South Carolina football wide receiver Corey Rucker to undergo surgery, out for season

COLUMBIA — South Carolina wide receiver Corey Rucker announced Tuesday on Twitter that he will undergo surgery and miss the rest of the 2022 season.

Rucker, a transfer from Arkansas State, missed much of preseason camp and the first three games of the season after suffering a stress fracture in his foot. He made his Gamecock debut in a 56-20 win over Charlotte, catching a 52-yard touchdown on his lone target of the year. However, Rucker aggravated the injury the following week against South Carolina State and has not been available since.

Prior to South Carolina, Rucker recorded 1,279 yards and 14 touchdowns receiving in his first two seasons at Arkansas State. He was named to the All-Sun Belt second team in 2021. The junior wide receiver will have the option to redshirt this season and preserve an additional year of eligibility since he appeared in just two games.

"2022 season done. At least it was 100 percent rating," Rucker joked in an Instagram story posted Tuesday.

South Carolina (5-3, 2-3 SEC) faces Vanderbilt (3-5, 0-4) in Nashville on Saturday (7:30 p.m., SEC Network) after snapping a four-game win streak with a loss to Missouri last week.