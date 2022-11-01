Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Alamogordo & Tularosa Season Comes to an End - Football Volleyball UpdatesAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
4 Great Steakhouses in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
3 Great Pizza Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
4 Great Pizza Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
Where does the legend of La Llorona come from?D MorenoAlbuquerque, NM
Related
losalamosreporter.com
Join PEEC Outing To Los Luceros Historic Site Sunday
Created by Pajarito Environmental Education Center (PEEC) and Los Luceros Historic Site, the New Mexico Outdoor Pass (NMOP) is a FREE booklet included with FREE community events for families where everyone gets rewarded for spending time outside. Participate in this activity and get a stamp for your New Mexico Outdoor...
rrobserver.com
Get ready for RR Winterfest: parade registrations open
The theme for this year’s parade is a “The Nightmare Before Winterfest. 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. – Music in the Campus Park Sky Room. 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. – Food trucks and free hot chocolate. 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. – Photos with Santa...
KOAT 7
River of Lights tickets for sale now
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Tickets are now available to those looking to get into the holiday spirit at the River of Lights. General tickets were made available Nov. 4 at 10 a.m. The timed tickets will feature hundreds of light displays and countless total lights on the one-way showcase. Admission prices vary on which day you attend.
Free craft fair being hosted by UNM Continuing Education
It will take place on November 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
KOAT 7
Local fundraiser spotlights Black owned businesses in New Mexico
Black owned businesses in New Mexico were saluted, during an inaugural fundraiser concert event, Saturday evening in Albuquerque. Sponsored by the African American Greater Albuquerque Chamber of Commerce, one of the state's oldest Black businesses - Powdrell's Barbecue was recognized for its success in New Mexico. Nina Farrow was also honored for her contributions, in running a woman owned business.
Hazardous waste disposal event to be held at Balloon Fiesta Park
Does your household need to get rid of some hazardous waste?
rrobserver.com
Nonprofit takes the cake … then gives it away
A Spiderman birthday cake made by For Goodness Cakes volunteers. (Courtesy of Brittany Puckett) The Albuquerque chapter of For Goodness Cakes is hosting its biannual fundraising pop-up market Saturday at Salt Yard West. In the past two years, April Coring has baked 25 cakes and given them all away. Her...
foodgressing.com
Thanksgiving in Albuquerque 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants
Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Albuquerque 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Albuquerque, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Albuquerque as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is Thursday,...
pommietravels.com
Best Hot Springs in Santa Fe: Best Spas & Springs for Soaking
Heads up: some of the links on this site are affiliate links. If you click and make a booking or purchase, I’ll make a commission (at no extra cost to you). I partner with companies I personally use and the $$ goes towards creating more awesome, free travel content.
labroots.com
Meet The Roadrunner: Your Newest Neighbor
If you grew up outside of New Mexico, it’s likely that you never saw a roadrunner outside of your television screen. The roadrunner or Geococcyx californianus is a significant part of New Mexican culture, appearing as school mascots, coffee cup logos, and bumper stickers. The mighty roadrunner even graced the world’s television screens in cartoon form on the beloved show Looney Tunes where it was known for consistently outwitting a hungry coyote. Roadrunners represent home for anyone who grew up in the Land of Enchantment amd it's considered a sign of good luck to have one cross your path. Roadrunners are an abundant sight throughout the dry southwestern state and have called the area home for millennia.
pommietravels.com
Weekend in Santa Fe Itinerary: 3 Days in Santa Fe!
Heads up: some of the links on this site are affiliate links. If you click and make a booking or purchase, I’ll make a commission (at no extra cost to you). I partner with companies I personally use and the $$ goes towards creating more awesome, free travel content.
Los Lunas, November 05 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏐 games in Los Lunas. The Highland High School volleyball team will have a game with Valencia High School on November 05, 2022, 11:00:00. The Highland High School volleyball team will have a game with Valencia High School on November 05, 2022, 12:00:00.
KRQE News 13
Poki Poki Cevicheria talks catering services and more
Poki Poki Cevicheria is a locally owned Asian-Latin fusion restaurant that will keep you coming back. They are known for being so good you got to say their name twice! Whether you are a fan of Hawaiian poke bowls, seafood bowls, or even tacos they have something for everyone. Currently,...
Residents unhappy with new developments planned for Tower Pond Park
The project is expected to cost $3 million dollars, and construction wouldn't begin for another two years.
KOAT 7
New retail development coming to Rio Rancho
RIO RANCHO, N.M. — Developers are breaking ground on a new retail development in Rio Rancho. 'The Block' is a new development that will be located on the northwest side of the Plaza at Enchanted Hills shopping center in Rio Rancho. The Block will have a mix of retail...
Final vote expected for Santa Fe Midtown Campus renovation
A vote is expected by the end of the month.
KRQE News 13
New Mexico veteran finds a different way to serve her country
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –New Mexico veteran Diana Wong has found a new way to serve her county and help the men and women who proudly defend it. You can almost always find Wong helping someone somewhere in the Raymond G Murphy Veteran Affairs Medical Center. Veterans Voices. Wong, a...
Don’t send your pumpkins to the landfill
Those jack-o’-lanterns don't have to end up in the local landfill.
pommietravels.com
Santa Fe to Taos High Road: Day Trip Itinerary
Heads up: some of the links on this site are affiliate links. If you click and make a booking or purchase, I’ll make a commission (at no extra cost to you). I partner with companies I personally use and the $$ goes towards creating more awesome, free travel content.
Albuquerque restaurant Bocadillos is closing its doors
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque favorite is closing its doors after over a decade in business. Bocadillos is closing, and its owner, Marie Yniguez, says the restaurant took a hit during the COVID-19 pandemic and things never recovered for Bocadillos when the state opened back up. Bocadillos, which found success in slow-roasted meats, has been […]
Comments / 1