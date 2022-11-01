Chase Freedom cardholders can earn bonus cash back and get a 10% points value boost with new Month of More promotion

If your credit score is in the 600s, you’ve still got some work to do before you can enter the post-700 big leagues — but you’re not in the basement, either. The next card you choose could be your ticket to the realm of excellent credit, where you’ll get the perkiest perks, the swankiest cards and the lowest interest rates. But for now, where you land between 600-700 will determine which cards offer your best chance at approval.

18 DAYS AGO