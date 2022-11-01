Read full article on original website
Related
Dinner Bell Menu for November 9, 2022
Dinner Bell is honoring Dr. Omer and Nell Kirkpatrick this week. Omer Kirkpatrick was born in Sulphur Bluff on May 17, 1912. On November 13, 1943 he married Ruby Lanell (Nell) Ellison. He served in WW II with the rank of Major after graduating from Southwestern Medical School. The Kirpatricks...
American Flag MIA
Keen eyes can tell something is missing from downtown Sulphur Springs. The American Flag that flies in the center of Celebration Plaza is MIA. Tommy Allison contacted KSST early Friday morning to relay the message that the large flag had worn out. “That flag was 10 years old, and the harness just failed.” said Allison. City employees found the flag and collected the pieces. Bob Kerr of the Marine Corps League Hopkins County Detachment 1357 said the flag was showing it’s age a month ago, and was due for replacement at that time. “That flag and others will be a part of our flag retirement ceremony on November 11th.” said Kerr.
Lynn Draper
In Loving memory of our mother. Lynn Draper was born on August 25, 1945, in South Bend, Indiana, and passed away on October 13, 2022, in Sulphur Springs, Texas. She was preceded in death by her mother, Marylin Curlee Fleming Woods of South Bend, Indiana; her Father, Lawrence Fellows Chamberlain of Pine Valley, Arizona; and one son, Gary Lee Draper.
Steak with Brandon Williams
Steak is the tuxedo of meats… pair that up with a ThermoPro Instant-Read Thermometer, Lighter Cubes, and 2 hours with Brandon Williams, and you have the making for a made-for-TV movie. This unique culinary opportunity will be up for grabs going to the highest bidder at the Sulphur Springs...
Bubba's 33 to open first location in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — Bubba's 33 is opening their first location in Tyler this Monday on South Broadway Avenue. The franchise has 15 locations in Texas and 38 locations overall in the United States. There is already one East Texas location in Longview, so this will be the second location in the area.
Obituary – Patricia Edwards
A funeral service for Patricia Edwards, age 67, of Sulphur Springs, Texas, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church with Rev. Willis Taylor officiating. Interment will follow at Mel Haven Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, November 4, 2022, at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home, at 876 Wildcat Way. Mrs. Edwards passed away on October 28, 2022, at Hospice of East Texas.
KSST News Exclusive: Fudge Coming Soon
Grab up the kids and put on that new bonnet, Fudge is coming to Sulphur Springs November 26th, 2022. In addition to fudge, there will be a Big Tree, Peanut Brittle, a working Blacksmith Shop, a Grist Mill, stories in The Atkins House and huge display of Christmas Decorations. And Fudge for sale. Try the Butter Pecan… Fudge.
Some Weekend Fun Looking Back on the Tyler and Longview, Texas Kmart Stores
The other day, we were having an interesting watercooler talk about Kmart here at the radio station. We were just reminiscing about the locations the store was at in both Tyler and Longview and how each of those locations have changed over the years. It lead into doing some crack research into if the retail chain was even in operation anymore.
A Pizza Party at Paris Junior College Sulphur Springs Center
Students were treated to a pizza party at the PJC-Sulphur Springs Center campus recently. Enjoying their share of the pizza were June Busby, Vivyan Muniz and Maci Wright. Paris Junior College — located in Paris, Texas, about 100 miles northeast of Dallas — has been a part of the Lamar County community since 1924.
KTRE
VFD, city hall, multiple homes destroyed in Hughes Springs
MORRIS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Friday storm has already brought some damage to East Texas. In Morris County, Daingerfield VFD Chief Jimmy Cornelius said a storm hit Hughes Springs hard. The volunteer fire department and city hall are destroyed, along with several homes in downtown Hughes Springs. Cornelius said an ambulance has been dispatched to the area.
Dan Flynn
Chairman Dan Flynn, retired State Representative from Van Zandt County, passed away peacefully Friday morning, Oct. 28, 2022. Layman, Father, Husband, and Rancher, he was a well-known protector of life, an advocate for a strong border, low taxes, and a hero to many. His accomplishments include passing legislation that increased...
Registration Open for Local Turkey Trot Benefiting Commerce Food Pantry
For many, Thanksgiving Day is about family, friends, football, and food. But for some, the day is also about getting in some exercise, enjoying the outdoors, and supporting a good cause. The 11th Annual Maloy Road Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving morning will accomplish all these things while benefiting the Commerce Food Pantry. The 5K route starts on Maloy Road in Campbell and follows along tree-lined county roads. Walkers, joggers, and runners of all ages and fitness levels are encouraged to join this fun run. The Turkey Trot has become a family tradition for many.
Sulphur Springs Animal Shelter Pet of the Week for 11/2
Meet Celeste, a 2 year old Hound mix. Celeste is this week’s the Pet of the Week. This sweet girl has had a rough life and needs a loving and caring family. She is good with other dogs and cats. Would be good with kids, hound dogs are famously good family dogs. Maybe some Catahoula Leopard Dog in her? She’s got the gorgeous “leopard” coat pattern on her snout.
Northeast Texas Child Advocacy Center launches 2022 Angel Tree program
More than 350 children are available to sponsor for Christmas. (Winnsboro, TX) – In this year alone, more than 350 children in northeast Texas have been victims of child sexual and physical abuse or neglect – the majority of whom are girls ages six to twelve. While circumstances...
Chamber Connection – Nov. 2: Several Community Events Coming Up
If you like wings and networking, then take note. Join us next Wednesday for a fun Business After Hours, hosted by Wingstop of Sulphur Springs. The Business After Hours will be from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Chamber of Commerce office, 110 Main St. Stop by for some...
KLTV
Car hits building on Park Ridge Drive in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A car has struck a building on Park Ridge Drive in Tyler. The Toyota Highlander caused some cosmetic damage to the exterior of the building. Tyler firefighters are on the scene. No injuries have been reported.
KTRE
VIDEO: Several homes in Sulphur Springs, nearby communities damaged by storm
The family-owned business lost the back side of the building, and they said they will begin clean up on Saturday when the sun comes up. No reports of injuries so far, but lots of damage to buildings in the center of town. Judge sets court dates for Angelina County commissioners,...
KTBS
Runaway Texarkana teen found
TEXARKANA, Texas - The search is on in the Texarkana area for a young man who ran away from home. According to the Texarkana, Texas Facebook page, he is a missing critical runaway from Bowie County who was seen in Texarkana about 1:25 Thursday morning. Authorities say Everett Walker, 16,...
cbs19.tv
UNDER THE LIGHTS: Troup vs. Grand Saline gets by Troup 34-27
GRAND SALINE, Texas — The Troup Tigers went head-to-head with the Grand Saline Indians in the 11th week of the 2022 Texas high school season. Grand Saline came away with the win, defeating Troup, 34-27. Click the video above for the highlights.
ktalnews.com
TTPD: Texarkana teen located, safe
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texarkana Texas Police Department announced that a missing teen was found Thursday morning. According to a post on the TTPD Facebook page, 16-year-old Everett Walker ran away from his home in Bowie County. An update to that post said that Walker was safe and back home.
KSST Radio
Sulphur Springs, TX
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
News, Weather, Sports for Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County Texas.https://www.ksstradio.com
Comments / 1