleashed a move and hit a three, it wasn't the ankle-breaker it appeared to be on the broadcast.
Giannis Antetokounmpo Out for Bucks vs. Thunder Because of Knee Injury
Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo will miss Saturday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder because of left knee soreness. Any injury to the 27-year-old, big or small, is going to be a concern in Milwaukee, and for good reason. He is a two-time MVP, six-time All-Star, the 2019-20 Defensive Player of the Year and a four-time first-team All-NBA selection.
Suns' Cam Johnson to Undergo Surgery for Knee Injury; Return Timeline Unknown
Phoenix Suns forward Cam Johnson will undergo surgery to repair a torn meniscus, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. Charania and Sam Amick previously reported the Suns feared a torn meniscus as of Saturday, but he was set to undergo further testing to confirm the diagnosis. Johnson suffered...
Kevin Durant Wants to Join Commanders' Ownership Group; Franchise Could Sell for $7B
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant would like to claim a stake in the Washington Commanders should Dan and Tanya Snyder sell the NFL franchise. "In a perfect world, I would be a part of it," he said to ESPN's Nick Friedell. "I would love to do it. I would love to give a little bit of my money to be a part of the Commanders, but we'll see. Hopefully it's somebody nice. I heard [Amazon CEO Jeff] Bezos and Jay-Z, but you never know."
Warriors Criticized by Twitter for Losing to Magic Despite Stephen Curry's 39 Points
The defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors' disastrous season hit a new low Thursday with a 130-129 loss to the Orlando Magic, who entered the game last in the Eastern Conference with a 1-7 record. Golden State led by as many as 16 points in the second half, but the...
Kevin Durant Rumors: 'Whole League' Ready to 'Reengage' Nets on Trade Talks
The Kevin Durant sweepstakes could soon be back on. ESPN's Zach Lowe reported on the Lowe Post podcast (via HoopsHype) "the whole league is ready now to reengage" in trade discussions centered around the Brooklyn Nets star. He added at the 26:24 mark "the vultures are gonna circle on Durant" amid the Nets' ongoing turmoil.
Lakers Defense Called 'Trash' by NBA Twitter After Loss to Jazz
The Los Angeles Lakers' defense was criticized after struggling mightily to generate stops in a 130-116 home loss to the Utah Jazz on Friday night. L.A.'s play at that end of the floor has been a bright spot despite the team's sluggish start, ranking seventh in the NBA with a 45.3 percent opponent's field goal percentage. That wasn't the case against Utah, which shot 50.5 percent from the field and knocked down 17 threes to drop the Lakers' record to 2-6.
Will the Hornets Sign Miles Bridges After Domestic Violence Plea?
These are difficult times in the NBA. Kyrie Irving has finally apologized, upon team suspension, for seemingly endorsing (then unendorsing) antisemitism. The San Antonio Spurs and now-former second-year player Josh Primo are facing an ugly lawsuit, with Primo being accused of exposing himself to a team psychologist multiple times. All...
