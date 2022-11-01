Read full article on original website
Beyoncé Wears R13 Cowboy Boots to Promote the ‘Renaissance’ Vinyl Album Launch
Beyoncé sported a Rolling Stones T-shirt and a pair of cowboy boots on Sunday at Supervinyl in Los Angeles, California, while promoting the vinyl iteration of her new album “Renaissance.”. The singer paid homage to vintage and western-inspired trends, opting to coordinate a band T-shirt and jeans with...
Jewelers Circular Keystone Online
M.S. Rau Offers Incredibly Rare Du Pont Family Ring for Nearly $2.5M
While the Du Pont family is known for their success in the gunpowder business, they also know a thing or two about fine jewelry. And now antique retailer M.S. Rau is offering one truly exceptional piece from the family’s private collection: a 24.2 ct. padparadscha sapphire ring. And they’re asking a whopping $2.45 million for it.
hypebeast.com
Take a Psychedelic Trip With Heaven by Marc Jacobs x Online Ceramics
Alix Ross and Elijah Funk‘s Californian label Online Ceramics has emerged beyond the IYKYK crowd into a brand set for global domination, seeing its hand-made tie-dyed psychedelic punk tees and hoodies become a staple for many. Now, it expands once more with help from Heaven by Marc Jacobs, the sub-brand aimed at a Gen-Z audience that’s ironically infatuated with an anthology of Y2K nostalgia. Here, the two titans have come together to explore what they both do best — irreverence, littering humor alongside playful tongue-in-cheek references for a six-piece collaborative capsule.
Jewelers Circular Keystone Online
Hancocks London Jewel of the Month: A Victorian Rivière Diamond Necklace
Named after the word meaning “river” in French, rivière necklaces feature graduated stones that delicately and naturally fall against the nape of the neck, over the collarbones, and down the chest. A popular design throughout the 18th and 19th centuries, especially among royal families and society’s elite, there seems to be a reignited interest in it yet again as a sophisticated and timeless fine jewelry option—especially in iterations with uniform diamonds. As such, jeweler Hancocks London has chosen the perfect example of one from the Victorian era to highlight as its jewel of the month for November.
Malia Obama pairs a preppy dress with some stylish Marc Jacobs boots
Malia Obama was photographed getting some food in Los Angeles, wearing the perfect classy work outfit. The 24-year-old screenwriter was wearing a stylish outfit that highlighted her white Marc Jacobs boots. RELATED: Malia Obama and her boyfriend Dawit Eklund wear matching outfits Malia...
Hypebae
Kim Kardashian Fronts All-New Stuart Weitzman Fall 2022 Campaign
Sleek styles, distinct design details and staple silhouettes set the tone for luxury footwear brand Stuart Weitzman’s Fall 2022 campaign, Stand Strong. With a selection of sultry shoes and everyday essentials, the brand merges its signature styling with a contemporary flair to craft a campaign that transcends trends. In a series of snapshots, Stuart Weitzman’s fall collection of footwear is styled on and worn by the brand’s new ambassador, cultural icon Kim Kardashian.
Spring 2023 Trend: Sheer Fashion
In a season full of stand-out shows, frantic news cycles, star-studded front rows and an array of directional messages, sheer fashion dominated the trend conversation. “We love the idea of ‘deconstructed grandeur,’ where sheer layers (ubiquitous across the collections) reveal corsetry and bustier construction in ways that feel distinctly modern,” said Moda Operandi’s April Hennig on the trends of the season. Bergdorf Goodman’s Linda Fargo called it “body-pride inspired dressing,” referring to the transparent layers and outward undergarments.More from WWDSpring 2023 Trend: SheerDeveaux RTW Spring 2023Batsheva RTW Spring 2023 The Rick Owens show, a fashion-industry favorite, delivered some of the best sheer...
Amanda Bynes Rocks Crop Top & Leggings On Rare Outing After Reconciling With Fiance
Amanda Bynes shocked onlookers with a rare public outing as she stepped out in Los Angeles on October 24th! The Hairspray actress and All That alum, 36, was photographed rocking black leggings and a flirty short sleeved crop top as she headed out for some Monday errands to a local pharmacy and to grab coffee. Amanda accessorized with black sneakers, gold statement earrings, a nose ring, and a white beaded handbag. She wore her long black hair in a casual ponytail. She also carried a beverage, a cell phone, and what appeared to be some keys.
Katie Holmes Is Effortlessly Chic in Black Slip Dress & Pointy Boots at Bulgari’s 50th U.S. Anniversary
Katie Holmes went with a classic all-black look last night with timeless pieces. The “Dawson’s Creek” alum attended Bulgari’s event on Wednesday night celebrating 50 years in America. To the soiree, Holmes wore a classic black midi dress. Her slip dress featured spaghetti straps and a deep neckline. She added a necklace as well as a statement wrap bracelet to the outfit.
Gear Patrol
Levi's Newest 501 Jeans Look Like They Time-Traveled Here from 1963
Although there is just one 501, the Levi's jean has changed a little each decade since it was debuted (which was, for the record, the 1870s). The general premise, however, has remained: a straight-fitting jean with no unnecessary adornments or function-inhibiting extras. It's a standard blue jean that looks good on almost anybody, no matter which iteration you favor: the Levi's 501 Original Shrink to Fit, 501 Slim Taper, 1937 501, 1947 501, 1954 501, 1955 501, 1966 501, 1980's 501, 501 '93...or the all-new 1963 501, a product from Levi's archive-referencing subline, Levi's Vintage Clothing.
