Goodwill Online Retail Shop Also Offers Luxury Brands Like Gucci and Prada

It’s been a long time coming, but Goodwill, the 120-year-old non-profit organization, has finally launched an online shopping site, bringing with it an initial inventory of 100,000 donated items available for purchase. Find: This Credit Score Mistake Could Be Costing Millions of Americans. GoodwillFinds was launched on Oct. 4...
Good American Launches Compression Denim Collection

Good American is expanding its denim range with an all-new compression system. Featuring new innovative fabrications designed to smooth and sculpt the body, the new range features three levels of compression. First up is Light, a delicately sculpting denim that smooths the body, followed by Super, which features adjustable front...
Now DSW Customers Can Fix Their Favorite Footwear

DSW wants consumers to spruce up their shoes instead of springing for new ones. The Designer Brands-owned retail chain is making Cobbler Direct’s services available to customers at 500-plus stores, addressing the “growing need” for footwear repair when so few craftsmen are available to meet demand. “DSW is hyper-focused on delighting our customers, offering diverse brands and delivering products with speed, and we coordinate with the best partners to make our business succeed,” said DSW president Doug Howe. “We want customers to enjoy and get the most out of their purchases, so if they ever need a product repair, DSW’s partnership with...
Swiss Brand Loev Wraps You Up In Lab-Grown Diamonds

If there was once any question whether lab-grown diamonds would have an impact on the industry, well, we have our answer. Aside from a recent report that lab-grown diamonds now reportedly make up around 10% of U.S. diamond engagement ring sales, one needn’t look much further than the market’s offerings: While a throng of current brands and designers have recently debuted lab-grown collections (some making the switch to solely lab-grown), others are fresh to the scene, making their debut not only as modern jewelers, but also as specifically lab-grown diamond jewelers.
Maison Kitsuné and Eastpak Reunite for Functional Accessories Capsule

Paris-meets-Tokyo label Maison Kitsuné has teamed up with streetwear imprint Eastpak once again for an all-new accessories collaboration. In a fusion of Maison Kitsuné’s penchant for style savviness and Eastpak’s distinct streetwear design codes, the collection champions functionality without comprise. Across four new styles, each of which arrives in a base tone of black as well as a signature “Como Fox” print, the partnership lets sophistication lead the way.
Octavia Banks Launches Debut Knitwear Collection

Emerging London-based brand, Octavia Banks, was first founded in November 2020 after fashion graduate Charlotte Banks felt artistically stifled by the effects of the pandemic and multiple national lockdowns. Banks’ brand rose to prominence through her now-Trademarked marbling technique, which later became the brand’s unique signifier. Now, Octavia...
PUMA and Dapper Dan Unveil New Streetwear Collection

The newest collaboration between Dapper Dan, a fashion legend from Harlem, and the global sportswear company PUMA honor their shared history and creative fusion. The PUMA x DAPPER DAN collection’s initial drop will be available exclusively on Kith.com and in Kith stores in the US, Paris, and Tokyo starting today.
6 Gold Designers On Working With Platinum

In June, Platinum Guild International (PGI) introduced an initiative in partnership with the Couture show in Las Vegas to work with eight of the show’s exhibiting brands, many of whom worked in mostly gold, to create designs in platinum. Some participants set their existing iconic pieces in platinum, while...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Catbird Is Having A Rare Sale On Its Dainty Personalized Jewelry

Listen up all minimalists and hopeless romantics, we've got a sale that's right up your aesthetically pleasing alley. Catbird, the Brooklyn-based sustainable jewelry brand, just surprised us with its Made Just For You sale event. Today through November 6, you can get 15% off select styles, including a range of monogrammed and engravable pieces. Plus today only, get free shipping on the already-on-sale pieces. We rarely see Catbird mark down its sparkly options, so we suggest jumping on this one as quickly as possible — whether you're gift shopping for yourself, your significant other, or anyone else you hold dear.
DSW Now Offers a Shoe Repair Service at All of Its Stores

DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse is teaming up with Cobblers Direct to offer shoe repair services in all of its more than 500 stores across the country. The new shoe repair program allows customers to scan a QR code at their local DSW store, place an order on a smart device, and then hand their items to a DSW associate at the counter. Once received, Cobblers Direct works with the customer to understand their repair needs, completes the repairs. When the process is finished, the customer can return to the same DSW store for pick-up. According to DSW, repair services that are now offered...
Custom Fit Denim Brand unspun Taps Artist Bráulio Amado for Limited-Edition Jeans

Unspun — the Hong Kong- and San Francisco-based brand creating custom-fit denim using 3D scanning technology — has joined forces with Portuguese graphic designer and illustrator Bráulio Amado on a limited-edition release. The collaboration marks unspun’s second team-up, following its unexpected collaboration with Collina Strada that was...
Louis Vuitton and Gucci Are Opening Flagship Stores in Montreal’s Biggest New Development

Two of fashion’s biggest names are opening new stores in the Great White North. According to Quebec-based developer Carbonleo, Louis Vuitton and Gucci are leasing new flagship spaces in its Royalmount development, slated to open in 2024. Set in Montreal’s Midtown district, the sprawling site will host 170 stores, including 60 restaurants. The mixed-use project is the largest private development in Quebec with a key focus on creating an eco-friendly environment that will also feature residential, office, hotel and wellness spaces. Louis Vuitton’s first dedicated store in Quebec will span 9,150 square feet in the residential-and-commercial complex. Gucci’s flagship, meanwhile, will be...
M.S. Rau Offers Incredibly Rare Du Pont Family Ring for Nearly $2.5M

While the Du Pont family is known for their success in the gunpowder business, they also know a thing or two about fine jewelry. And now antique retailer M.S. Rau is offering one truly exceptional piece from the family’s private collection: a 24.2 ct. padparadscha sapphire ring. And they’re asking a whopping $2.45 million for it.
EXCLUSIVE: Maison Mazerea Debuts Yellow Diamond Jewelry Collection

PARIS — Diamond brand Maison Mazerea on Wednesday will unveil its first jewelry designs, all dedicated to yellow diamonds, at a cocktail with the Princess Grace Foundation, said its founder Peter J. Ravenscroft. But don’t expect dozens of variations around a single inspiration, as styles here range from bridal...
Where To Shop The Best Gold Jewelry Brands

Let it be known: There are endless retailers and designers that offer dazzling gold jewelry — and the list below is in no way an exhaustive one. However, if you're in the market for some good ol' fashion bling that's unique, a bit off-kilter, and straight-up fabulous and don't know where to start, this story may be able to shed some (twinkling) light on some glistening options. We've rounded up some of our favorite destinations for unique, one-of-a-kind, and even affordable gold and gold-colored jewelry, with something at every price point and style. Whether you're purchasing an heirloom piece or just your next statement necklace for an impromptu night out (Yes, you can Prime real gold, too), we have something for you on the list. Still feeling lost? We've included a guide to gold and its many buzzwords at the end, too. You'll be ready to answer the question "Where'd you get that?" and "What is gold plating, anyway?"

