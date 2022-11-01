ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mass. midday lottery has appropriate Halloween result: 6666

By Kim Ring, Telegram & Gazette
 4 days ago
On the spookiest day of the year, the Massachusetts State Lottery delivered a a scary result in the midday Numbers Game drawing: 6666.

While not quite as unnerving as 666, which in the Book of Revelation is the Number of the Beast, 6666 could also set one's nerves on edge. It also seems a bit unlikely to be a number one would intentionally choose to play but those who bravely did so - or were given the number in a quick-pick - could've netted $2,534.

According to the Mass. State Lottery, 31 people did just that while 10 more matched the numbers in any order. One of those tickets was sold at JD's Variety in Fitchburg.

Meanwhile, choosing the right numbers remains an elusive task for those playing Powerball as that game again went without a grand prize winner.

That drawing, also on Halloween, saw the unlucky number 13 come up twice; once in the regular numbers and again as the Powerball. Monday's numbers, 13, 19, 36, 39 and 59 (with 13 as the Powerball) were also interesting because each contained either a 3 or a 9 and the multiplier for the game was 3.

Now, Wednesday night offers another opportunity for someone to become a billionaire.

The Powerball jackpot for the Wednesday drawing is an estimated $1.2 billion with a cash option on the prize at an estimated $596.7 million.

In Monday night’s drawing, nine tickets sold in Massachusetts won $50,000 by matching four out of five numbers plus the Powerball, though none of the stores are in the Central Mass. area.

The 7th highest lottery win the United States was $758.7 million won in Massachusetts in August of 2017 on a Powerball ticket.

