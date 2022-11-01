Read full article on original website
Fredericktown Schools Deal With Threat
(Fredericktown) The Fredericktown Schools received a threat last night and posted this on the district facebook page. “In the late evening of Thursday, November 3, 2022, school officials received information regarding a threat possibly directed at the high school campus. The school resource officers and local law enforcement were contacted immediately to investigate and make contact with the student involved. The student was identified by local law enforcement and determined to indeed be responsible for the threat. Appropriate disciplinary action will be taken by the school as well as any action law enforcement decides to take in the incident. Threatening students and staff, sparking fear, and disrupting teaching and learning will not be tolerated. The school campuses are secured daily and safety measures are continually in place. Additional safety steps will be taken as students return on Friday, November 4 for classes. As always, student and staff safety is priority at Fredericktown R-1 School District.”
Hillsboro Advances to C4D1 Title Game
The 6th ranked Hillsboro Hawks advanced to the Class 4 District 1 Championship game with a 57-0 victory over Farmington on KREI. Senior running back and linebacker Austin Romaine had a huge night and it started on the first play…. Hillsboro went into the half with a 36-0 lead and...
Autumn Ridge Residences upcoming events
(Herculaneum) Autumn Ridge Residences in Herculaneum is very pleased to again schedule events for those staying at their facility. Marie Stelling is the Community Relations Director for Autumn Ridge. She says their Halloween celebration on Monday was a good time. Stelling says they have a few events coming up next...
Festus Beats North County 28-15
(BONNE TERRE) The Festus Tigers used a touchdown reception by Will and three more TD-receptions by Armahd Branch to beat the North County Raiders 28-15 on Friday night. With the win, the Tigers will play the Hillsboro Hawks for the District Title. Branch made the score 12-0 on this T-D…
Imperial Man Appointed by Governor to Open Circuit Court Judge Seat
(Imperial) Governor Parson made a local appointment this week. He placed Travis Partney of Imperial as the Circuit Judge for the 23rd Judicial Circuit. Partney is currently the first assistant prosecuting attorney for the Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in philosophy and communications...
Jefferson County Toys and More pasta dinner
(Festus) Jefferson County Toys and More is holding their largest fundraiser of the year this weekend. Kathy Ogle with the group says it’s a pasta dinner this Sunday at the VFW Post 3777 in Festus. Ogle says they will have a few other items that the public can come...
KREI Morning Show Host to be Given Award from College During St. Francois County Rotary Shootout
The St. Francois County Rotary Shootout, in December in Park Hills, will include a full day of high school and college basketball games. The newest members of the Rotary/Mineral Area College Athletic Hall of Fame will also be inducted, along with another award. Seiberlich, the morning show host on A-M...
Daffron New City Clerk at Desloge
(Desloge) Stephanie Daffron was named the new city administrator as Desloge last week. She is excited to take over on a permanent basis after filling in on an interim basis…. She says she was unsure at first if she would throw her hat in the ring…. She says she has...
Pretzel Pretzel about to open in Crystal City
(Crystal City) A Pretzel Pretzel franchise is about to open its doors at 201 North Truman Boulevard in Crystal City. Rene Scurlock is one of the owners of the franchise, which is based in the St. Louis area. She says they will have several different types of pretzels available. Scurlock...
STL Britelights getting very busy
Winter holiday snow background design with snowflakes. Abstract light blue Christmas backdrop. (Jefferson County) For those wanting to have custom Christmas lights installed at their home, time is becoming a factor. It may get to a point where you don’t have the time or it becomes too taxing to climb a ladder to hang Christmas lights on your home. If that’s the case, you may want to look into S-T-L Britelights. Charlie Roberts with Roberts Pest Control also works with S-T-L Britelites. He says they can custom measure lights to hang on your home, you choose what colors and they will install them for you. Roberts says they can also incorporate yard displays you may already have.
Lester “Les” Thoma — Service 11/5/22 10 A.M.
Lester “Les” James Thoma of Hillsboro passed away Wednesday (11/2), he was 79 years old. There will be morning prayers for “Les” Thoma Saturday (11/5) morning at 9:15 at the Robert D. Brown Funeral Home in Hillsboro. The funeral service will be Saturday (11/5) morning at 10 at Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Hillsboro. Burial in the Good Shepherd Catholic Cemetery.
Festus businesses and residents could get help from the water main break
(Festus) Residences and businesses affected by the boil advisory within the City of Festus may be able to get some financial help. The city entered into a boil advisory after a serious water main break on October 22nd. Festus City Administrator Greg Camp says there is contact information listed on the city website.
Gun and ammo store burglary in Fenton
(Fenton) Law enforcement is looking for two suspects involved in a burglary of the Modern Weapons Systems store on Biltmore Drive in Fenton. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Spokesman Grant Bissell says the burglary took place early Sunday morning. Bissell says responding deputies just missed the suspects as they fled...
