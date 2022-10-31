Read full article on original website
5 Nature day trips to take this fall in south Louisiana.peaceful prospectsLouisiana State
Depressed in New OrleansNOLA ChicNew Orleans, LA
The road less traveled: Adult Child Estrangement, Advocacy and ReconciliationNOLA ChicLouisiana State
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Saints crush Raiders, dominating the game to win 24-0Tina Howell
Finding Foot In A Bucket Aids in 6 Year Old Case For Louisiana Police
St. Tammany Parish Sheriff detectives have been stumped for the past six years, but a recent gruesome discovery has finally help them positively identify a murder victim. According to an article from kiro7.com, on July 29, 2016, along a stretch of U.S. 90 near its junction with the Old Spanish Trail, a landowner called to report finding a badly decomposed, dismembered, body which was missing its arms and a leg that had been severed just below the knee.
Mom Answers Teen Daughter's 911 Call During Armed Robbery
A mom working at an emergency dispatch center answered a distress call from a familiar voice.
Kidnapped Woman Escapes And Tells Authorities There Are More Victims. Where Are These Missing Missouri Women?
Missing Missouri WomenThe Missouri State Highway Patrol. On October 7, 2022, a woman identified in court records as "TJ" escaped captivity from a man who kidnapped her near Haslett and Prospect Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri. TJ, a black woman, told authorities the man kidnapped her and raped her over a period of time in his home in Excelsior Springs, Missouri. Police arrested 40-year-old Timothy Marrion Haslett, Jr., a white male.
A Cop Who Shot A 17-Year-Old Who Was Eating McDonald's In His Car Has Been Charged
Erik Cantu had been eating a hamburger with a friend inside his car in a San Antonio parking lot when former officer James Brennand opened his door and ordered him out.
2 Chick-fil-A employees in Arkansas were fired after a video appeared to show one spitting in chicken batter and calling it the 'secret formula'
A video shared by ABC 24 Memphis showed what appeared to be a Chick-fil-A employee spitting in chicken batter, while the other recorded.
Doorbell video shows malnourished Texas twins seeking help
Court records show a woman accused of starving and abusing her twin teenagers had been arrested a decade earlier on a child abuse charge.
WATCH: Black Woman Shoots Kansas City Firefighter Beating Up Her Boyfriend — She Won’t be Charged
In the Kansas City shooting of an off-duty firefighter, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed that the woman involved acted in self-defense and won’t be facing murder charges. Earlier this month, Anthony “Tony” Santi, 41, was shot in the back during a physical altercation with 23-year-old Ja’Von Taylor....
Landlord Hid Camera in Bathroom and Watched 12-Year-Old Girl Shower: Police
Bruce Wayne Grady, 61, was charged with voyeurism after the child found cameras in her bedroom and bathroom.
AOL Corp
Mississippi detective killed in the line of duty
Greenville Detective Myiesha Stewart was killed Tuesday during what’s been described as a “big shootout” between two males. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigations is leading the probe into the death this week of a Black female detective with the Greenville Police Department, WAPT reports. The Clarion-Ledger reports...
Worker hurls sandwich at customer, who pushed it on the floor because it was made wrong
Police in Slidell received a peculiar call over the weekend when someone reported a fight involving an assault with a sandwich after a restaurant interaction went south.
"48 Hours" investigates harrowing kidnapping of a Louisiana mother from her home
In August of 2017, Schanda Handley was kidnapped from her suburban home in Louisiana at gunpoint. CBS News correspondent David Begnaud joins "CBS Mornings" with Handley's first TV interview and an inside look at his "48 Hours" report, "The Kidnapping of Schanda Handley."
musictimes.com
Offset Too Quiet After Takeoff Shot Dead? Ex-Migos Member's Silence As Tributes Pour In Raises Eyebrows
Representatives confirmed to the Associated Press that Takeoff, one-third of the group Migos, was slain in a shooting at a private party early Tuesday morning in Houston. While tributes have started to pour in, Offset - Takeoff's cousin and once a member of Migos remains silent. Some fans are starting to raise their eyebrows as to why.
Police officer fired after video showed him shooting teen eating McDonald’s in car
A video has emerged of a police shooting that led to the firing of an officer after he discharged his gun several times at a 17-year-old boy eating in a McDonald’s car park. The San Antonio, Texas, officer was still in his probation period at the time of the incident. The police department announced the firing on Wednesday. Teenager Erik Cantu was taken to hospital with several gunshot wounds, according to NBC News. The officer has been named as James Brennand, who got to the scene at around 10.45pm on Sunday night to check in on a disturbance call...
Lam Luong: Man throws four kids off Dauphin Island Bridge
WARNING: This story includes talk of child death. Reader discretion is advised. BAYOU LA BATRE, Ala. (WKRG) — In 2008, four kids were thrown off of the Dauphin Island Bridge, killing them all. The man who did it was sentenced to death, but then his sentence changed to life in prison, leaving many people in […]
AOL Corp
Bruised and malnourished twins, 16, flee Texas home where they said they were handcuffed
"Malnourished" teenage twins who said they escaped from handcuffs at their Texas home set off an Amber Alert for five other siblings, ages 7 to 14, who were determined to be safe a day later in Louisiana, officials said Tuesday. Jeff McShan, the spokesman for Harris County Constable Precinct 5,...
Prosecutors say man accidentally recorded himself plotting wife's kidnapping
Schanda Handley and her daughter, Isabella Cumberland, were at their home on a quiet street in Lafayette, Louisiana, on August 6, 2017, when two men appeared at their front door. At first glance they looked like deliverymen, which was a welcome interruption, since Handley had been anxiously awaiting a clothes steamer she had ordered.
Texas woman fatally shot by ex-husband as she was on the phone with a 911 operator: "The call went silent"
A woman in Texas was killed by her ex-husband Thursday as the two were arguing while she was on a call with an emergency operator, police said. The incident, under investigation as a domestic violence murder-suicide, happened at an apartment complex in Lewisville, Texas, a city about 25 miles north of Dallas. The man and woman, who have not yet been publicly identified, were arguing in the complex's parking lot when gunshots were fired.
8-year-old shot in road rage incident has died, suspect arrested
An 8-year-old girl shot during a road rage incident last week has died. The incident occurred on Oct. 27 when two men engaged in a heated road rage argument near 16th Street and Greenway Parkway. According to a police statement, 48-year-old Sidney Garrand followed a vehicle occupied by three people...
Compton murder: Man sentenced to 26 years to life for killing his 19-year-old ex-girlfriend
A man convicted of murdering his 19-year-old ex-girlfriend in Compton last year has been sentenced to 26 years to life in prison.
Man arrested after Halloween road rage shooting in Southwest Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 27-year-old man has been arrested after a road rage shooting on Halloween left a man critically wounded. The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office said Tuesday that Phan Tran is being charged with attempted murder.Tran had no prior arrests and was a licensed gun owner, according to the DA's office.The Philadelphia Police Department said the incident happened around 4 p.m. Monday in the 6400 block of Dickens Avenue.Authorities allege it happened after Tran caused an accident with another vehicle carrying two women and a 5-year-old child.Investigators claim both drivers exited their vehicles after the crash and an argument...
