Powerball winning numbers: Pair of $1 million tickets sold in Texas; jackpot jumps to $1.2 billion

By Nate Chute, Austin American-Statesman
 4 days ago

UPDATE: Nov. 2 Powerball winning numbers and winners

Check your candy bag: was there a winning ticket dropped inside this Halloween?

There has been no winner declared after the Halloween drawing for Powerball, meaning the jackpot continues to rise. The jackpot was last won on Aug. 3 when a lottery player in Pennsylvania took home $206.9 million.

Here's what you need to know about where the lottery game, and Mega Millions and Lotto Texas, stand now:

Texas Powerball numbers, Oct. 31

The winning numbers for Saturday night's drawing are 13, 19, 36, 39, 59 and the Powerball is 13. The Power Play was 3X.

Powerball jackpot amount was $1B; one million dollar winners in Texas

The lottery balls chosen for the Saturday, Oct. 31 jackpot were worth an estimated $1 billion, with a cash option of $497.3 million.

No one matched all six numbers, but ten tickets matched all five numbers except for the Powerball, worth winnings of $1 million. Three pairs of the tickets were sold in California, Ohio and here in Texas. Other states where single tickets were purchased included Florida, Indiana, Michigan and New York.

Three tickets matched all five numbers except for the Powerball and added the Power Play, for winnings worth $2 million. Those tickets were sold in Florida, New York and Oklahoma.

Next powerball drawing worth $1.2 billion

The estimated Powerball jackpot is planned for for Monday, Oct. 31. It will be worth an estimated $1.2 billion with a cash option of $596.7 million, according to powerball.com .

Drawings are held three times per week at approximately 10:59 p.m. ET every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

How to play Powerball

What is the deadline for buying Powerball tickets?

Powerball can be played in 45 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The cutoff time to buy a Powerball ticket varies for each jurisdiction. Check with your local lottery office for details.

Can Powerball tickets be purchased online over the internet?

Yes, but the opportunity once again depends on each jurisdiction. Check with your local lottery office for more details.

Mega millions and Lotto Texas numbers

The Mega Millions numbers for Oct. 28 were 4-18-31-53-69-7, with a Megaplier of 2. There was no winner.

The next drawing is planned for Nov. 1, with a jackpot of $87 million and estimated cash value of $42.8 million.

The Lotto Texas numbers for Oct. 31 were 3-4-7-17-50-52. There was no Lotto Texas jackpot winner on Oct. 31.

The next drawing is planned for Nov. 2, with a jackpot worth $10 .5million and an estimated cash value of $6.02 million.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Powerball winning numbers: Pair of $1 million tickets sold in Texas; jackpot jumps to $1.2 billion

