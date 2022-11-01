Keen eyes can tell something is missing from downtown Sulphur Springs. The American Flag that flies in the center of Celebration Plaza is MIA. Tommy Allison contacted KSST early Friday morning to relay the message that the large flag had worn out. “That flag was 10 years old, and the harness just failed.” said Allison. City employees found the flag and collected the pieces. Bob Kerr of the Marine Corps League Hopkins County Detachment 1357 said the flag was showing it’s age a month ago, and was due for replacement at that time. “That flag and others will be a part of our flag retirement ceremony on November 11th.” said Kerr.

