Los Angeles, CA

4-Star Guard Prospect Mikey Williams Commits to Memphis over G League

Top-rated prospect Mikey Williams announced Saturday he will play for Memphis at the next level, per Clayton Collier of ABC 24 Memphis. Williams will be joined by four-star JJ Taylor, who also announced his commitment to play for the Tigers on Saturday. Williams, a combo guard, is considered a 4-star...
MEMPHIS, TN
NBPA President CJ McCollum Condemns Antisemitism While Discussing Kyrie Irving's Post

New Orleans Pelicans guard and players association president CJ McCollum condemned antisemitism while discussing the recent events surrounding Kyrie Irving. "It's safe to say that we know that Kyrie and all of us—me specifically, I can speak for myself—specifically condemn antisemitism in any form," McCollum said, per ESPN's Andrew Lopez. "I am specifically against it. I specifically believe in promoting equality, diversity of inclusion."
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Woj: Nets' Kevin Durant Not Considering Renewing Trade Request After Kyrie Suspension

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant is not considering renewing his offseason trade request despite the recent suspension of teammate Kyrie Irving. That news is per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski during a Friday appearance on This Just In with Max Kellerman (h/t Talkin' NBA). "The concern in Brooklyn is: How long does...
What Every NBA Team Would Do if Trade Deadline Was Tomorrow

The NBA trade deadline is still three months away, although every team should already be plotting what moves they'll need to make when the time comes. Whether it be gearing up for a playoff run, joining the tankathon for Victor Wembanyama, addressing a certain position or finding a return for a player about to his free agency, there's a trade out there for every team to already be thinking about.
NBA Rumors: Ben Simmons 'Has Been a Source of Frustration' for Kevin Durant, Nets

Ben Simmons "has been a source of frustration" for Kevin Durant and others on the Brooklyn Nets this season, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Friday on NBA Today. "Ben Simmons has been a source of frustration for Kevin Durant, for others on the Nets so far, because he's been unable to stay on the floor with a knee injury, but prior to that, he has shown that he's a long way away from being back to an impactful player," Wojnarowski said.
PHILADELPHIA, NY
Bennedict Mathurin Talks Pacers, Haliburton, Call of Duty and More in B/R Interview

Bennedict Mathurin wants to clear something up. While some NBA fans may have been introduced to the Indiana Pacers rookie when he was attempting to guard James Harden in the fourth quarter of a game against the Philadelphia 76ers and fell to the ground as the 10-time All-Star unleashed a move and hit a three, it wasn't the ankle-breaker it appeared to be on the broadcast.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Giannis Antetokounmpo Out for Bucks vs. Thunder Because of Knee Injury

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo will miss Saturday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder because of left knee soreness. Any injury to the 27-year-old, big or small, is going to be a concern in Milwaukee, and for good reason. He is a two-time MVP, six-time All-Star, the 2019-20 Defensive Player of the Year and a four-time first-team All-NBA selection.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Suns' Cam Johnson to Undergo Surgery for Knee Injury; Return Timeline Unknown

Phoenix Suns forward Cam Johnson will undergo surgery to repair a torn meniscus, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. Charania and Sam Amick previously reported the Suns feared a torn meniscus as of Saturday, but he was set to undergo further testing to confirm the diagnosis. Johnson suffered...
PHOENIX, AZ
Kevin Durant Wants to Join Commanders' Ownership Group; Franchise Could Sell for $7B

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant would like to claim a stake in the Washington Commanders should Dan and Tanya Snyder sell the NFL franchise. "In a perfect world, I would be a part of it," he said to ESPN's Nick Friedell. "I would love to do it. I would love to give a little bit of my money to be a part of the Commanders, but we'll see. Hopefully it's somebody nice. I heard [Amazon CEO Jeff] Bezos and Jay-Z, but you never know."
WASHINGTON, DC
Kevin Durant Rumors: 'Whole League' Ready to 'Reengage' Nets on Trade Talks

The Kevin Durant sweepstakes could soon be back on. ESPN's Zach Lowe reported on the Lowe Post podcast (via HoopsHype) "the whole league is ready now to reengage" in trade discussions centered around the Brooklyn Nets star. He added at the 26:24 mark "the vultures are gonna circle on Durant" amid the Nets' ongoing turmoil.
BROOKLYN, NY
Lakers Defense Called 'Trash' by NBA Twitter After Loss to Jazz

The Los Angeles Lakers' defense was criticized after struggling mightily to generate stops in a 130-116 home loss to the Utah Jazz on Friday night. L.A.'s play at that end of the floor has been a bright spot despite the team's sluggish start, ranking seventh in the NBA with a 45.3 percent opponent's field goal percentage. That wasn't the case against Utah, which shot 50.5 percent from the field and knocked down 17 threes to drop the Lakers' record to 2-6.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Will the Hornets Sign Miles Bridges After Domestic Violence Plea?

These are difficult times in the NBA. Kyrie Irving has finally apologized, upon team suspension, for seemingly endorsing (then unendorsing) antisemitism. The San Antonio Spurs and now-former second-year player Josh Primo are facing an ugly lawsuit, with Primo being accused of exposing himself to a team psychologist multiple times. All...
CHARLOTTE, NC

