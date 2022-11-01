ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, PA

Trooper struck by vehicle while investigating crash in Franklin County, PSP says

By Amber South, Chambersburg Public Opinion
 4 days ago
A Pennsylvania State Police trooper was hospitalized Monday after being struck by a vehicle in Franklin County, according to a news release.

It happened while troopers from the Chambersburg barracks were investigating a crash at 5:14 a.m. on Black Gap Road (Pa. 997) at the intersection with Olde Scotland Road (Pa. 696), Greene Township. A passing vehicle struck one of the troopers.

The injured trooper was flown to Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, according to the release. The trooper remained at the hospital in stable condition Tuesday morning, PSP spokesperson Tpr. Megan Frazer wrote in an email.

The motorist who struck the trooper stopped at the scene, according to the release. The investigation is ongoing.

Frazer said she could not provide the name of the injured trooper or of the others involved.

Amber South can be reached at asouth@publicopinionnews.com.

Lisa Marie Smith
3d ago

The picture doesn't match the story. The picture is from eleven months ago and happened downtown Chambersburg.

