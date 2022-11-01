Read full article on original website
Tropical moisture could reach Central Florida by Election Day
ORLANDO, Fla. – Conditions into next week will continue to become more unsettled as a low-pressure system over the southwestern Atlantic approaches the Florida east coast by mid-week. However, confidence is increasing in the potential for coastal flooding, beach erosion, heavy rainfall, gusty winds and rough surf. By Monday,...
Potential tropical system may bring more flooding in Central Florida
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Ian caused so much hardship for so many and even more than a month later, flooding is still an issue, especially along the St. Johns River. A major rain event in the forecast is unwelcome news for those living by Lake Monroe where the situation has improved but is still fragile.
Tropics Watch: Florida could be impacted by potential system
ORLANDO, Fla. – Yes, it’s November, but the tropics are still popping. In Florida, all eyes are on a large non-tropical low pressure system that is expected to develop this weekend across the northeastern Caribbean Sea and southwestern Atlantic. What’s a subtropical storm?]. The system is forecast...
Tropical disturbance to bring rough weather to hurricane-torn Central Florida coasts
The storm system heading for Florida has residents and leaders in Flagler and Volusia counties more than concerned. Emergency operations leaders say the system, a nor-easter, is expected to bring wind, rain and big surf. They don't expect flooding rain, so that's a relief for areas inland. The most significant impact will no doubt be along the battered oceanfront.
Central Florida counties warn residents to stay off the beach as tropical system nears
A tropical low-pressure system is heading for the eastern coast of Florida, and officials are warning residents and visitors alike to stay off the beach when it arrives. Flagler County and Volusia County officials have issued warnings against being anywhere near the ocean when the system's effects arrive. This as-yet unformed system will bring high tides, extreme surf and high winds to the area beginning on Sunday.
Central Florida residents, visitors urged to stay off beaches ahead of storm
Hurricanes have been brewing in the Atlantic over the past week. Although Hurricane Lisa and Hurricane Martin had no impact on Florida, a new disturbance is heating up in the Atlantic — and could possibly impact parts of Florida. With a chance of the storm hitting Florida, officials in...
Disturbance in the Atlantic could have possible impacts on Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - As the end of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season approaches, the tropics are heating up with three systems currently being monitored, one of which could have weather impacts on Florida next week. Watch video above for full tropics forecast. An area of low pressure could develop over...
Tropics could have impact on Election Day weather in Florida
Tuesday is Election Day across the country, but it's also still hurricane season for voters living in the southeast - and there may be something to keep an eye on as you head to the polls.
Central Florida residents purchasing tickets for $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — You have one more day to buy your ticket for a chance to take home the largest lottery jackpot ever. Right now, the jackpot for Saturday's Powerball drawing is $1.6 billion. What happens when the jackpot gets that big? People who normally don't play the...
Missing teens from Iowa discovered during Florida traffic stop
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – An afternoon traffic stop led to authorities discovering two missing teens from Iowa Thursday, according to a Florida Highway Patrol official. FHP said a Bay County Sheriff’s Office deputy told a state trooper to be on the lookout in the area of US 231 for a 2008 black Saturn Vue […]
Val Demings, Marco Rubio make campaign stops in Central Florida
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The candidates in the race for Senate made local stops Saturday in Central Florida. Both Val Demings and Marco Rubio held campaign events Saturday rallying support ahead of Election Day. With just three days left to campaign, the candidates for Florida's open Senate seat are...
VIDEO: Cars swarmed by hundreds of motorcyclists on busy Central Florida roads
ORLANDO, Fla. - Some residents in Central Florida tell FOX 35 they're growing concerned after video shows hundreds of motorcyclists swarming the roadways, some driving recklessly. Brandon Morrisey says he took the video on Sunday while driving on Alafaya Trail near the University of Central Florida. "It was beyond shocking....
DeSantis, Crist hold campaign events in Central Florida as Election Day grows closer
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — In Commitment 2022, leadership for the Sunshine State is on the line and the top candidates for the major parties are once again proving how vital central Florida is for victory. Gov. Ron DeSantis is counting on Seminole County going red on Tuesday. That's exactly...
Officials: Florida woman accused of voting in different states
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A woman accused of voting in different states has been arrested. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Cheryl Leslie, 55, voted in both Alaska and Florida in the 2020 primary and federal elections. According to investigators, in Palm Beach County, Leslie voted early...
Red tide returns as manatee deaths mount
For the past few weeks, environmental officials have monitored toxic algal blooms just south of Tampa Bay – bad news for a state that has lost 24% of its manatee population. Since around Oct. 20, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has observed high concentrations of Karenia brevis, the organism that causes red tide, from inshore and offshore Lee County to Sarasota County. Even worse, the harmful algae can kill seagrass, which manatees need to survive.
Hurricane Ian left behind tons of debris. Here’s how Florida officials are getting rid of it.
The road to recovery has been a grueling one for countless Floridians who have lost their homes and other cherished possessions, starting with the slow removal of endless piles of disaster rubble. Images from the aftermath of Hurricane Ian sent shockwaves across the world. Cities, bridges and entire islands were...
Volusia County woman claims $15M from winning Florida Lotto ticket
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A Volusia County woman claimed $15 million from the Florida Lotto jackpot on Friday from a drawing made in July. The Florida Lottery said the drawing took place on July 23, 2022. [TRENDING: Tropics Watch: Florida could be impacted by potential system | Enter to...
The Weirdest Florida Stories We Found In October 2022
Even though October is over, the wild stuff that happened in Florida will continue to haunt us.
FHP: Seminole County deputy crashes into back of vehicle
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Friday morning, Florida Highway Patrol said two vehicles crashed in Lake County, and one of them was a patrol vehicle. In Mount Dora, the crash occurred around 6:20 a.m. on State Road 46 and U.S. Highway 441. A Seminole County deputy was driving north in...
Tropics watch: Disturbance in Atlantic could become next named storm: Will it affect Florida?
ORLANDO, Fla. - The National Hurricane Center is monitoring two disturbances in the Atlantic – one of which could become our 12th named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season. The first is a trough of low pressure over the southwestern Atlantic Ocean. A surface low pressure system is...
