MAGNOLIA, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — Ablemarle Foundation, created in 2007 by Ablemarle with a mission to make a positive, sustainable difference in the communities where they live and operate, has donated $3500 to the Magnolia Housing Authority. In 2021, the foundation donated over $5 million in community grants, focusing efforts on education, health and social services, and cultural initiatives and their employee matching gift and volunteer grant programs allowed another $900,000 to be distributed.

MAGNOLIA, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO