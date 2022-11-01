ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

WATCH: Gareth Bale leads LAFC to MLS Cup glory with epic stoppage time equalizer vs. Philadelphia

Saturday’s MLS Cup Final could not have ended more dramatically for Los Angeles FC. The match required a penalty shootout to determine a winner, which would not have been possible had it not been for the heroics of LA forward Gareth Bale. The fixture had to go to extra time with the score tied at […] The post WATCH: Gareth Bale leads LAFC to MLS Cup glory with epic stoppage time equalizer vs. Philadelphia appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Dwyane Wade fires back at ex-wife Siohvaughn Funches over Zaya gender and name change criticism

The topic of sexual orientation and gender identity and expression is one that remains highly contentious in our society today. Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade knows this firsthand, having witnessed his daughter Zaya’s growth over the years which has led her to come out as transgender during late 2019. In fact, Wade has been nothing […] The post Dwyane Wade fires back at ex-wife Siohvaughn Funches over Zaya gender and name change criticism appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
205K+
Followers
118K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy