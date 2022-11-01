Read full article on original website
15 Affordable Laptops That We Recommend
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. An affordable laptop can be interpreted in many ways. Some people may be interested in a laptop under $100 that can browse Facebook and watch YouTube videos. Others may want a more work-focused laptop that has a strong battery, and, enough power to multitask various apps at once. In addition to this, you'll also find content creators and gamers who may be in the market for an inexpensive laptop that includes a dedicated graphics card. As always, better specs usually increase costs, but there are workarounds with different brands, specials, and upgrade potential.
AMD Reveals First RDNA 3 GPUs With The Radeon RX 7900 XTX And XT
The time has finally arrived: AMD has taken the wraps off its first RDNA 3 GPUs, revealing many of the specs for its soon-to-be-released RX 7900 XTX and XT.
This Xiaomi 12S Ultra Concept Uses Full-Size Leica M-Series Lenses
Earlier this year, Xiaomi released its camera-focused flagship smartphone — the Xiaomi 12S Ultra. Besides becoming the first Xiaomi smartphone to feature Leica optics, the key highlight of the Xiaomi 12S Ultra was that its primary camera featured a massive 1-inch sensor — typically used on high-quality point-and-shoot cameras. While there is no denying that larger sensor size typically translates to better picture quality, the arrival of computational photography and advanced imaging algorithms has completely transformed the smartphone imaging game. Groundbreaking developments in this space have allowed companies like Apple, Google, and Samsung to achieve great results without needing large sensors.
Amazon Music Now Offers Its Full Catalog To Prime Subscribers, But There's A Catch
In February 2022, Amazon made headlines after it decided to raise the price of its Prime subscription by a steep 17%. Consumers who used to pay $12.99 per month for the service until January 2022 found themselves paying $14.99 per month for essentially the same product. Those opting for a yearly subscription to Amazon Prime needed to shell out $139 for the privilege — as opposed to just $119 previously. Adding insult to injury, the increased subscription fee did not entitle Amazon Prime subscribers to any additional benefits. Needless to say, thousands of Prime subscribers in the U.S. weren't thrilled with this change. Amazon, for its part, asserted that the price hikes were rational, considering that the company last hiked prices for Prime more than four years ago.
iPhone 14 Vs Pixel 7 Camera Showdown: Which Snaps The Best Photos?
Google and Apple both updated their respective phone lineups recently, so we thought it was time to take a look at the new phones and see how their cameras stack up against each other. This particular shootout pits the more affordable phones — the iPhone 14 and the Pixel 7 – against each other. This is going to be interesting because both phones are known for their solid photography chops, and both can do some cool things to photos after they're taken.
How To Turn The Boring Windows Copy Progress Dialog Into A Game
We often face times when waiting for a big chunk of files to copy from one location to another on our PC feels either very boring or unsettling. If it's usually in line before something grand — like installing a game you have been wanting to play or viewing a large set of pictures from your last vacation — we can't seem to take our focus away from the progress bar, no matter how hard we try. If you also have trouble leaving a copy progress bar alone, here's a neat trick that will keep you entertained while on the watch.
Google Play Games For PC Finally Reaches The US
Google says it is expanding the beta test of Play Games on Windows, bringing the joy of playing Android titles on PC to users in more countries, including the United States. In January 2022, the company launched the Google Play Games Beta for PCs, allowing users to play a select catalog of games on a larger screen, complete with mouse and keyboard support.
Sony's Boombox Groovebox Hybrid That Never Quite Caught On
The Sony CFS-C7 Chord Machine Boombox Portable Cassette Tape Recorder, from 1982, was only released in Japan.
Elon Musk Says Tesla FSD Beta 10.69.3 Is Actually A Big Deal
Tesla has finally rolled out the latest version of its Full Self-Driving (FSD) beta following a small delay, and it brings with it a long list of improvements. Of particular note are adjustments that address some issues beta testers had reported with the previous version, and the result seems to be — based on some initial feedback from testers on social media, at least — a noticeable increase in FSD's capabilities on the road.
Samsung's Latest Apple Attack Is A Snarky On The Fence Advert
Samsung is back at ribbing Apple, targeting the company's well-known tradition of waiting out innovative smartphone ideas for years before implementing them on iPhones. The latest Samsung ad, titled "On The Fence," doesn't namedrop Apple, but walled garden symbolism and the lure of offering innovations outside the ecosystem in a few years is a dead giveaway that Apple is again on the receiving end of trolling.
Nintendo Black Friday Deals Feature A Familiar Switch Bundle
The Black Friday holiday season is just around the corner, and brands have gradually started sharing details about what to expect from them this time around. Among the first of these brands is Nintendo, which has had a long history of repackaging older Black Friday deals as new ones (via Business Wire). This year is turning out to be no exception, as the company just shared the details of most of its 2022 Black Friday deals. As the case was in November 2021, most of Nintendo's deals are near-identical to the ones from last year and the year before.
