Chase Freedom cardholders can earn bonus cash back and get a 10% points value boost with new Month of More promotion

CNBC
What credit score do you need to get approved for an Amazon credit card?
With Amazon hosting a second Prime Day event this year on Oct. 11 and 12, shoppers looking for more ways to save should consider signing up for the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card. While this no-annual-fee credit card is only available to consumers who already have an Amazon Prime...
Should You Pay Off Your Credit Card Balance Every Month?
American consumers rely on their credit cards for multiple reasons, whether it's to build credit, be prepared in case of emergencies, accumulate travel perks or help with large purchases. But when it...
Experts: Here’s Why Nearly Every Purchase Should Be On a Credit Card
How do you know which purchases, whether they're big or small, should be put on a credit card? Making this decision depends on the kind of purchase you plan to charge and how responsible the...
The Best Balance-Transfer Credit Cards
If you have high-rate credit card debt, consider refinancing it with a balance-transfer credit card. Especially as interest rates tick up, carrying a balance on a credit card becomes more burdensome. Average annual percentage rates on credit cards run from about 15% to 20%, and some cards have rates of nearly 30%.
The 10 best credit cards of November 2022
If you're looking for a new credit card, our guide to the best credit cards takes you through the pros and cons of all the cards that earn cash back, travel points, or ones that can help you pay down your debt.
Can You Close a Credit Card Without Harming Your Credit Score?
Your credit score is a powerful number. It can determine the loans you qualify for, the rates you get and the types of credit cards you can open. Because those three little digits mean so much, it's...
Best Buy Releases Black Friday Deals Early. (Like, Now.)
Another retailer says sooner is better than later when it comes to holiday sales.
CNBC
Interest rates for high-yield savings and CD accounts are rising — here are their main differences
High-yield savings accounts have become a popular vehicle for depositing and growing savings since they allow account holders to earn significant interest on their balances. But when it comes to stashing away your cash, there's another option some individuals may want to consider. Certificate of deposit accounts (CD accounts) operate...
4 Best Credit Cards for People With a Credit Score Below 700
If your credit score is in the 600s, you’ve still got some work to do before you can enter the post-700 big leagues — but you’re not in the basement, either. The next card you choose could be your ticket to the realm of excellent credit, where you’ll get the perkiest perks, the swankiest cards and the lowest interest rates. But for now, where you land between 600-700 will determine which cards offer your best chance at approval.
Phone Arena
Walmart is offering by far the best Apple Watch Series 8 deals to date
The Apple Watch Ultra may have seized the spotlight for a little while there after its early September launch event with a (somewhat) novel rugged design and the second-gen Apple Watch SE is certainly hard to ignore if you're on a tight budget, but let's face it, we all know the Series 8 will become the world's best-selling smartwatch soon.
Does Carrying a Small Credit Card Balance Really Help Your Credit Score?
You probably know that paying down debt is good for your credit score. But there’s a persistent myth about credit card balances and credit scores. Some people say that carrying a small balance from month to month somehow helps your credit score. The idea that carrying a balance helps...
CNET
Credit Card Churning Explained
Credit card churning is a high-risk, high-reward strategy of opening a new credit account to earn its welcome bonus and then closing the card to move on to the next. Credit card issuers use welcome bonuses to attract new cardholders and reward them for spending a certain amount with their new card. They are typically a one-time bonus, but can offer a ton of value.
Early Black Friday deals at Costco: These are the top 10 items to buy right now, according to retail experts
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Black Friday sales are starting earlier than ever this year, and many retailers -- including Costco -- are offering up some deep discounts during the month of November. So if your Christmas list includes hot tech products, like smartwatches and earbuds, or you need some top-selling toys and games, now is the time to snag a deal.
The top 5-year CD rates for November 2022
We ranked our top 10 five-year CDs for you to consider on the heels of the Fed’s latest rate increase. When you’re looking for a place to park your cash, there are several types of savings vehicles you can consider that will not only keep your money safe, but help it grow at a faster rate. One popular account type: a certificate of deposit (CD). These accounts are usually offered at most banks and credit unions and come in all shapes and sizes.
8 times you’re using the wrong credit card
There’s no such thing as a universal best credit card. The right card for you depends on your lifestyle, your goals and your credit history. For instance, if you’re looking for travel rewards but your friend is building credit, the best card for each of you will differ greatly.
How To Use a Credit Card Like a Pro This Holiday Season
Many Americans rack up credit card debt over the holidays. But by knowing how to use credit card hacks to save money while shopping, you'll stay free of debt.
Multiple Credit Cards: Experts Explain Pros and Cons
Credit cards are great financial tools for numerous reasons, including building or repairing credit, racking up rewards or providing protection when traveling. But Americans seem to be using them with caution, as a new GOBankingRates survey finds that a whopping 70% of them have two credit cards or less. Explore:...
What Should You Be Using Your Credit Cards for, According to Experts
Americans rely heavily on credit cards, whether they are solely using them to build credit or to make large purchases. But many of us are using them wrong and spiraling deeper into debt....
CNET
Switch From a Credit Card to a Debit Card to Save More Money
Credit cards can be a powerful tool in your financial arsenal. Along with convenient payments almost anywhere -- online or in physical stores -- credit cards also provide easy financing for big purchases and can give you rewards back on your spending. The convenience and benefits of credit cards come...
How to Choose a Credit Card for You
Choose a credit card to improve your credit score, save money, or earn rewards; but don’t get in over your head.
