Finding Foot In A Bucket Aids in 6 Year Old Case For Louisiana Police

St. Tammany Parish Sheriff detectives have been stumped for the past six years, but a recent gruesome discovery has finally help them positively identify a murder victim. According to an article from kiro7.com, on July 29, 2016, along a stretch of U.S. 90 near its junction with the Old Spanish Trail, a landowner called to report finding a badly decomposed, dismembered, body which was missing its arms and a leg that had been severed just below the knee.
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Kidnapped Woman Escapes And Tells Authorities There Are More Victims. Where Are These Missing Missouri Women?

Missing Missouri WomenThe Missouri State Highway Patrol. On October 7, 2022, a woman identified in court records as "TJ" escaped captivity from a man who kidnapped her near Haslett and Prospect Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri. TJ, a black woman, told authorities the man kidnapped her and raped her over a period of time in his home in Excelsior Springs, Missouri. Police arrested 40-year-old Timothy Marrion Haslett, Jr., a white male.
Mississippi detective killed in the line of duty

Greenville Detective Myiesha Stewart was killed Tuesday during what’s been described as a “big shootout” between two males. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigations is leading the probe into the death this week of a Black female detective with the Greenville Police Department, WAPT reports. The Clarion-Ledger reports...
Police officer fired after video showed him shooting teen eating McDonald’s in car

A video has emerged of a police shooting that led to the firing of an officer after he discharged his gun several times at a 17-year-old boy eating in a McDonald’s car park. The San Antonio, Texas, officer was still in his probation period at the time of the incident. The police department announced the firing on Wednesday. Teenager Erik Cantu was taken to hospital with several gunshot wounds, according to NBC News. The officer has been named as James Brennand, who got to the scene at around 10.45pm on Sunday night to check in on a disturbance call...
Lam Luong: Man throws four kids off Dauphin Island Bridge

WARNING: This story includes talk of child death. Reader discretion is advised. BAYOU LA BATRE, Ala. (WKRG) — In 2008, four kids were thrown off of the Dauphin Island Bridge, killing them all. The man who did it was sentenced to death, but then his sentence changed to life in prison, leaving many people in […]
Texas woman fatally shot by ex-husband as she was on the phone with a 911 operator: "The call went silent"

A woman in Texas was killed by her ex-husband Thursday as the two were arguing while she was on a call with an emergency operator, police said. The incident, under investigation as a domestic violence murder-suicide, happened at an apartment complex in Lewisville, Texas, a city about 25 miles north of Dallas. The man and woman, who have not yet been publicly identified, were arguing in the complex's parking lot when gunshots were fired.
Man arrested after Halloween road rage shooting in Southwest Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 27-year-old man has been arrested after a road rage shooting on Halloween left a man critically wounded. The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office said Tuesday that Phan Tran is being charged with attempted murder.Tran had no prior arrests and was a licensed gun owner, according to the DA's office.The Philadelphia Police Department said the incident happened around 4 p.m. Monday in the 6400 block of Dickens Avenue.Authorities allege it happened after Tran caused an accident with another vehicle carrying two women and a 5-year-old child.Investigators claim both drivers exited their vehicles after the crash and an argument...
Classic Rock 105.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

