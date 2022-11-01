Read full article on original website
One dead after Goodhue County fire
ZUMBROTA, Minn. — An elderly person was declared dead at the scene of a fire that sparked in Wanamingo on Thursday afternoon. Zumbrota police said crews were called to 630 5th Street West after a fire alarm sounded around 1:15 p.m. Emergency dispatchers confirmed that the smoke detector was going off in the home and said a neighbor could see smoke.
fox9.com
Motorist saved from fiery crash in Chisago County
WYOMING, Minn. (FOX 9) - Firefighters in Wyoming saved a person trapped in a vehicle that caught fire after a crash Friday morning. The Wyoming Fire Department said crews were called to a car crash and fire around 6 a.m. on Friday and received a second notice there was someone stuck inside the burning vehicle.
Fairbault firefighter injured on the job early Friday morning
FARIBAULT, Minn. — A firefighter was taken to the hospital Friday morning after being injured at a fire in Faribault. Around 2 a.m. Friday, multiple departments were called to a house fire in the 2000 block of 198th Street West in Faribault. Large flames were pouring from the back...
NEXT Drive: 2 crashes on I-169 in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH, Minn. -- A couple crashes on Interstate 169 have slowed some traffic in Plymouth Friday morning. The incidents occurred near I-169 and Bass Lake Road. There was an accident with an injury in the northbound lanes. Then, there was a southbound "gawker" crash, believed to be minor. As of 7 a.m., the northbound lanes have been cleared. The southbound lanes are expected to be clear at 7:15 a.m. Details are limited, so check back for more.
Earl Giles Restaurant & Distillery now open in northeast Minneapolis
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — A project four years in the making, Earl Giles Restaurant and Distillery is now open in northeast Minneapolis. Earl Giles is throwing a Grand Opening party on Saturday, Nov. 5 to celebrate, and the public is invited to stop by to sample food and drinks and check out the brand-new 18,000-foot space.
Hopkins Assistant Fire Chief Jimmy Scanlon dies in line of duty
HOPKINS, Minn. -- The Hopkins community is mourning the death of the city's assistant fire chief, who died on Friday after responding to a fire call the day before.James "Jimmy" Scanlon had been with the department for 14 years, and had started serving as the assistant chief in 2019.He went into cardiac arrest on Thursday and died early Friday morning, according to the city. His death is considered a line-of-duty death."Chief Scanlon was one of our own," the city's announcement read. He had grown up in Hopkins and graduated from Hopkins High School. He leaves behind his partner and four children.A visitation will be held for Scanlon on Nov. 9 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Hopkins Center for the Arts, followed by a funeral service.The city's flags are at half-staff and will remain so until his funeral.
Brooklyn Park Salvation Army set on fire, suspect in custody
ROSEVILLE, Minn. — Officials say a Brooklyn Park Salvation Army Service Center was set on fire and vandalized Thursday night. A man police said is known to them was taken into custody in connection with the break-in and fire. The building's chapel suffered damage from the arson, but the fire was "contained with the help of the building's sprinkler system," according to a press release.
What's the latest on the search for missing Bryce Borca?
A 23-year-old Eagan man's last phone call to friends before he went missing revealed he was alone in a wooded area, walking in the opposite direction of his apartment, before his phone died. An Eagan Police detective filed a search warrant in Dakota County to aid in the search for...
Overdose spike in Hennepin County leaves 6 dead within a week
Authorities in Hennepin County issued an overdose spike alert Thursday in response to 40 suspected overdoses in the past week. The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office said six people died in the suspected incidents. Minneapolis officials put out a similar warning last month, when a staggering 55 overdoses were recorded in...
fox9.com
Minneapolis installs first pedestrian-friendly 'Barnes Dance' crossing
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The south end of Bde Maka Ska is home to one of the busiest pedestrian intersections in Minneapolis. Now the city is signaling a new approach to keeping those pedestrians safe. "We kind of looked at all the crosswalks, and it just kind of made sense...
boreal.org
Man charged with killing Minneapolis woman found under tarp in Olmsted County
A Rochester man has been charged in the death of a Minneapolis woman this past summer. Thursday, Olmsted County prosecutors charged 41-year-old Timothy Daniel Loftus with third-degree murder and interfering with a dead body in connection to 28-year-old Tia Arleth’s death. Hubbard Broadcasting affiliate KAAL-TV reports that Loftus has...
