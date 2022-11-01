ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Dorado, AR

Rachel’s Challenge comes to El Dorado

EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — Rachel’s challenge is a non-religious, non-profit, non-political organization in the United States that works to reduce violence. It is run by Darrell Scott and his wife, Sandy, stemming from the inspiring story of Darrell’s daughter, Rachel Scott, after she became the first victim in the Columbine High School shooting tragedy in 1999.
EL DORADO, AR
Free Thanksgiving community dinner in El Dorado

EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — Meet Me at the Court, a mentoring program out of El Dorado, Ark. that focuses on encouraging youth and building self-esteem, is hosting a free Thanksgiving soul food community dinner. The Sharon Bailey-Whitlock community dinner will be on November 12, 2022 starting at Noon....
EL DORADO, AR
Annual Magnolia Christmas parade coming soon

MAGNOLIA, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The 2022 Magnolia Christmas Parade has been announced for December 1, 2022. This year, the parade theme is “Magic of the Movies- All About Christmas Movies!”. The Christmas parade is sponsored by the Magnolia-Columbia County Chamber of Commerce. It will start at the corner...
MAGNOLIA, AR
MAD on Ice starting soon

EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — MAD on Ice, the community wide ice skating rink in El Dorado, Ark., hosted by Murphy Arts Center, is coming back for another holiday season. The annual event will start on November 19, 2022, and will run until January 2, 2023. MAD on Ice...
EL DORADO, AR
Magnolia Housing Authority gets $3500 donation from Ablemarle

MAGNOLIA, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — Ablemarle Foundation, created in 2007 by Ablemarle with a mission to make a positive, sustainable difference in the communities where they live and operate, has donated $3500 to the Magnolia Housing Authority. In 2021, the foundation donated over $5 million in community grants, focusing efforts on education, health and social services, and cultural initiatives and their employee matching gift and volunteer grant programs allowed another $900,000 to be distributed.
MAGNOLIA, AR
Morning Forecast – Thursday, November 3rd

WEST MONROE, La. — (11/3/2022) Building high pressure aloft will keep temperatures above normal for the next few afternoons, but a cold front will bring showers and storms back to the ArkLaMiss early this weekend. Overall, a pleasant Thursday expected, with temperatures climbing into the 80s… well above normal...
WEST MONROE, LA

