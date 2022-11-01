Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Darren Waller, Treylon Burks, Allen Lazard affecting Week 9 fantasy rankings

Read full article on original website
What channel is Vikings vs. Commanders on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL Week 9 game
The NFL season is just now approaching the midway point, but the Vikings already have a stranglehold on the NFC North. At 6-1, Minnesota hasn't always looked the part, but Kevin O'Connell's team has taken care of business against lesser competition and finds itself with a 3.5-game lead atop the division.
Eagles vs. Texans final score, results: Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia stay perfect with win over Houston
The Texans put up a fight, but in the end they were no match for the Eagles. Philly moved to 8-0 for the first time in franchise history with a 29-17 win on "Thursday Night Football." The game was close in the first half, but Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia...
Eagles GM Howie Roseman responds 'f— you!' to fan's sign forgiving NFL Draft mistakes
It's not your average general manager who will cuss out their team's fans with a smile on their face. But then, Howie Roseman isn't your average general manager. Nor is Philadelphia your average sports city. Roseman, who has served in some executive capacity for the Eagles since 2000, was seen reacting to a sign ahead of the "Thursday Night Football" game vs. the Texans that claimed he was "forgiven" for past miscues after trading for receiver A.J. Brown.
Buccaneers vs. Rams odds, prediction, betting tips for NFL Week 9
When the NFL's schedule makers put together the 2022 schedule, a Week 9 late-afternoon rematch of last season's NFC Divisional playoffs matchup appeared to be a wise move. With only one other late-afternoon game on the Week 9 slate, the majority of eyes would be on two of the perceived better teams in the NFL, but this weekend's matchup between the 3-5 Buccaneers and 3-4 Rams is anything but that.
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Cooper Kupp, Keenan Allen, Allen Lazard impacting Week 9 start-or-sit decisions
As we prepare for Sunday afternoon's kickoff for Week 9, fantasy football owners are closely monitoring the injury statuses of three veteran wide receivers (Cooper Kupp, Keenan Allen, Allen Lazard) who are dealing with nagging injuries that could potentially keep them on the sidelines. If any of these wide receivers do not play, we could see an abundance of tough start 'em, sit 'em questions at the WR and flex spots, so knowing the latest updates is crucial ahead of your lineup decisions.
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Jonathan Taylor, Cordarrelle Patterson, D'Andre Swift, more RBs affecting Week 9 start 'em, sit 'em decisions
As Week 9's initial injury reports begin to roll in, fantasy football owners with ailing running backs like Jonathan Taylor, Cordarrelle Patterson, D'Andre Swift, James Conner, Gus Edwards, and Chuba Hubbard need to remain in the loop on their most recent updates. Knowing their current statuses plays a key role in spotting potential sleepers and navigating your start 'em, sit 'em decisions with the fantasy playoffs looming.
Eagles draft picks 2023: Full list of Philadelphia selections for 2023 NFL Draft after Robert Quinn trade
The Eagles are arguably the best team in the NFL and are clearly the NFC's top team. Even still, they have a lot to look forward to in the 2023 NFL Draft. Philadelphia is armed with two first-round selections and will be among the teams with the most buying power on draft day in 2023. The Eagles may not end up with a premium selection, but they will be able to move up if they so desire to target a potential blue-chip prospect.
NFL schedule Week 9: TV coverage, channels, scores for every football game today
The 2022 NFL regular season is almost halfway complete, as we enter Week 9 of the schedule this weekend. In the early Sunday games, the highlight is an AFC East clash between the Bills and Jets at MetLife Stadium. The Bills are fresh off a bye while the Jets are coming off a home loss to the Pats. Other key games at 1 p.m. ET include Vikings vs. Commanders, Chargers vs. Falcons and Colts at Patriots.
Who plays on 'Sunday Night Football' tonight? Time, TV channel, schedule for NFL Week 9 game
Two AFC heavyweights are set to face off under the lights on "Sunday Night Football." The Titans and Chiefs have combined for six division titles in the past three years. They are, in so many ways, polar opposites. Kansas City’s success has stemmed mostly from its explosive offense. Tennessee, on...
Where is Brandin Cooks? Texans WR sitting out 'Thursday Night Football' after trade rumors
There may be many chefs in the kitchen on "Thursday Night Football," but the Texans will be missing Cooks. The NFL trade deadline came and went on Tuesday, and while Brandin Cooks' name was attached in trade rumors throughout the week, the No. 1 wideout remained in Houston past the 4 p.m. ET deadline.
Best NFL prop bets for every Week 9 game: Joe Burrow keeps throwing TDs, Josh Allen tightens up, Marcus Mariota becoming elite?
The 2022 NFL season continues to surge forward, and we now enter the Week 9 slate with a plethora of teams on bye. With fewer games and countless injuries, finding betting value on individual matchups can be difficult. But fear not because the prop market always has fun and potentially lucrative options, as we'll highlight with our favorite BetMGM player props, over/unders, and assorted team prop bets from the Week 9 slate.
NFL officials missed 'assisting the runner' penalty on Eagles' Jason Kelce: 'Utter incompetence'
The "Thursday Night Football" matchup between the Eagles and Texans demonstrated once again that star players get all the calls — even if they're on the offensive line. The star in question was All-Pro center Jason Kelce, who should have been called for a penalty in Philadelphia's game-opening drive. The penalty in question — assisting the runner — occurred when Kelce attempted to pull Kenneth Gainwell into the end zone following a short screen pass to the running back.
How long is Michael Thomas out? Injury timeline, return date, latest news on Saints WR
The Saints were hoping that they would finally have Michael Thomas fully healthy for the first time since he generated an NFL-record 149 catches and 1,725 yards during the 2019 season. However, that was not meant to be. Thomas went down with what was deemed a foot injury in Week...
NFL standings: Updated AFC, NFC playoff picture for Week 9 of 2022 season
The 2022 NFL season is reaching its halfway point in Week 9. Although the playoff picture for the AFC and NFC won't be finalized until Week 18, it's a good time to look at the updated standings and what teams would be in the playoffs if the season ended now.
Do the Cowboys play today? NFL schedule for Dallas' next game after Week 9 bye
Given the turmoil the Cowboys endured early on, it's fair to characterize Dallas' first eight games as a major success. The Cowboys seemed to be in serious trouble after losing Dak Prescott in Week 1 on the heels of Tyron Smith's long-term injury, but they've since won six of their last seven games. The defense has been tremendous, and Prescott's return has helped spark the offense.
Al Michaels' call of Eagles-Texans game delights, confuses 'Thursday Night Football' viewers
"Thursday Night Football" is inching closer and closer to being called the "Al Michaels Experience." Thursday's game between the Eagles and Texans — like many "TNF" matchups before it — didn't provide the most entertaining game. But Amazon's new play-by-play announcer more than made up for it with an almost-carefree approach to calling the game, one that delighted and confused NFL fans in equal measure.