Bison brought back to Spring Lake Park Reserve
DAKOTA COUNTY, Minn. — The bison are back in Dakota County. A herd of seven towering bison arrived at the Spring Lake Park Reserve in early October, and on Friday, county and local officials, bison experts and Indigenous leaders gathered at the park prairie to celebrate. The Bison Prairie,...
Popeyes plans new location in the south metro suburbs
Popeye's Louisiana kitchen. Courtesy of Mike Mozart on Flickr. Fried-chicken chain Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is looking to open its first location in Apple Valley. The Apple Valley Planning Commission on Wednesday recommended approval of the plans for the roughly 2,500-square-foot restaurant at the northwest corner of Cedar Avenue and 153rd St. W., near Aldi.
Lola's on the Lake returning to Bde Maka Ska, along with Pimento Kitchen
Lola's on the Lake will return to Bde Maka Ska next year, four years after its pavilion kitchen was destroyed in a devastating fire. It was revealed this week that Pimento Jamaican Kitchen co-founder Tomme Beevas has partnered with Lola's on the Lake owner Louis King to bring his Jamaican cuisine to the newly construction Bde Maka Ska pavilion next year.
Inside Minnesota’s Most Dangerous Abandoned Building
It's a building that has been abandoned for decades, yet it's still standing. It's led to numerous injuries and sadly, even death over the years. These days, it's a hot spot for urban explorers, but going inside can be quite perilous. The Fruen Mill first opened its doors in the...
Woman found dead in Minneapolis alley after possible hit-and-run
MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis Police are asking for the public's help in solving a case after a woman was found dead in an alley in Uptown. On Thursday, Nov. 3, just before 6:30 a.m., officers were called to the 2500 block of Emerson Ave. S. on a report of a dead person in an alley.
willmarradio.com
40 overdoses, 6 fatal in last week in Twin Cities
(Minneapolis, MN) -- Officials are warning about a recent surge in drug overdoses in the Twin Cities area. The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office says there have been 40 suspected overdoses in the last week. Six of those suspected overdoses were fatal. This comes as the county is seeing an increase in overdose deaths year-over-year. Records show that 340 people died from overdoses in 2021, whereas 237 people died in 2020.
fox9.com
Dog missing from Minneapolis may be injured, needs heart medication
A Minneapolis family is desperate to find their dog, who's been missing for nearly two weeks. Corduroy, who is a 25-pound mini Goldendoodle, needs special medical care and could be injured. His family is making a plea out across the Twin Cities for his safe return, believing someone has him.
Crews clear out another Minneapolis homeless encampment, near I-94
MINNEAPOLIS -- Crews have removed another homeless encampment, a move taken as scrutiny on the city's policies of vacating encampments continues to increase.On Wednesday morning, crews evicted people from an encampment in Minneapolis.Tents were cleared away from the area where people were living along Cedar Avenue south of Interstate 94.The property cleared out was owned by the Minnesota Department of Transportation. The agency issued the following statement:"Today MnDOT cleared portions of an encampment at Cedar and I-94. This encampment was located next to a day care center and had begun blocking sidewalk access, creating significant safety concerns for children and...
WEAU-TV 13
Minnesota woman charged after fatal crash Sunday near Hudson
HUDSON, Wis. (WEAU) - A woman is charged with homicide after a fatal crash early Sunday morning near Hudson. According to online court records, 31-year-old Amber Pospisil of Alexandria, Minn. was charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, 2nd or greater offense, as well as two counts of 2nd-degree recklessly endangering safety.
KARE 11
