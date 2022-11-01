Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Howard's Heart provides holiday cheer for teens in foster careRose BakPortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Portland City Council votes to adopt Mayor Wheeler's homelessness planEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Election Day quickly approaching in Oregon as voters continue to return ballotsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
3 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasAuburn, ME
Wednesday in Portland: Multnomah County residents concerned over postcards urging them to voteEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Woman faces 12 charges in connection with child torture case
Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt announced on Friday, Nov. 4 that Larissa Duccan, the second defendant in a child torture case, has been detained and is being transported to Multnomah County for arraignment.
Arrest made in double murder unsolved for half century
HILLSBORO, Ore. — The Washington County Sheriff says a nearly 50-year-old double murder case has been solved, finally bringing some closure to the families of the victims. This week, deputies arrested an Aloha man in connection with the cold case murders. Like his alleged victims, the suspect was a teenager at the time of the murders.
Chronicle
Alleged Torture Case of 5-Year-Old Oregon Girl Results in Arrest of Her Legal Guardian
The 46-year-old guardian of a young girl who was found severely malnourished and bruised appeared in court Friday on an indictment charging her with five counts of assault and seven counts of first-degree criminal mistreatment. Larissa Danielle Ducan’s arrest this week followed last month’s arrest of the girl’s father, Javon...
KTVB
Portland man charged with collecting almost $100,000 in PPP loans for fake businesses
PORTLAND, Ore. — A Portland man created a pair of bogus businesses, including a restaurant called "Slippery Pete’s," to defraud the government of COVID-19 relief funds, according to court documents. Sean Kirkpatrick of Portland was charged with wire fraud and aggravated identity theft in federal court. Prosecutors claim...
Aloha man accused of 1974 murders of 2 teens: WCSO
An Aloha man was arrested in the decades-old killing of two teenage boys in 1974, investigators announced Friday.
Oregon Police Arrest Convicted Murderer and Army Veteran for 1974 Cold Case Slaughter of High School Students – After Charging the Wrong Man
Peter Zito Jr. was 18 years old when he died; his friend Donald Bartron was just 16 years old – both Aloha High School students at the time. And both were shot to death near a car at a recreation center in the Portland area in 1974. Now, nearly 50 years later, after several missteps, law enforcement claim they’ve finally caught the killer.
Dozens of salmon left to rot near Cascade Locks
Investigators seeking poacher who killed, wasted salmon near Exit 51 along Interstate 84A large dump site of illegally fished salmon was discovered at an exit along Interstate 84, near Cascade Locks. Oregon State troopers are investigating after dozens of salmon were found rotting at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, near Exit 51 and Wyeth Road. The fish were caught using gill nets, and some were filleted while others were left whole. The dump site, which also included the remains of two deer, was found near a tribal in-lieu fishing site. Anyone with information is asked to contact OSP Fish & Wildlife at 1-800-452-7888 or by emailing TIP@ osp.oregon.gov — reference case number SP22295270 Turning in poachers offers hunting preference points or cash rewards. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Man sentenced for multiple felonies after shooting at Molalla police
A man was sentenced to prison on multiple felony charges after shooting at Molalla police and injuring a bystander in 2021, the Clackamas County District Attorney's Office announced Thursday.
kptv.com
Deputies ask for help identifying Washington County suspect who shot camper, house
WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a shooting suspect. Deputies responded to gunfire Wednesday around 9:15 p.m. near SW Augusta Drive and SW Imperial Court in Aloha. According to WCSO, several nearby residents reported hearing someone...
thereflector.com
Two arrested in investigation involving stolen vehicle and firearms
Deputies from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people in connection with stolen vehicles in Minnehaha and recovered stolen firearms in the process. On Oct. 19, deputies were dispatched to the 3500 block of Northeast 54th Street to reports of a vehicle that did not have license plates, a release from the sheriff’s office stated. The area was familiar to deputies because previously stolen vehicles were spotted at the location.
Slow drivers and stolen guns: West Linn Police Log
Information for the police log comes from the public records of the West Linn Police Department. 10/28/2022 10:36 a.m. A man reported that someone applied to open a credit card in his name. 10/28/2022 1:37 p.m. A parks and rec employee told police he found a dog at Willamette Park. 10/28/2022 6:35 p.m. A veterinarian at the Cascade Summit Animal Hospital said two teenagers came into the vet office and harassed employees. 10/28/2022 8:59 p.m. A caller told police that a high school-aged girl in the car in front of them at a drive thru was committing a crime. The...
Deputies: Portland apartment fire was started intentionally, woman arrested
A woman has been arrested in connection with the apartment fire that left at least eight hospitalized and many without residence.
‘It’s almost pointless’: Homeless people with felony charges lose hope of getting off the streets
PORTLAND, Ore. — Dozens of homeless encampments line parts of Portland’s Southeast Powell Boulevard. It’s a popular place for many homeless people with cars and large tents and a hot spot for the city’s Rapid Response crews. While everyone has a different story about how they...
kptv.com
1 dead, 1 injured in NE Portland shooting; no arrests made
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – One person has died and another is injured after a shooting in northeast Portland on Wednesday night, the Portland Police Bureau said. Police units were first dispatched around 8:30 p.m. to the 4600 block of NE Lombard Street. When they arrived, they found one woman dead and a man with serious injuries, PPB said late Wednesday. The man was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.
KATU.com
'Large quantities' of fentanyl retrieved from suspect's underpants in Clark County arrest
VANCOUVER, Wash. — The Clark County Sheriff’s Office recovered a large amount of fentanyl from a suspect that had hidden the illicit drug in his underpants on Sunday night. Deputy M. Gonzalez was on a routine patrol around 9:40 p.m. when he located a stolen car parked at...
Authorities release video footage of deputy stabbing at Kaiser Permanente
The Washington County Sheriff's Office released body cam video on Monday of an incident where a deputy reportedly stabbed a man who charged him and attempted to grab his gun at Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Center’s Emergency Department.
kptv.com
Sheriff: Large amount of fentanyl found in man’s underwear during arrest in Orchards
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - A large amount of fentanyl was found in an unusual location during a stolen vehicle investigation in Clark County on Saturday. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy was on routine patrol at about 9:40 p.m. when he located a stolen vehicle parked in the 7-Eleven store in Orchards. A man was seen getting out of the vehicle and going into the store.
sundeviltimes.com
Security Assistants Armed
Have you noticed that two of our security guards are now carrying guns? Students and teachers have had varied reactions to security guards being armed. Security assistant Ms. Candance Dejarnette believes that more trained armed security guards will keep Salem safer. “I do believe that it is a needed necessity...
kptv.com
Graphic body cam footage released of Washington County deputy stabbing man
WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has released graphic body cam footage following an altercation between a 27-year-old man and a deputy at a Hillsboro hospital. According to WCSO, the deputy was at Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Center on Oct. 24 shortly before 3...
The story of the first man legally hanged in Clark County
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Listen to Wicked West on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and Stitcher. The Old City Cemetery in Vancouver, Washington is believed to be one of the city’s oldest cemeteries. Established in 1867, it’s home to more than 8,000 plots and it’s the final resting spot of Edward Gallagher, who is said to be the first man who was legally hanged in Clark County.
