Milwaukie, OR

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KGW

Arrest made in double murder unsolved for half century

HILLSBORO, Ore. — The Washington County Sheriff says a nearly 50-year-old double murder case has been solved, finally bringing some closure to the families of the victims. This week, deputies arrested an Aloha man in connection with the cold case murders. Like his alleged victims, the suspect was a teenager at the time of the murders.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Law & Crime

Oregon Police Arrest Convicted Murderer and Army Veteran for 1974 Cold Case Slaughter of High School Students – After Charging the Wrong Man

Peter Zito Jr. was 18 years old when he died; his friend Donald Bartron was just 16 years old – both Aloha High School students at the time. And both were shot to death near a car at a recreation center in the Portland area in 1974. Now, nearly 50 years later, after several missteps, law enforcement claim they’ve finally caught the killer.
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Dozens of salmon left to rot near Cascade Locks

Investigators seeking poacher who killed, wasted salmon near Exit 51 along Interstate 84A large dump site of illegally fished salmon was discovered at an exit along Interstate 84, near Cascade Locks. Oregon State troopers are investigating after dozens of salmon were found rotting at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, near Exit 51 and Wyeth Road. The fish were caught using gill nets, and some were filleted while others were left whole. The dump site, which also included the remains of two deer, was found near a tribal in-lieu fishing site. Anyone with information is asked to contact OSP Fish & Wildlife at 1-800-452-7888 or by emailing TIP@ osp.oregon.gov — reference case number SP22295270 Turning in poachers offers hunting preference points or cash rewards. {loadposition sub-article-01}
CASCADE LOCKS, OR
thereflector.com

Two arrested in investigation involving stolen vehicle and firearms

Deputies from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people in connection with stolen vehicles in Minnehaha and recovered stolen firearms in the process. On Oct. 19, deputies were dispatched to the 3500 block of Northeast 54th Street to reports of a vehicle that did not have license plates, a release from the sheriff’s office stated. The area was familiar to deputies because previously stolen vehicles were spotted at the location.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
West Linn Tidings

Slow drivers and stolen guns: West Linn Police Log

Information for the police log comes from the public records of the West Linn Police Department. 10/28/2022 10:36 a.m. A man reported that someone applied to open a credit card in his name. 10/28/2022 1:37 p.m. A parks and rec employee told police he found a dog at Willamette Park. 10/28/2022 6:35 p.m. A veterinarian at the Cascade Summit Animal Hospital said two teenagers came into the vet office and harassed employees. 10/28/2022 8:59 p.m. A caller told police that a high school-aged girl in the car in front of them at a drive thru was committing a crime. The...
WEST LINN, OR
kptv.com

1 dead, 1 injured in NE Portland shooting; no arrests made

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – One person has died and another is injured after a shooting in northeast Portland on Wednesday night, the Portland Police Bureau said. Police units were first dispatched around 8:30 p.m. to the 4600 block of NE Lombard Street. When they arrived, they found one woman dead and a man with serious injuries, PPB said late Wednesday. The man was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Sheriff: Large amount of fentanyl found in man’s underwear during arrest in Orchards

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - A large amount of fentanyl was found in an unusual location during a stolen vehicle investigation in Clark County on Saturday. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy was on routine patrol at about 9:40 p.m. when he located a stolen vehicle parked in the 7-Eleven store in Orchards. A man was seen getting out of the vehicle and going into the store.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
sundeviltimes.com

Security Assistants Armed

Have you noticed that two of our security guards are now carrying guns? Students and teachers have had varied reactions to security guards being armed. Security assistant Ms. Candance Dejarnette believes that more trained armed security guards will keep Salem safer. “I do believe that it is a needed necessity...
SALEM, OR
KGW

The story of the first man legally hanged in Clark County

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Listen to Wicked West on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and Stitcher. The Old City Cemetery in Vancouver, Washington is believed to be one of the city’s oldest cemeteries. Established in 1867, it’s home to more than 8,000 plots and it’s the final resting spot of Edward Gallagher, who is said to be the first man who was legally hanged in Clark County.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
