Maple Grove, MN

One dead after Goodhue County fire

ZUMBROTA, Minn. — An elderly person was declared dead at the scene of a fire that sparked in Wanamingo on Thursday afternoon. Zumbrota police said crews were called to 630 5th Street West after a fire alarm sounded around 1:15 p.m. Emergency dispatchers confirmed that the smoke detector was going off in the home and said a neighbor could see smoke.
Motorist saved from fiery crash in Chisago County

WYOMING, Minn. (FOX 9) - Firefighters in Wyoming saved a person trapped in a vehicle that caught fire after a crash Friday morning. The Wyoming Fire Department said crews were called to a car crash and fire around 6 a.m. on Friday and received a second notice there was someone stuck inside the burning vehicle.
NEXT Drive: 2 crashes on I-169 in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, Minn. -- A couple crashes on Interstate 169 have slowed some traffic in Plymouth Friday morning. The incidents occurred near I-169 and Bass Lake Road. There was an accident with an injury in the northbound lanes. Then, there was a southbound "gawker" crash, believed to be minor. As of 7 a.m., the northbound lanes have been cleared. The southbound lanes are expected to be clear at 7:15 a.m. Details are limited, so check back for more. 
Hopkins Assistant Fire Chief Jimmy Scanlon dies in line of duty

HOPKINS, Minn. -- The Hopkins community is mourning the death of the city's assistant fire chief, who died on Friday after responding to a fire call the day before.James "Jimmy" Scanlon had been with the department for 14 years, and had started serving as the assistant chief in 2019.He went into cardiac arrest on Thursday and died early Friday morning, according to the city. His death is considered a line-of-duty death."Chief Scanlon was one of our own," the city's announcement read. He had grown up in Hopkins and graduated from Hopkins High School. He leaves behind his partner and four children.A visitation will be held for Scanlon on Nov. 9 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Hopkins Center for the Arts, followed by a funeral service.The city's flags are at half-staff and will remain so until his funeral.
Brooklyn Park Salvation Army set on fire, suspect in custody

ROSEVILLE, Minn. — Officials say a Brooklyn Park Salvation Army Service Center was set on fire and vandalized Thursday night. A man police said is known to them was taken into custody in connection with the break-in and fire. The building's chapel suffered damage from the arson, but the fire was "contained with the help of the building's sprinkler system," according to a press release.
Man charged with killing Minneapolis woman found under tarp in Olmsted County

A Rochester man has been charged in the death of a Minneapolis woman this past summer. Thursday, Olmsted County prosecutors charged 41-year-old Timothy Daniel Loftus with third-degree murder and interfering with a dead body in connection to 28-year-old Tia Arleth’s death. Hubbard Broadcasting affiliate KAAL-TV reports that Loftus has...
Bison brought back to Spring Lake Park Reserve

DAKOTA COUNTY, Minn. — The bison are back in Dakota County. A herd of seven towering bison arrived at the Spring Lake Park Reserve in early October, and on Friday, county and local officials, bison experts and Indigenous leaders gathered at the park prairie to celebrate. The Bison Prairie,...
Popeyes plans new location in the south metro suburbs

Popeye's Louisiana kitchen. Courtesy of Mike Mozart on Flickr. Fried-chicken chain Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is looking to open its first location in Apple Valley. The Apple Valley Planning Commission on Wednesday recommended approval of the plans for the roughly 2,500-square-foot restaurant at the northwest corner of Cedar Avenue and 153rd St. W., near Aldi.
40 overdoses, 6 fatal in last week in Twin Cities

(Minneapolis, MN) -- Officials are warning about a recent surge in drug overdoses in the Twin Cities area. The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office says there have been 40 suspected overdoses in the last week. Six of those suspected overdoses were fatal. This comes as the county is seeing an increase in overdose deaths year-over-year. Records show that 340 people died from overdoses in 2021, whereas 237 people died in 2020.
Crews clear out another Minneapolis homeless encampment, near I-94

MINNEAPOLIS -- Crews have removed another homeless encampment, a move taken as scrutiny on the city's policies of vacating encampments continues to increase.On Wednesday morning, crews evicted people from an encampment in Minneapolis.Tents were cleared away from the area where people were living along Cedar Avenue south of Interstate 94.The property cleared out was owned by the Minnesota Department of Transportation. The agency issued the following statement:"Today MnDOT cleared portions of an encampment at Cedar and I-94. This encampment was located next to a day care center and had begun blocking sidewalk access, creating significant safety concerns for children and...
Minnesota woman charged after fatal crash Sunday near Hudson

HUDSON, Wis. (WEAU) - A woman is charged with homicide after a fatal crash early Sunday morning near Hudson. According to online court records, 31-year-old Amber Pospisil of Alexandria, Minn. was charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, 2nd or greater offense, as well as two counts of 2nd-degree recklessly endangering safety.
