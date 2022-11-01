Saturday’s MLS Cup Final could not have ended more dramatically for Los Angeles FC. The match required a penalty shootout to determine a winner, which would not have been possible had it not been for the heroics of LA forward Gareth Bale. The fixture had to go to extra time with the score tied at […] The post WATCH: Gareth Bale leads LAFC to MLS Cup glory with epic stoppage time equalizer vs. Philadelphia appeared first on ClutchPoints.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO