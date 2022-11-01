Named after the word meaning “river” in French, rivière necklaces feature graduated stones that delicately and naturally fall against the nape of the neck, over the collarbones, and down the chest. A popular design throughout the 18th and 19th centuries, especially among royal families and society’s elite, there seems to be a reignited interest in it yet again as a sophisticated and timeless fine jewelry option—especially in iterations with uniform diamonds. As such, jeweler Hancocks London has chosen the perfect example of one from the Victorian era to highlight as its jewel of the month for November.

