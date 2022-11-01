ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor Swift announces May concert dates at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia

By Scott Tady, Beaver County Times
Bucks County Courier Times
 4 days ago
PITTSBURGH - Taylor Swift announced a 2023 stadium tour with May 12 and 13 dates at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

The pop superstar calls this her Eras Tour, describing it as "a journey through the musical eras of my career (past and present)."

Opening acts in Philadelphia will be Phoebe Bridgers and GAYLE.

Swift is participating in Ticketmaster's Verified Fan program, which allows fans to register for a presale until 11:59 p.m. ET Nov. 9. Tickets will be priced from $49-$449, with VIP packages ranging from $199 to $899.

This will mark the Lancaster County native's first live outing since 2018’s “Reputation” stadium tour that bounced her around the U.S., the U.K., Canada, Australia and Japan.

Since that 53-date run, Swift has released three albums in addition to “Midnights”: the synth-pop heavy “Lover” as well as her duo of folk-centric releases heavy on storytelling, “Folklore” and “Evermore.”

Swift also has shows planned for May 26 and 27 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Opening night of the tour is March 18 in Arizona.

Scott Tady is entertainment editor at The Times and easy to reach at stady@timesonline.com.