Zoe Saldaña Slips On Louboutin Pumps & Leather Dress for ‘From Scratch’ Special Screening
Zoe Saldaña made a sleek choice to attend Netflix’s “From Scratch” special screening in Los Angeles yesterday. The “Avatar” actress modeled a skin-toned hue leather dress from Fendi’s fall 2022 couture collection. The fitted dress featured a sweetheart neckline and an A-line skirt. She accessorized with a set of EF Collection mini huggie earrings featuring 0.26 carats of diamond and covered in 14k gold. Saldaña also added a couple more sparkling details with an assortment of gold rings from the diamond company Vrai. The actress kept it monochrome with her footwear. Saldaña wore brown Christain Louboutin pumps to complete her look. The...
Machine Gun Kelly Gets Edgy in Caged Corset with ‘Targaryen’ Man Bun & Leather Boots at Time 100 Next Gala
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox made striking style statements at the Time 100 Next Gala on Tuesday night. Held at the Second Floor in New York City, the event celebrated some of the most influential rising stars and public figures in their fields. Serving a punk rocker meets warrior moment, Kelly wore an eye-catching ensemble that consisted of a sheer, caged corset that was complemented with long leather sleeves that had built-in gloves. The “Bloody Valentine” singer teamed the eye-catching top with fitted latex pants. To further elevate the moment, Kelly styled his platinum blond hair in an updo, which gave...
Jewelers Circular Keystone Online
Make Mine Madeira: Gorgeous Citrine Jewels For November
November is here, and the birthstone it brings with it couldn’t be more well suited. A richly golden yellow-orange, citrine is like autumn in a gemstone, a harvest of warm hues that match the fall leaves. Its shades—most of them the result of being heat-treated—range from yellow to orange to brown, much like the changing scenes many witness during this time of year.
AOL Corp
'Like pillows for the feet': These wildly popular Skechers slip-on walking shoes are down to $39
Need a pair of supportive kicks? Check this out: Amazon's top-selling walking shoes — the Skechers Go Walk Joy — are on sale starting at $39 in a bevy of colors and sizes. There's a reason they're called "joy" — they're so comfortable, you'll get a rush every time you put them on. The sneakers are lightweight and flexible, with ultra-responsive cushioning. A breathable mesh upper lets your tootsies breathe, and the soft fabric lining and padded collar adds a cloud-like vibe.
Jessica Simpson Adds Groovy Twist to Boho-Chic Style with Glossy 5-Inch Heeled Boots
Jessica Simpson loves a platform shoe moment. The designer took to Instagram to share her chic style with her 6.1 million followers. Simpson uploaded an image to her account on the social platform, showcasing a new boot style from her fashion brand Jessica Simpson Collection as she sits on a wooden staircase with a curtained backdrop. She later took to her Instagram Story, reposting the same image with the caption “grab my favorite fall boots” and an accompanying shopping link. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) Her look featured a loose-fitting white tank top layered by...
Sarah Jessica Parker Masters Power Prints in Plaid, Stripes & Swirls with Cutout Boots for ‘And Just Like That…’ Season 2
Sarah Jessica Parker brought the power of prints to “And Just Like That…” on Wednesday morning. While filming in-character as Carrie Bradshaw for the second season of the HBO Max drama, the Emmy award-winning star wore a colorful ensemble by costume designers Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago, featuring a purple, beige and orange plaid double-breasted coat. The outerwear was layered atop a multicolored striped midi dress, featuring a diagonal print in hues of yellow, red, orange, purple and gray. Finishing her ensemble was a dark brown Pierre Cardin crossbody bag covered in a beige swirl print, as well as a beige fedora, dark...
Oprah’s Favorite Things 2022 List Features a Cozy Spanx Set That’s ‘Light as Air’
Add this to your cart sooner than later.
Jewelers Circular Keystone Online
The Latest Platinum Jewels For Solid Holiday Sales
For engagement rings and wedding bands, platinum is a popular choice. It’s easy to see why: It’s strong and durable, never fades or changes color like white gold might, and it makes a diamond shine like no other. But not everyone is in the market for an engagement...
Penélope Cruz, 48, Shows Off Her Sculpted Legs In A Chanel Mini Skirt
Penélope Cruz glowed in a sequined mini skirt and matching blazer.
Kristin Cavallari Cozies Up for Fall in Leggings and Buckled Clogs
Kristin Cavallari took a cozy approach to fall dressing this weekend. The “Hills” star posed on Instagram Stories with her dog on Saturday, wearing black leggings and matching top. Layered over the versatile athleisure was a zip-up fleece jacket, featuring geometric prints in hues of black, red, orange and yellow. Cavallari finished her ensemble with several gold rings and a black beanie. When it came to footwear, the Uncommon James founder opted to go for extreme comfort in a pair of suede clogs. Her tan style featured rounded uppers with buckled upper straps to adjust their width, as well as stitching details...
