msn.com
Goodwill Online Retail Shop Also Offers Luxury Brands Like Gucci and Prada
It’s been a long time coming, but Goodwill, the 120-year-old non-profit organization, has finally launched an online shopping site, bringing with it an initial inventory of 100,000 donated items available for purchase. Find: This Credit Score Mistake Could Be Costing Millions of Americans. GoodwillFinds was launched on Oct. 4...
Hypebae
Good American Launches Compression Denim Collection
Good American is expanding its denim range with an all-new compression system. Featuring new innovative fabrications designed to smooth and sculpt the body, the new range features three levels of compression. First up is Light, a delicately sculpting denim that smooths the body, followed by Super, which features adjustable front...
Now DSW Customers Can Fix Their Favorite Footwear
DSW wants consumers to spruce up their shoes instead of springing for new ones. The Designer Brands-owned retail chain is making Cobbler Direct’s services available to customers at 500-plus stores, addressing the “growing need” for footwear repair when so few craftsmen are available to meet demand. “DSW is hyper-focused on delighting our customers, offering diverse brands and delivering products with speed, and we coordinate with the best partners to make our business succeed,” said DSW president Doug Howe. “We want customers to enjoy and get the most out of their purchases, so if they ever need a product repair, DSW’s partnership with...
Jewelers Circular Keystone Online
Swiss Brand Loev Wraps You Up In Lab-Grown Diamonds
If there was once any question whether lab-grown diamonds would have an impact on the industry, well, we have our answer. Aside from a recent report that lab-grown diamonds now reportedly make up around 10% of U.S. diamond engagement ring sales, one needn’t look much further than the market’s offerings: While a throng of current brands and designers have recently debuted lab-grown collections (some making the switch to solely lab-grown), others are fresh to the scene, making their debut not only as modern jewelers, but also as specifically lab-grown diamond jewelers.
hypebeast.com
Maison Kitsuné and Eastpak Reunite for Functional Accessories Capsule
Paris-meets-Tokyo label Maison Kitsuné has teamed up with streetwear imprint Eastpak once again for an all-new accessories collaboration. In a fusion of Maison Kitsuné’s penchant for style savviness and Eastpak’s distinct streetwear design codes, the collection champions functionality without comprise. Across four new styles, each of which arrives in a base tone of black as well as a signature “Como Fox” print, the partnership lets sophistication lead the way.
Hypebae
Octavia Banks Launches Debut Knitwear Collection
Emerging London-based brand, Octavia Banks, was first founded in November 2020 after fashion graduate Charlotte Banks felt artistically stifled by the effects of the pandemic and multiple national lockdowns. Banks’ brand rose to prominence through her now-Trademarked marbling technique, which later became the brand’s unique signifier. Now, Octavia...
A Twitter employee shared a picture of his boss in a sleeping bag and mask on the office floor, illustrating Elon Musk's new hardcore work culture
A Twitter employee shared a photo appearing to show his boss asleep on the office floor. His boss said in response that her team was "pushing round the clock to make deadlines." Insider previously reported that some staff have been asked to work 24/7 since Elon Musk's takeover. A Twitter...
thesource.com
PUMA and Dapper Dan Unveil New Streetwear Collection
The newest collaboration between Dapper Dan, a fashion legend from Harlem, and the global sportswear company PUMA honor their shared history and creative fusion. The PUMA x DAPPER DAN collection’s initial drop will be available exclusively on Kith.com and in Kith stores in the US, Paris, and Tokyo starting today.
Beyoncé Wears R13 Cowboy Boots to Promote the ‘Renaissance’ Vinyl Album Launch
Beyoncé sported a Rolling Stones T-shirt and a pair of cowboy boots on Sunday at Supervinyl in Los Angeles, California, while promoting the vinyl iteration of her new album “Renaissance.”. The singer paid homage to vintage and western-inspired trends, opting to coordinate a band T-shirt and jeans with...
2 of the most impractical engagement ring trends, according to a private jeweler
Engagement ring trends come in and out of style, and some are better for lifelong wear than others. Insider spoke to private jeweler Anna P. Jay about the most impractical engagement ring styles. Engagement rings with ultra-thin bands and rings with U-prong settings can be impractical. An engagement ring is...
Jewelers Circular Keystone Online
6 Gold Designers On Working With Platinum
In June, Platinum Guild International (PGI) introduced an initiative in partnership with the Couture show in Las Vegas to work with eight of the show’s exhibiting brands, many of whom worked in mostly gold, to create designs in platinum. Some participants set their existing iconic pieces in platinum, while...
