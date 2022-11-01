ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Louisiana Congressman Carter Provides Information and Gives Statement on Wind Energy Zone Designation in Gulf Waters off Louisiana Coast

Calcasieu Parish News
Calcasieu Parish News
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
KPEL 96.5

Louisiana Casinos Accused of Short Changing Customers

Caesars Entertainment the parent company of three casinos operating in Louisiana has been named in a class action lawsuit that alleges the company has taken "perhaps millions of dollars" from winners that it was not entitled to take. The case which was filed in U.S. District Court in Shreveport alleges that winners have been underpaid when they have cashed a voucher generated by a slot machine and then redeemed at a kiosk.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPEL 96.5

Louisiana Man Catches Rare Black Fish in Tennessee River

Greg Ursin from Lafitte, Louisiana, recently enjoyed a catch of a lifetime. And he knew something was a bit different the moment he hooked it. Ursin was fishing the French Broad River in East Tennessee with a guide when he hooked a gar. Being from the Bayou State, he surely knew what a gar looked like, but this one stood out.
LAFITTE, LA
Atlas Obscura

The Rougarou, Beast of the Louisiana Bayou, Gets a Makeover

Lurking in the woods and wetlands of southern Louisiana, according to Cajun legend, there’s a ferocious monster that attacks the wayward and the wanderer. “Our parents would say things like, ‘you better behave or the rougarou is gonna get you,’” says Jonathan Foret, a native of Terrebonne Parish, a patchwork of bayou and lowlands on the Gulf shore.
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Louisiana Citizens rate increases will be as high as 111% in some parishes

The unlucky residents who rely on the state’s insurer of last resort pay the most for property insurance coverage in the state. Thanks to the hurricanes of 2020 and 2021, the prices charged by Louisiana Citizens Property Insurance Corp. are set to rise by an average of 63%. But in some parishes, the financial pain will be much more severe.
LOUISIANA STATE
CNN

Why Army Corps is 'lifting the bottom' of Mississippi River

Federal officials near New Orleans are working to build an underwear levee to prevent saltwater from contaminating drinking water supplied by the Mississippi River. CNN's Bianna Golodryga spoke with Ricky Boyett about how the Army Corps of Engineers makes it happen.
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Louisiana

If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Louisiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely amazing food.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Calcasieu Parish News

Lake Charles, LA
ABOUT

News and information about Lake Charles, Sulphur, Westlake, DeQuincy, and other areas of Southwest Louisiana, the state of Louisiana, and the nation.

 https://calcasieu.info/

