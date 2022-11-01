ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rio Rancho, NM

losalamosreporter.com

Join PEEC Outing To Los Luceros Historic Site Sunday

Created by Pajarito Environmental Education Center (PEEC) and Los Luceros Historic Site, the New Mexico Outdoor Pass (NMOP) is a FREE booklet included with FREE community events for families where everyone gets rewarded for spending time outside. Participate in this activity and get a stamp for your New Mexico Outdoor...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
KOAT 7

River of Lights tickets for sale now

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Tickets are now available to those looking to get into the holiday spirit at the River of Lights. General tickets were made available Nov. 4 at 10 a.m. The timed tickets will feature hundreds of light displays and countless total lights on the one-way showcase. Admission prices vary on which day you attend.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Local fundraiser spotlights Black owned businesses in New Mexico

Black owned businesses in New Mexico were saluted, during an inaugural fundraiser concert event, Saturday evening in Albuquerque. Sponsored by the African American Greater Albuquerque Chamber of Commerce, one of the state's oldest Black businesses - Powdrell's Barbecue was recognized for its success in New Mexico. Nina Farrow was also honored for her contributions, in running a woman owned business.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Nonprofit takes the cake … then gives it away

A Spiderman birthday cake made by For Goodness Cakes volunteers. (Courtesy of Brittany Puckett) The Albuquerque chapter of For Goodness Cakes is hosting its biannual fundraising pop-up market Saturday at Salt Yard West. In the past two years, April Coring has baked 25 cakes and given them all away. Her...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
foodgressing.com

Thanksgiving in Albuquerque 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants

Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Albuquerque 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Albuquerque, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Albuquerque as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is Thursday,...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
pommietravels.com

Best Hot Springs in Santa Fe: Best Spas & Springs for Soaking

Heads up: some of the links on this site are affiliate links. If you click and make a booking or purchase, I’ll make a commission (at no extra cost to you). I partner with companies I personally use and the $$ goes towards creating more awesome, free travel content.
SANTA FE, NM
labroots.com

Meet The Roadrunner: Your Newest Neighbor

If you grew up outside of New Mexico, it’s likely that you never saw a roadrunner outside of your television screen. The roadrunner or Geococcyx californianus is a significant part of New Mexican culture, appearing as school mascots, coffee cup logos, and bumper stickers. The mighty roadrunner even graced the world’s television screens in cartoon form on the beloved show Looney Tunes where it was known for consistently outwitting a hungry coyote. Roadrunners represent home for anyone who grew up in the Land of Enchantment amd it's considered a sign of good luck to have one cross your path. Roadrunners are an abundant sight throughout the dry southwestern state and have called the area home for millennia.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
pommietravels.com

Weekend in Santa Fe Itinerary: 3 Days in Santa Fe!

SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Poki Poki Cevicheria talks catering services and more

Poki Poki Cevicheria is a locally owned Asian-Latin fusion restaurant that will keep you coming back. They are known for being so good you got to say their name twice! Whether you are a fan of Hawaiian poke bowls, seafood bowls, or even tacos they have something for everyone. Currently,...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

New retail development coming to Rio Rancho

RIO RANCHO, N.M. — Developers are breaking ground on a new retail development in Rio Rancho. 'The Block' is a new development that will be located on the northwest side of the Plaza at Enchanted Hills shopping center in Rio Rancho. The Block will have a mix of retail...
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico veteran finds a different way to serve her country

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –New Mexico veteran Diana Wong has found a new way to serve her county and help the men and women who proudly defend it. You can almost always find Wong helping someone somewhere in the Raymond G Murphy Veteran Affairs Medical Center. Veterans Voices. Wong, a...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
pommietravels.com

Santa Fe to Taos High Road: Day Trip Itinerary

SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque restaurant Bocadillos is closing its doors

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque favorite is closing its doors after over a decade in business. Bocadillos is closing, and its owner, Marie Yniguez, says the restaurant took a hit during the COVID-19 pandemic and things never recovered for Bocadillos when the state opened back up. Bocadillos, which found success in slow-roasted meats, has been […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

