WATCH: Gareth Bale leads LAFC to MLS Cup glory with epic stoppage time equalizer vs. Philadelphia
Saturday’s MLS Cup Final could not have ended more dramatically for Los Angeles FC. The match required a penalty shootout to determine a winner, which would not have been possible had it not been for the heroics of LA forward Gareth Bale. The fixture had to go to extra time with the score tied at […] The post WATCH: Gareth Bale leads LAFC to MLS Cup glory with epic stoppage time equalizer vs. Philadelphia appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dwyane Wade fires back at ex-wife Siohvaughn Funches over Zaya gender and name change criticism
The topic of sexual orientation and gender identity and expression is one that remains highly contentious in our society today. Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade knows this firsthand, having witnessed his daughter Zaya’s growth over the years which has led her to come out as transgender during late 2019. In fact, Wade has been nothing […] The post Dwyane Wade fires back at ex-wife Siohvaughn Funches over Zaya gender and name change criticism appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Gemma Dryburgh wins first LPGA title with victory in Japan
Gemma Dryburgh of Scotland has won her first LPGA Tour title with a final-round 7-under 65 to take the Toto Classic by four shots ahead of Japan's Kana Nagai
