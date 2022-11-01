Let it be known: There are endless retailers and designers that offer dazzling gold jewelry — and the list below is in no way an exhaustive one. However, if you're in the market for some good ol' fashion bling that's unique, a bit off-kilter, and straight-up fabulous and don't know where to start, this story may be able to shed some (twinkling) light on some glistening options. We've rounded up some of our favorite destinations for unique, one-of-a-kind, and even affordable gold and gold-colored jewelry, with something at every price point and style. Whether you're purchasing an heirloom piece or just your next statement necklace for an impromptu night out (Yes, you can Prime real gold, too), we have something for you on the list. Still feeling lost? We've included a guide to gold and its many buzzwords at the end, too. You'll be ready to answer the question "Where'd you get that?" and "What is gold plating, anyway?"

20 HOURS AGO