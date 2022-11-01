Investigators seeking poacher who killed, wasted salmon near Exit 51 along Interstate 84A large dump site of illegally fished salmon was discovered at an exit along Interstate 84, near Cascade Locks. Oregon State troopers are investigating after dozens of salmon were found rotting at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, near Exit 51 and Wyeth Road. The fish were caught using gill nets, and some were filleted while others were left whole. The dump site, which also included the remains of two deer, was found near a tribal in-lieu fishing site. Anyone with information is asked to contact OSP Fish & Wildlife at 1-800-452-7888 or by emailing TIP@ osp.oregon.gov — reference case number SP22295270 Turning in poachers offers hunting preference points or cash rewards. {loadposition sub-article-01}

CASCADE LOCKS, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO