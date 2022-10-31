A video has emerged of a police shooting that led to the firing of an officer after he discharged his gun several times at a 17-year-old boy eating in a McDonald’s car park. The San Antonio, Texas, officer was still in his probation period at the time of the incident. The police department announced the firing on Wednesday. Teenager Erik Cantu was taken to hospital with several gunshot wounds, according to NBC News. The officer has been named as James Brennand, who got to the scene at around 10.45pm on Sunday night to check in on a disturbance call...

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 27 DAYS AGO