CBS News
Best Advent Calendars for adults in 2022: Jewelry, makeup, wine and more unexpected finds
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Why should kids have all the fun? Counting down the days until Christmas with an Advent calendar was once considered...
Refinery29
Catbird Is Having A Rare Sale On Its Dainty Personalized Jewelry
Listen up all minimalists and hopeless romantics, we've got a sale that's right up your aesthetically pleasing alley. Catbird, the Brooklyn-based sustainable jewelry brand, just surprised us with its Made Just For You sale event. Today through November 6, you can get 15% off select styles, including a range of monogrammed and engravable pieces. Plus today only, get free shipping on the already-on-sale pieces. We rarely see Catbird mark down its sparkly options, so we suggest jumping on this one as quickly as possible — whether you're gift shopping for yourself, your significant other, or anyone else you hold dear.
DSW Now Offers a Shoe Repair Service at All of Its Stores
DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse is teaming up with Cobblers Direct to offer shoe repair services in all of its more than 500 stores across the country. The new shoe repair program allows customers to scan a QR code at their local DSW store, place an order on a smart device, and then hand their items to a DSW associate at the counter. Once received, Cobblers Direct works with the customer to understand their repair needs, completes the repairs. When the process is finished, the customer can return to the same DSW store for pick-up. According to DSW, repair services that are now offered...
IGN
Need for Speed Unbound to Have Streetwear at Its Core, Palace Edition to Be Centered Around the Popular Clothing Brand
Need for Speed Unbound has had every arcade racing fan talking about the upcoming title's aesthetics that heavily features the street. From racing dangerously in narrow alleys to graffiti designs used as decals for the cars, Unbound seems to be inspired by the older hits of the series including the Underground and Most Wanted titles.
Hypebae
Custom Fit Denim Brand unspun Taps Artist Bráulio Amado for Limited-Edition Jeans
Unspun — the Hong Kong- and San Francisco-based brand creating custom-fit denim using 3D scanning technology — has joined forces with Portuguese graphic designer and illustrator Bráulio Amado on a limited-edition release. The collaboration marks unspun’s second team-up, following its unexpected collaboration with Collina Strada that was...
Louis Vuitton and Gucci Are Opening Flagship Stores in Montreal’s Biggest New Development
Two of fashion’s biggest names are opening new stores in the Great White North. According to Quebec-based developer Carbonleo, Louis Vuitton and Gucci are leasing new flagship spaces in its Royalmount development, slated to open in 2024. Set in Montreal’s Midtown district, the sprawling site will host 170 stores, including 60 restaurants. The mixed-use project is the largest private development in Quebec with a key focus on creating an eco-friendly environment that will also feature residential, office, hotel and wellness spaces. Louis Vuitton’s first dedicated store in Quebec will span 9,150 square feet in the residential-and-commercial complex. Gucci’s flagship, meanwhile, will be...
Jewelers Circular Keystone Online
M.S. Rau Offers Incredibly Rare Du Pont Family Ring for Nearly $2.5M
While the Du Pont family is known for their success in the gunpowder business, they also know a thing or two about fine jewelry. And now antique retailer M.S. Rau is offering one truly exceptional piece from the family’s private collection: a 24.2 ct. padparadscha sapphire ring. And they’re asking a whopping $2.45 million for it.
EXCLUSIVE: Maison Mazerea Debuts Yellow Diamond Jewelry Collection
PARIS — Diamond brand Maison Mazerea on Wednesday will unveil its first jewelry designs, all dedicated to yellow diamonds, at a cocktail with the Princess Grace Foundation, said its founder Peter J. Ravenscroft. But don’t expect dozens of variations around a single inspiration, as styles here range from bridal...
Refinery29
Where To Shop The Best Gold Jewelry Brands
Let it be known: There are endless retailers and designers that offer dazzling gold jewelry — and the list below is in no way an exhaustive one. However, if you're in the market for some good ol' fashion bling that's unique, a bit off-kilter, and straight-up fabulous and don't know where to start, this story may be able to shed some (twinkling) light on some glistening options. We've rounded up some of our favorite destinations for unique, one-of-a-kind, and even affordable gold and gold-colored jewelry, with something at every price point and style. Whether you're purchasing an heirloom piece or just your next statement necklace for an impromptu night out (Yes, you can Prime real gold, too), we have something for you on the list. Still feeling lost? We've included a guide to gold and its many buzzwords at the end, too. You'll be ready to answer the question "Where'd you get that?" and "What is gold plating, anyway?"
