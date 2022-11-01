Read full article on original website
A giant urban bathhouse is opening in Brooklyn next month
Spas are thrilling new neighborhood additions no matter what, but an urban bathhouse and wellness club focusing on treatments originating from all over the world is likely to bring a whole new level of excitement to any city area. That's exactly what World Spa, the new 50,000-square-foot space opening at...
This block in Bushwick may soon be landmarked
The Landmarks Preservation Commission (LPC) just voted to calendar the Linden Street Historic District—a group of 32 brick and brownstone row houses in Bushwick on Linden Street between Broadway and Bushwick Avenue—to turn the area into a recognized landmark. According to officials, the group of row houses built...
You can now visit the workshop where NYC's most famous holiday decor is made
The massive bows, angels, nutcrackers, lights and other festive decor that adorns New York City's most famous buildings comes together each year in a warehouse in Westchester County where hundreds of elves (ahem, employees) bring Christmas magic to life. This year, you can peek inside the 110,000-square-foot warehouse of American...
Celebrate hip-hop History Month with this exhibit in the Bronx
Hip-hop was born in the Bronx, and a new exhibit along with several special events will celebrate the genre during Hip Hop History Month in November. Both activities are led by The Universal Hip Hop Museum, which is currently under construction and slated to open in 2024 at Bronx Point.
A 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' mural just went up in Harlem
In celebration of the November 11 release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Marvel partnered with three artists across the United States and asked them to create murals connected to the much-anticipated film. Artist Lilia LiliFlor Ramirez created a piece of art in Los Angeles, Rahmaan Statik did the same in...
A musical about Staten Island is opening in Manhattan next month
It’s not that we don’t recognize Staten Island as a bonafide New York borough, it’s just that it is so utterly non-Manhattan that the mere idea of a musical about Staten Island in midtown tickles our funny bone. After all, what can the show even be about?...
The nation's first pétanque bar is expanding in Brooklyn
After two years of outdoor play, Carreau Club, the nation’s first pétanque bar has expanded with an indoor location with more space to get your game on while sipping a drink. The new indoor venue opens at Brooklyn's Industry City on Friday, November 4, just in time for...
You can now play pickleball at JFK airport
The pickleball craze shows no signs of slowing down, now invading the TWA Hotel's tarmac at John F. Kennedy (JFK) airport as well. Operated by CityPickle, the company behind a similar temporary effort at Hudson Yards that launched this past October, the court will be open to hotel guests, airport travelers and New Yorkers starting this Friday and it will stay on premise on the weekends through November 13. To note: the court will be closed this upcoming Sunday because of the NYC Marathon.
This TikTok-famous vegan donut company just opened a store in Brooklyn
Despite amassing a pretty large fanbase on TikTok and other forms of social media after opening in Baltimore in 2020 (and all throughout the pandemic), it took Black-owned business Cloudy Donut two full years to finally establish a presence in New York. It was all worth the wait, though, as...
This year’s Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree has been selected!
New York City has found its next Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree—and it’s from New York!. Standing 82 feet tall and weighing 14 tons, the Norway Spruce is currently waiting to be cut down in Queensbury, New York, which is three-and-a-half hours north of NYC between Glens Falls and Lake George.
A giant new food hall is opening in Williamsburg
Another day, another food hall opening announcement. This time around, what is by many considered to be Brooklyn's buzziest (and most Manhattan-like) neighborhood will become home to the aptly dubbed Williamsburg Market, a 15,000-square-foot culinary extravaganza set to officially open on November 3 at 103 North 3rd Street between Wythe Avenue and Berry Street.
16 things New Yorkers would ‘ghost’ about this city
In honor of Halloween, we were curious about what New Yorkers would “ghost” (or abruptly leave behind) about the city, so we put the question to our readers who we know always creep it real. There seems to be a consensus because several answers—like rent prices and Times...
You can now get free facials at JFK airport
Leave it up to the French to open an awesome spa-like destination inside a New York airport. Welcoming La Première business and Flying Blue Elite Plus customers daily from 2 to 10pm, Air France just inaugurated a partnership with French beauty and skincare line Clarins inside the John F. Kennedy (JFK) airport lounge.
Fall foliage is at its peak in Central Park, so get there ASAP
This fall, embrace the magic of strolling through Central Park while crisp colorful leaves drift through the air. Most of the park's fall foliage is at its peak right now, meaning you should get there ASAP to experience this autumnal wonderland in the heart of Manhattan. The Central Park Conservancy's...
Here’s how much your favorite NYC characters would pay for rent in 2022
Television has often portrayed New Yorkers in huge apartments despite their incomes. You know the ones—Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City, Monica Geller in Friends. But just how much would they be paying in 2022 for their not-so-humble abodes?. That’s what interior design studio Hovia set out to...
Let me tell you—all the good cocktails already exist
“Let Me Tell You” is a series of columns from our expert editors about NYC living, including the best things to do, where to eat and drink, and what to see at the theater. They publish each Wednesday so you’re hearing from us each week. Last month, Food & Drink Editor and Critic Amber Sutherland-Namako argued that “foam” no longer cuts it as eye-rolling shorthand for restaurant snobbery.
5 things to see at the colorful, immersive Frida Kahlo exhibit in Brooklyn
An immersive exhibit about famed artist Frida Kahlo is now open in Brooklyn, and this one is different than the other immersive art experiences you may have seen around town. Instead of projecting artworks in large scale (like Immersive Klimt, also on view right now), the show is presented without reproductions of Kahlo’s art. Instead, “Frida Kahlo: The Life of an Icon“ offers an immersive biography of the artist through historical photographs, original films, artistic installations, collector’s items, virtual reality and music. Here's what you'll see in the exhibit:
Peek inside the cavernous American Museum of Natural History expansion
Along Columbus Avenue by the American Museum of Natural History, a few porthole-shaped windows in the construction barricade offer a glimpse at the work happening there. But we got to go beyond the barriers for a hardhat tour inside the construction of the museum’s new 230,000-square-foot Richard Gilder Center for Science, Education, and Innovation—and we’re bringing you along.
An immersive pop-up bar inspired by 'The Santa Clause' films is opening in NYC next month
The holiday season is officially starting and we've got just the right activity to get you into the groove of things. Starting November 15 through January 15, Bucket Listers is transforming Pier 15 at 78 South Street into Winter Wonderland at Watermark that’ll be a festive destination inspired by The Santa Clauses, the upcoming Disney series based on the popular The Santa Clause films starring Tim Allen. Tickets, which include entry and a complimentary cup of hot cocoa, start at $20 per person and can already be purchased right here.
New study claims NYC streets aren't that dirty and we're all confused
A new report by the mayor's office claims that only 1.5% of New York City's streets are considered "filthy." For what it's worth, we are 100% convinced there's something off with the numbers: have you not noticed the piles of garbage that comfortably sit on curbs all throughout the city each day?
