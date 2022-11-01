ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, TN

Haunting in the District turns Columbia into 'Ghoul Town': 'It's just so much fun'

By Jay Powell
Columbia Daily Herald
Columbia Daily Herald
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OlL6Y_0iuRHdKW00

Mule Town became "Ghoul Town" once again in celebration of the Halloween holiday this week, drawing thousands to the downtown square for this year's Haunting in The District.

The annual downtown gathering, presented by the Maury County Convention and Visitors Bureau, provides an opportunity for businesses, city and county leaders, nonprofits and more to come together, hand out candy and create a family-friendly atmosphere for all ages.

Most importantly, Haunting in The District provides a safe space for citizens to dress up in their spookiest costume for a night of trick-or-treating within the heart of the community.

"This is always a great night in downtown Columbia, and we so appreciate the Visitors Bureau for spearheading this, as well as Columbia Main Street," Columbia Mayor Chaz Molder said. "It's also a safe, contained environment, which is what I love about it. The streets are closed, people can come out, there's all kinds of costumes and so many families around. It's just so much fun to be a part of."

Molder added that part of the fun is also seeing families dress up together, with many parents passing down the Halloween tradition of trick-or-treating much like when they were younger. It's also a great opportunity to interact with citizens in ways city leaders and officials might not get to normally.

"That's the best part, getting to see your community and meet the citizens who are so excited about what's going on in the city of Columbia, and really getting to interact with folks. I can really only count on one hand the number of times I get to interact with this many people all at once," Molder said.

In addition to loading up on candy and other sweet treats, Haunting in The District provides many more fun activities, such as a haunted house, petting zoo, as well as the opportunity to interact with local first responders.

Hanna Miller, Columbia Fire & Rescue's Community Risk Reduction Officer, said one of the great joys of Haunting in The District is interacting with younger people, although the fun is shared among all ages and demographics.

"It is a great place to meet new people, to run into old friends and see how their kids are doing. The costumes each year are always more and more incredible," Miller said. "It's an endless source of entertainment for children, for their parents and is just a fantastic event I hope continues to grow."

Haunting in The District also provides educational opportunities for citizens, allowing them to interact face-to-face with local first responders and gain a deeper understanding for the services they provide in keeping citizens safe on a daily basis.

"That's a huge benefit from Haunting in The District, and other community events like this, that it's important for these agencies to get out in the communities they serve and interact with them in a positive way," Miller said. "It's so that in the event of an emergency, you know the faces who are going to come and help you, and you know exactly what services they provide the public."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Maury County Source

Maury Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Maury County!. Jon McLaughlin celebrates the 15th anniversary of his debut album, Indiana, with a 2022 deluxe edition that includes a new a cappella version of the title track featuring Straight No Chaser. In support of the 15th Anniversary of Indiana, McLaughlin will embark on a 19-city tour across the country, performing the Indiana album in its entirety with a full band beginning, with special guest, singer/songwriter, and American Idol winner Kris Allen.
MAURY COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Murfreesboro leaders to deny pride fest permit

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Murfreesboro Pride Fest may be a thing of the past in Murfreesboro after the city manager said this year’s event was inappropriate for kids. Several people spoke about this at the City Council meeting on Thursday night. People who spoke with WSMV4 Thursday said...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

Ribbon Cutting: The Fish House Sports Bar in Murfreesboro

The Fish House Sports Bar held its ribbon cutting for its location in Murfreesboro on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at 1626 Middle Tennessee Blvd. in Murfreesboro. The menu features fried fish and chicken meals, sandwiches, and more! Don’t forget to check out their daily specials. Find them right off Middle Tennessee Boulevard, just a mile south of Middle Tennessee State University! Order online for carryout or delivery!
MURFREESBORO, TN
Robertson County Source

WEATHER ALERT- Wind Advisory For Saturday, Storms Possible

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 156 PM CDT Fri Nov 4 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-051200- /O.NEW.KOHX.WI.Y.0009.221105T0900Z-221105T2100Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith- Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson- Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford- Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina, Byrdstown, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Gainesboro, Cookeville, Livingston, Jamestown, Allardt, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, Lewisburg, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Woodbury, Smithville, Sparta, Crossville, Shelbyville, Tullahoma, Manchester, McMinnville, Altamont, Coalmont, Spencer, Clifton, Waynesboro, Lawrenceburg, and Pulaski 156 PM CDT Fri Nov 4 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 4 PM CDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts 35 to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...All of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 4 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKYT 27

CBS announces holiday special schedule

(WKYT) - The holidays are just weeks away. CBS’s classics, including Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer and Frosty The Snowman, will be broadcasted. Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS - 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 25. Frosty The Snowman - 8 p.m. Frosty Returns - 8:30 p.m. A Christmas Proposal - 9...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Coffee County Schools closed Monday due to illness

COFFEE COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — All campuses in the Coffee County Schools district will be closed on Monday, leaders announced Friday. The district says the closure is due to illness. Further details were not available. Schools will also be closed on Tuesday for Teacher In-Service. Classes are expected to...
WSMV

Nashville school closes temporarily to stop spread of flu

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A rash of flu have caused a Nashville high school to shut its doors, according to a worker on the school’s campus. St. Cecilia Academy will remain closed Friday to fight the spread of the flu, that worker said. The private all-girls high school hasn’t...
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Ongoing: Shoplifting Continues to Plague Retails Stores in Murfreesboro

(MURFREESBORO, TENN.) From the shoplifting files of the Murfreesboro Police Department: Authorities are wanting help in confirming the identity of a subject who was recorded on video allegedly stealing several pieces of clothing from a local sport’s apparel store. The incident was reported on last month. MPD Public Information...
MURFREESBORO, TN
High School Football PRO

Fayetteville, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The South Fulton High School football team will have a game with Fayetteville High School on November 04, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
FAYETTEVILLE, TN
Columbia Daily Herald

Columbia Daily Herald

2K+
Followers
904
Post
220K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in ~city~, ~state~ from ~sitename~.

 http://columbiadailyherald.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy